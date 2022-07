Access Financial Services Limited (AFS) has advised of the resignation of Mr. James Morrison from the Board of Directors effective June 30, 2022. Mr. Morrison was the Chairman of the Audit & Risk Management and the Corporate Governance committees and has advised that his resignation is entirely due to personal obligations and other commitments and is not in any way related to the governance or performance of the company.

AFS takes this opportunity to thank Mr. Morrison for his commitment to the company over the past four (4) years and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.