ACCESS : NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the First Annual General Meeting of Access Holdings Plc ('the Company') will hold at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos on 24th May 2023, at 10.00 a.m. You will be asked to consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the resolutions below:

A. ORDINARY BUSINESS/ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To receive the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee thereon. To declare a ﬁnal dividend. To elect Directors. To appoint KPMG as the Auditors to the Company in place of the retiring Auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers. To authorise the Directors to ﬁx the remuneration of the Auditors. To disclose the remuneration of the managers of the Company in line with the provisions of the Companies & Allied Matters Act, 2020. To elect members of the Audit Committee.

B. SPECIAL BUSINESS/SPECIAL RESOLUTION

8. That the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association be and are hereby amended as set out at https://theaccesscorporation.com/investor.

C. SPECIAL BUSINESSS/ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

9. That in compliance with the Rule of the Nigerian Exchange Limited governing transactions with Related Parties or Interested Persons,

the Company, and its related entities ("The Group") be and are hereby granted a General Mandate in respect of all recurrent transactions entered with a related party or interested person provided such transactions are of a revenue or trading nature or are necessary for the Company's day-to-day operations. This Mandate shall commence on the date on which this resolution is passed and shall continue

to operate until the date on which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is held.

That the Directors' fees for the ﬁnancial year ending December 31, 2023 and for succeeding years until reviewed by the Annual General Meeting be and is hereby ﬁxed at NGN 33,125,000.00 (Thirty-Three Million, One Hundred and Twenty -Five Thousand Naira only). That pursuant to (a) the establishment of the Employees Performance Share Plan by a Special Resolution of the shareholders of Access Bank Plc (the "Bank") passed at the Bank's 22nd Annual General Meeting held on 28th Day of April 2011, and (b) the restructuring of the shareholding of the Bank through a Scheme of Arrangement (the "Scheme") which resulted in the shareholders of the Bank being migrated to Access Holdings Plc, the Directors be and are hereby authorised to migrate the Employees Performance Share Plan of the Bank to Access Holdings Plc such that the Employees Performance Share Plan shall for all intents and purposes be applicable to eligible employees of Access Holdings Plc, the Bank together with any or all of their direct subsidiaries as the Directors may determine on such terms and conditions or modiﬁcations thereto as the Directors may from time to time consider appropriate. That the Directors be and are hereby authorized to perform all acts and to do all such other things as may be necessary for or incidental to giving eect to the above resolutions including but not limited to seeking any regulatory approval and complying with any regulatory directive.

PROXY

A member entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his stead. A Proxy need not also be a member. A proxy form is attached to the Notice, and it is valid for the purpose of the meeting. All instruments of proxy should be duly stamped at the Stamp Duties Oce and deposited at the oce of the Registrars, Coronation Registrars Limited, Plot 09,

Amodu Ojikutu Street, o Saka Tinubu Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, or via e-mail at clients@coronationregistrars.com not later than 48 hours prior to the time of the meeting.

In the case of Joint Shareholders, the signature of any one of them will suce, but the names of all the Joint Shareholders must be stated.

If the shareholder is a company, the proxy form must be under the Common Seal or under the hand of the same ocer or attorney duly authorised by the company to act on its behalf.

The Company has decided to stamp at its cost all duly completed and signed proxy forms submitted to the Company Registrars within the stipulated time.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

DATED THIS 29TH DAY OF APRIL 2023

SUNDAY EKWOCHI

COMPANY SECRETARY

FRC/2013/NBA/00000005528

NOTES

1. Dividend

If the proposed Final Dividend of N1.30 Kobo (One Naira Thirty Kobo) per every 50 Kobo ordinary share is approved, dividend will be