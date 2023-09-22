Access Holdings Plc consolidated and separate interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023

ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC

Index to the consolidated and separate financial statements For the period ended 30 June 2023

Note

  1. Corporate information
    ii Directors' report
    iii Customer complaints and Feedback
    iv Reports to the CBN on Frauds and Forgeries
    v Corporate Governance report
    vi Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
    vii Report of the Statutory Audit Committee
    viii Statement of Corporate Responsibility
    ix Enterprise-wide Risk management ..
    x Independent auditors report

Consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income

xi

  1. Consolidated and separate statements of financial position
    xiii Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity
    xiv Consolidated and separate statements of cashflows
  1. Notes to the financial statements
    1 General information

2.0 Statement of compliance with international financial reporting standards

3.0 Basis of preparation

  1. Summary of significant accounting policies
  2. Changes in accounting policy and disclosures
  3. Basis of consolidation
  4. Segment reporting
  5. Foreign currency translation
  6. Operating income
  7. Income tax
  1. Financial assets and liabilities
  2. Impairment of financial assets

3.10 Investment properties

  1. Property and equipment
  2. Leases
  3. Intangible assets
  4. Impairment of non-financial assets
  5. Discontinued operations
  6. Non-currentassets (or disposal groups) held for sale
  7. Provisions
  8. Financial Guarantees
  9. Employee benefits
  10. Share capital and reserves
  11. Levies
  12. Hedge Accounting
  13. Associates
  1. Use of estimates and judgements
  2. Credit risk management
  3. Capital management
  4. Operating segment
  5. Net interest income
  6. Net impairment charge on financial assets
    10a Fee and commission income
    10b Fee and commission expense
    11 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities
    12 Net foreign exchange (loss)/income

Page

  1. Other operating income
  2. Personnel expenses
  1. Other operating expenses
  1. Income tax
  2. Earnings per share
  1. Cash and balances with banks
  2. Investment under management
  3. Non pledged trading assets
  4. Derivative financial instruments
  1. Loans and advances to banks
  1. Loans and advances to customers
  2. Pledged assets
  3. Investment securities
  1. Other assets
  2. Investment in associates
  1. Investment in subsidiaries
  1. Property and equipment Intangible assets
  1. Deferred tax assets and liabilities
  1. Investment properties
    51 Assets classified as held for sale
  1. Deposits from financial institutions
  2. Deposits from customers
  3. Other liabilities

54 Debt securities issued

  1. Interest bearing borrowings
  2. Retirement benefit obligations
  1. Capital and reserves
  1. Contingencies

71

Reconciliation to the Cash and cash equivalents

72

Contraventions of the Banks and Other Financial

73

Institutions Act of Nigeria and CBN circulars

  1. Events after the reporting date
  2. Related parties

76

Business Combination

76

Director-related exposures

  1. Non-auditservices
  2. Other national disclosures:
  3. Value added statement

78

78

79

96

155

158

162

162

162

163

163

163

Page

164

165

166

167

168

168

169

169

170

170

171

175

177

180

182

184

188

192

194

195

195

195

196

196

197

198

203

205

208

209

209

209

210

211

216

217

218

Access Holdings Plc consolidated and separate interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023

Corporate information

This is the list of Directors who served in the entity during the year and up to the date of this report

Directors

Mr. Bababode Olukayode Osunkoya, FCA

Chairman/Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr. Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, FCA

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh, CFA

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Ojinika Nkechinyelu Olaghere, FCA

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Olusegun Babalola Ogbonnewo

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Roosevelt Michael Ogbonna, FCA,CFA

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Oluseyi Kolawole Kumapayi, FCA

Non-Executive Director

Ms. Bolaji Olaitan Agbede

Executive Director

Mr. Lanre Babatunde Bamisebi

Executive Director

Company Secretary

Mr Sunday Ekwochi

Corporate Head Office

Access Holdings Plc

Plot 14/15, Prince Alaba Oniru Street, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos

Victoria Island, Lagos.

Telephone: +234 (01) 4619264 - 9

+234 (01) 2773300-99

Company Registration Number: RC1755118

Independent Auditors

KPMG

KPMG Tower, Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Victoria Island, Lagos

Telephone: (01) 271 8955

Website: kpmg.com/ng/en/home.html

Corporate Governance Consultant

Ernst & Young

10th Floor UBA House

57, Marina, Lagos

Telephone: +234 (01) 6314500

FRC Number: FRC/2012/ICAN00000000187

Registrars

Coronation Registrars Limited

9, Amodu Ojikutu Street, Off Saka Tinubu

Victoria Island, Lagos

Telephone: +234 01 2272570

Investor Relations

Access Holdings Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link https://www.theaccesscorporation.com/investor-relations.aspx

For further information please contact:

Access Holdings Plc. +234 (1) 236 4365

3

Access Holdings Plc consolidated and separate interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023

Directors' Report

For the period ended 30 June, 2023

The Directors have pleasure in presenting their report on the affairs of Access Holdings Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as "the Group" and separately referred to as "Group entities"), the Company and the Group's Audited Interim Financial Statements with Auditor's Report for the period ended 30 June 2023 .

