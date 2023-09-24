Access Holdings Plc consolidated and separate interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023

Directors' Report

For the period ended 30 June, 2023

The Directors have pleasure in presenting their report on the affairs of Access Holdings Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as "the Group" and separately referred to as "Group entities"), the Company and the Group's Audited Interim Financial Statements with Auditor's Report for the period ended 30 June 2023 .

Legal form and principal activities

Access Holdings Plc trading as Access Corporation ('the Corporation') was incorporated as a public limited liability company on 10 February 2021. The Corporation is a Nigerian Exchange listed parent non-operating financial holding company for Access Bank ('the Bank') and the related group companies that emerged from the court-sanctioned Scheme of Arrangement between the Bank and holders of its fully paid ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each.

The Corporation's business segments include banking, consumer lending, payment services, insurance brokerage and pension funds administration. The banking business and payment services are currently in operation while the vehicles for the other business segments are at various stages of licensing , acquisition and operational readiness as at the end of the reporting period

The financial results of all operating subsidiaries and entities have been consolidated in these financial statements.