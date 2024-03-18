Access Financial Services Limited (AFS) wishes to advise of the resignation of Mrs. Nerisha Davis-Farquharson from the Board of Directors effective March 31, 2024. Mrs. Davis-Farquharson joined the Board in January 2022 and served as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. She also served as a member of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee.

AFS sincerely expresses its gratitude to Mrs. Davis- Farquharson for her dedication and valuable contributions to the company and extends best wishes for her future endeavours.