- July 14, 2023
- 4:44 pm
Access Financial Services Limited (AFS) wishes to advise that the publication of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, will be further delayed. AFS anticipates that the Audited Financial Statements will be made public on or before July 31, 2023.
This delay is because our auditors require additional time to complete their audit procedures.
Disclaimer
Access Financial Services Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 21:53:06 UTC.