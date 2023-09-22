Access Holdings Plc consolidated and separate interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023
ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC
Index to the consolidated and separate financial statements For the period ended 30 June 2023
- Events after the reporting date
- Related parties
Business Combination
Director-related exposures
- Non-auditservices
- Other national disclosures:
- Value added statement
Access Holdings Plc consolidated and separate interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023
Corporate information
This is the list of Directors who served in the entity during the year and up to the date of this report
Directors
Mr. Bababode Olukayode Osunkoya, FCA
Chairman/Independent Non-Executive Director
Dr. Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, FCA
Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh, CFA
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Ojinika Nkechinyelu Olaghere, FCA
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Olusegun Babalola Ogbonnewo
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Roosevelt Michael Ogbonna, FCA,CFA
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Oluseyi Kolawole Kumapayi, FCA
Non-Executive Director
Ms. Bolaji Olaitan Agbede
Executive Director
Mr. Lanre Babatunde Bamisebi
Executive Director
Company Secretary
Mr Sunday Ekwochi
Corporate Head Office
Access Holdings Plc
Plot 14/15, Prince Alaba Oniru Street, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos
Victoria Island, Lagos.
Telephone: +234 (01) 4619264 - 9
+234 (01) 2773300-99
Company Registration Number: RC1755118
Independent Auditors
KPMG
KPMG Tower, Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Victoria Island, Lagos
Telephone: (01) 271 8955
Website: kpmg.com/ng/en/home.html
Corporate Governance Consultant
Ernst & Young
10th Floor UBA House
57, Marina, Lagos
Telephone: +234 (01) 6314500
FRC Number: FRC/2012/ICAN00000000187
Registrars
Coronation Registrars Limited
9, Amodu Ojikutu Street, Off Saka Tinubu
Victoria Island, Lagos
Telephone: +234 01 2272570
Investor Relations
Access Holdings Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link https://www.theaccesscorporation.com/investor-relations.aspx
For further information please contact:
Access Holdings Plc. +234 (1) 236 4365
Access Holdings Plc consolidated and separate interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023
Directors' Report
For the period ended 30 June, 2023
The Directors have pleasure in presenting their report on the affairs of Access Holdings Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as "the Group" and separately referred to as "Group entities"), the Company and the Group's Audited Interim Financial Statements with Auditor's Report for the period ended 30 June 2023 .
Legal form and principal activities
Access Holdings Plc trading as Access Corporation ('the Corporation') was incorporated as a public limited liability company on 10 February 2021. The Corporation is a Nigerian Exchange listed parent non-operating financial holding company for Access Bank ('the Bank') and the related group companies that emerged from the court-sanctioned Scheme of Arrangement between the Bank and holders of its fully paid ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each.
The Corporation's business segments include banking, consumer lending, payment services, insurance brokerage and pension funds administration. The banking business and payment services are currently in operation while the vehicles for the other business segments are at various stages of licensing , acquisition and operational readiness as at the end of the reporting period
The financial results of all operating subsidiaries and entities have been consolidated in these financial statements.
Operating results
Group
Group
Company
Company
June 2023
June 2022
June 2023
June 2022
In millions of Naira
Gross earnings
940,311
591,803
54,597
24,882
Profit before income tax
167,601
97,791
44,318
23,018
Income tax
(32,161)
(9,052)
(418)
232
Profit from continuing operations
135,441
88,739
43,900
23,250
Discontinued operations
-
-
-
Profit for the period
135,441
88,739
43,900
23,250
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
421,343
(39,950)
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
556,783
48,788
43,900
23,250
Non-controlling interest
60,365
(5,842)
-
-
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Access Holdings
496,418
54,636
43,900
23,250
Group
Group
Company
Company
June 2023
June 2022
June 2023
June 2022
Earnings per share - Basic (k)
374
252
124
-
Earnings per share - Diluted (k)
374
246
124
-
Group
Group
Company
Company
In millions of Naira
June 2023
December 2022
June 2023
December 2022
Total equity
1,731,488
1,231,391
248,352
250,660
Total impaired loans and advances
218,933
176,940
-
-
Total impaired loans and advances to gross risk assets (%)
2.82%
3.15%
-
-
Access Holdings Plc consolidated and separate interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023
Interim dividend
The Board of Directors proposed an Interim Dividend of 30 Kobo (Thirty Kobo) per ordinary share of 50 Kobo (HY2022:20) each on the 35,545,225,622 issued ordinary shares of 50k each payable to shareholders on the register of shareholding at the closure date July 27, 2023. Withholding Tax will be deducted at the time of payment.
Directors and their interests
The Directors who served during the period, together with their direct and indirect interests in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Directors' Shareholding and as
notified by the Directors for the purposes of Sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act and listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd is noted below:
List of Directors
Nationality
Position
Mr. Bababode Olukayode Osunkoya, FCA
Nigeria
Chairman/Independent Non-Executive Director
Dr. Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, FCA
Nigeria
Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh, CFA
Nigeria
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail
Nigeria
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Ojinika Nkechinyelu Olaghere, FCA
Nigeria
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Olusegun Babalola Ogbonnewo
Nigeria
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Roosevelt Michael Ogbonna, FCA,CFA
Nigeria
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Oluseyi Kolawole Kumapayi, FCA
Nigeria
Non-Executive Director
Ms. Bolaji Olaitan Agbede
Nigeria
Executive Director
Mr. Lanre Babatunde Bamisebi
Nigeria
Executive Director
Number of Ordinary Shares of 50k each held as at 30 June 2023
June 2023
December 2022
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
H. O. Wigwe
201,231,713
2,335,455,403
201,231,713
1,554,369,017
R. M. Ogbonna
44,883,087
44,883,087
-
B. O. Agbede
23,500,097
20,275,086
-
O. Ogbonnewo
7,519,297
7,519,297
-
O. Kumapayi
32,156,443
28,931,432
-
O. B. Osunkoya
1,565,002
1,565,002
-
N. O. Olaghere
16,398,695
16,398,695
-
A. A. Jimoh
-
-
-
F. B. Bello-Ismail
-
-
-
B.A. Babatunde
343,759
759
-
The indirect holdings relate to the holdings of the under listed companies
June 2023
December 2022
H.O. Wigwe
United Alliance Company of Nig. Ltd
537,734,219
537,734,219
Trust and Capital Limited
584,056,979
584,056,979
*Coronation Trustees Tengen Mauritius
1,213,664,206
432,577,819
*The 1,213,664,206 represent 50% of the shares held by Coronation Trustees Tengen Mauritius.
Directors' interest in contracts
In accordance with the provisions of Section 303 (1) and (3) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria, the following Directors have disclosed their interest in the under listed vendors to the company.
Related director
Interest in entity
Name of company
Services to the Bank
H. O. Wigwe
Shareholder
Coronation Insurance Plc
Insurance
and its Subsidiaries
R. M. Ogbonna
Director
Central Securities Clearing
Stockbroking
System (CSCS)
R. M. Ogbonna
Director
Access Bank Plc
Banking
O. Ogbonnewo
Director
Coronation Insurance Plc
Insurance
O. Ogbonnewo
Director
Coronation Registrars Limited
Registrar
O. Kumapayi
Director
Access Bank Plc
Banking
O. N. Olaghere
Director
The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc
Regulatory
A. A. Jimoh
Director
Coronation Insurance Plc
Insurance
F. B. Bello-Ismail
Director
The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc
Regulatory