Legal form and principal activities

Access Holdings Plc trading as Access Corporation ('the Corporation') was incorporated as a public limited liability company on 10 February 2021. The Corporation is a Nigerian Exchange listed parent non-operating financial holding company for Access Bank ('the Bank') and the related group companies that emerged from the court-sanctioned Scheme of Arrangement between the Bank and holders of its fully paid ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each.

The Corporation's business segments include banking, consumer lending, payment services, insurance brokerage and pension funds administration. The banking business and payment services are currently in operation while the vehicles for the other business segments are at various stages of licensing , acquisition and operational readiness as at the end of the reporting period

The financial results of all operating subsidiaries and entities have been consolidated in these financial statements.

Operating results

Group

Group

Company

Company

June 2023

June 2022

June 2023

June 2022

In millions of Naira

Gross earnings

940,311

591,803

54,597

24,882

Profit before income tax

167,601

97,791

44,318

23,018

Income tax

(32,161)

(9,052)

(418)

232

Profit from continuing operations

135,441

88,739

43,900

23,250

Discontinued operations

-

-

-

Profit for the period

135,441

88,739

43,900

23,250

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

421,343

(39,950)

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

556,783

48,788

43,900

23,250

Non-controlling interest

60,365

(5,842)

-

-

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Access Holdings

496,418

54,636

43,900

23,250

Group

Group

Company

Company

June 2023

June 2022

June 2023

June 2022

Earnings per share - Basic (k)

374

252

124

-

Earnings per share - Diluted (k)

374

246

124

-

Group

Group

Company

Company

In millions of Naira

June 2023

December 2022

June 2023

December 2022

Total equity

1,731,488

1,231,391

248,352

250,660

Total impaired loans and advances

218,933

176,940

-

-

Total impaired loans and advances to gross risk assets (%)

2.82%

3.15%

-

-

4

Access Holdings Plc consolidated and separate interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023

Interim dividend

The Board of Directors proposed an Interim Dividend of 30 Kobo (Thirty Kobo) per ordinary share of 50 Kobo (HY2022:20) each on the 35,545,225,622 issued ordinary shares of 50k each payable to shareholders on the register of shareholding at the closure date July 27, 2023. Withholding Tax will be deducted at the time of payment.

Directors and their interests

The Directors who served during the period, together with their direct and indirect interests in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Directors' Shareholding and as

notified by the Directors for the purposes of Sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act and listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd is noted below:

List of Directors

Nationality

Position

Mr. Bababode Olukayode Osunkoya, FCA

Nigeria

Chairman/Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr. Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, FCA

Nigeria

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh, CFA

Nigeria

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail

Nigeria

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Ojinika Nkechinyelu Olaghere, FCA

Nigeria

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Olusegun Babalola Ogbonnewo

Nigeria

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Roosevelt Michael Ogbonna, FCA,CFA

Nigeria

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Oluseyi Kolawole Kumapayi, FCA

Nigeria

Non-Executive Director

Ms. Bolaji Olaitan Agbede

Nigeria

Executive Director

Mr. Lanre Babatunde Bamisebi

Nigeria

Executive Director

Number of Ordinary Shares of 50k each held as at 30 June 2023

June 2023

December 2022

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

H. O. Wigwe

201,231,713

2,335,455,403

201,231,713

1,554,369,017

R. M. Ogbonna

44,883,087

44,883,087

-

B. O. Agbede

23,500,097

20,275,086

-

O. Ogbonnewo

7,519,297

7,519,297

-

O. Kumapayi

32,156,443

28,931,432

-

O. B. Osunkoya

1,565,002

1,565,002

-

N. O. Olaghere

16,398,695

16,398,695

-

A. A. Jimoh

-

-

-

F. B. Bello-Ismail

-

-

-

B.A. Babatunde

343,759

759

-

The indirect holdings relate to the holdings of the under listed companies

June 2023

December 2022

H.O. Wigwe

United Alliance Company of Nig. Ltd

537,734,219

537,734,219

Trust and Capital Limited

584,056,979

584,056,979

*Coronation Trustees Tengen Mauritius

1,213,664,206

432,577,819

*The 1,213,664,206 represent 50% of the shares held by Coronation Trustees Tengen Mauritius.

Directors' interest in contracts

In accordance with the provisions of Section 303 (1) and (3) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria, the following Directors have disclosed their interest in the under listed vendors to the company.

Related director

Interest in entity

Name of company

Services to the Bank

H. O. Wigwe

Shareholder

Coronation Insurance Plc

Insurance

and its Subsidiaries

R. M. Ogbonna

Director

Central Securities Clearing

Stockbroking

System (CSCS)

R. M. Ogbonna

Director

Access Bank Plc

Banking

O. Ogbonnewo

Director

Coronation Insurance Plc

Insurance

O. Ogbonnewo

Director

Coronation Registrars Limited

Registrar

O. Kumapayi

Director

Access Bank Plc

Banking

O. N. Olaghere

Director

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc

Regulatory

A. A. Jimoh

Director

Coronation Insurance Plc

Insurance

F. B. Bello-Ismail

Director

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc

Regulatory

5

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Access Bank plc published this content on 22 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 21:59:09 UTC.