Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Access Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7042   JP3108190004

ACCESS GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(7042)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Afghanistan central bank board member urges Biden, IMF to release funds

09/01/2021 | 05:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - A senior board member of Afghanistan's central bank is urging the U.S. Treasury and the International Monetary Fund to take steps to provide the Taliban-led government limited access to the country's reserves or risk economic disaster.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan with astonishing speed, but it appears unlikely that the militants will get quick access to most of the roughly $10 billion in assets held by Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), which are mostly outside of the country.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has said any central bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban, and the IMF has said the country will not have access to the lender's resources.

Shah Mehrabi, an economics professor at Montgomery College in Maryland and a member of the bank's board since 2002, told Reuters in a telephone interview on Wednesday that Afghanistan faces an "inevitable economic and humanitarian crisis" if its international reserves remain frozen.

Mehrabi stressed he doesn't speak for the Taliban but is making this push in his capacity as a sitting board member. He said he plans to meet with U.S. lawmakers this week, and hopes to talk with U.S. Treasury officials soon as well. 

"If the international community wants to prevent an economic collapse, one way would be to allow Afghanistan to gain limited and monitored access to its reserves," he said.

"Having no access will choke off the Afghan economy, and directly hurt the Afghan people, with families pushed further into poverty."

Mehrabi is proposing that the United States allow the new government in Kabul a limited amount of access each month, perhaps in the range of $100 million-$125 million to start with, that would be monitored by an independent auditor.

"The Biden administration should negotiate with the Taliban over the money in the same way they negotiated over the evacuation," he said.

If the assets remain entirely frozen, then inflation will continue to soar, Afghans will not be able to afford basic necessities, and the central bank will lose its main tools for conducting monetary policy, he said.

The Taliban can survive through customs duties, increasing opium production, or selling off captured American military gear, but every day Afghans will suffer and be solely reliant on international aid if the country doesn't have access to currency, Mehrabi added.

After nearly 20 years of American intervention, the Afghan economy is heavily dollarized, and depends on imports that largely must be purchased with foreign currency, he said.

With overseas reserves off-limits, Da Afghanistan Bank may be undermined after having cultivated a non-political, technocratic institution that so far has been allowed to continue its work under the Taliban, Mehrabi said.

"Their work there is not based on who is in power," he said, noting that he has not been personally in touch with Taliban representatives, but is in daily contact with colleagues running operations there now.

Ajmal Ahmady, who led the central bank until the capture of Kabul, has said about $7 billion of DAB's assets was held as a mixture of cash, gold, bonds and other investments at the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Most of the rest is in other international accounts and at the Bank for International Settlements, a bank for central banks based in Switzerland, and not physically in DAB vaults, he said - leaving about 0.2% or less of the total accessible to the Taliban.

(Reporting by Josh Smith in Seoul; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Josh Smith


© Reuters 2021
All news about ACCESS GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
04:48aNOVARTIS : Signs Deal With NHS to Provide Cholesterol-Lowering Drug in the UK
MT
04:01aPRESS RELEASE : hep is Sustainably Successful - 'A' Rating in Scope Initial Rati..
DJ
04:00aPRESS RELEASE : ImmunOs Therapeutics Appoints Jeffrey Abbey as Chief Operating O..
DJ
03:39aWRAPUP 2-With Kabul airport closed, fearful Afghans rush for the border
RE
03:36aSINGAPORE MEDICAL : Gets Bourse Approval on $2 Million Takeover of Vietnamese JV
MT
03:35aACCESS INTELLIGENCE : Closes Australia's Isentia Takeover
MT
03:14aFLUIDRA S A : ups guidance after taking over US pool equipment maker SR Smith
RE
03:01aEpazz Holdings' ZenaPay Generates Smart Contracts With Ethereum and Bitcoin f..
DJ
02:53aVSA Capital to Debut on AQSE Growth Market
MT
02:48aVolvo Group Venture Capital Invests in Israel-based Foretellix
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 789 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
Net income 2020 -310 M -2,81 M -2,81 M
Net cash 2020 346 M 3,14 M 3,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,43x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 084 M 9,86 M 9,83 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 173
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart ACCESS GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Access Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCESS GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yuya Kimura President & Representative Director
Naohiro Hotani Director, GM-Administration & Manager-Finance
Haruki Kimura Chairman
Toshiyuki Tsuchida Managing Director & Manager-Business Strategy
Toshihiko Nagao Director & Manager-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCESS GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.25%10
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA36.21%16 503
WPP PLC22.95%16 075
OMNICOM GROUP INC.15.65%15 699
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.58.29%14 654
WEIBO CORPORATION23.25%11 511