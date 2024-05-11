- May 10, 2024
- 6:12 pm
Access Financial Services Limited (AFS) wishes to advise that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for May 28, 2024. At this meeting, the Directors will consider making a dividend payment to its ordinary shareholders.
