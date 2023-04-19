ACCESS : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Access Holdings Plc Consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC
Index to the consolidated and separate financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2022
Note
Corporate information
ii Directors' report
iii Customer complaints and Feedback
iv Reports to the CBN on Frauds and Forgeries
v Corporate Governance report
vi Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
vii Report of the Statutory Audit Committee
viii Statement of Corporate Responsibility
ix Enterprise-wide Risk management
x Independent auditors report
Consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income
xii Consolidated and separate statements of financial position
xiii Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity
xiv Consolidated and separate statements of cashflows
Notes to the financial statements
1 General information
2.0 Statement of compliance with international financial reporting standards
3.0 Basis of preparation
3 Summary of significant accounting policies
Changes in accounting policy and disclosures
Basis of consolidation
Segment reporting
Foreign currency translation
Operating income
Income tax
Financial assets and liabilities
Impairment of financial assets
3.10 Investment properties
Property and equipment
Leases
Intangible assets
Impairment of non-financial assets
Discontinued operations
Non-currentassets (or disposal groups) held for sale
Provisions
Financial Guarantees
Employee benefits
Share capital and reserves
Levies
Hedge Accounting
Associates
Use of estimates and judgements
Credit risk management
Capital management
Operating segment
Net interest income
Net impairment charge on financial assets
10a Fee and commission income
10b Fee and commission expense
11 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities
12 Net foreign exchange (loss)/income
Page
Other operating income
Personnel expenses
Other operating expenses
Income tax
Earnings per share
Cash and balances with banks
Investment under management
Non pledged trading assets
Derivative financial instruments
Loans and advances to banks
Loans and advances to customers
Pledged assets
Investment securities
Other assets
Investment in associates
Investment in subsidiaries
Property and equipment Intangible assets
Deferred tax assets and liabilities
Investment properties
Assets classified as held for sale
55
Deposits from financial institutions
57
Deposits from customers
Other liabilities
Debt securities issued
60
Interest bearing borrowings
61
Retirement benefit obligations
Capital and reserves
Contingencies
77
Reconciliation to the Cash and cash equivalents
78
Contraventions of the Banks and Other Financial
79
Institutions Act of Nigeria and CBN circulars
80
Events after the reporting date
80
Related parties
81
Business Combination
81
Director-related exposures
81
Restatementof prior year financial information
82
Discontinued operations
83
Non-audit services
84
Other national disclosures:
84
85
Value added statement
86
Five-year financial summary
106
184
186
191
191
191
192
192
193
Page
194
194
196
197
199
199
200
200
201
202
204
208
210
214
216
219
222
227
233
235
235
235
236
236
238
239
244
246
250
251
251
251
251
252
258
259
260
261
262
264
Access Holdings Plc Consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
Corporate information
This is the list of Directors who served in the entity during the year and up to the date of this report
Directors
*Mr. Bababode Olukayode Osunkoya, FCA
Chairman/Independent Non-Executive Director
*Dr. Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, FCA
Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
*Mr. Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh, CFA
Independent Non-Executive Director
*Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail
Independent Non-Executive Director
*Mrs. Ojinika Nkechinyelu Olaghere, FCA
Non-Executive Director
*Mr. Olusegun Babalola Ogbonnewo
Non-Executive Director
*Mr. Roosevelt Michael Ogbonna, FCA,CFA
Non-Executive Director
*Mr. Oluseyi Kolawole Kumapayi, FCA
Non-Executive Director
*Ms. Bolaji Olaitan Agbede
Executive Director
**Mr. Lanre Babatunde Bamisebi
Executive Director
*Appointed February 22, 2022
**Apointed August 11, 2022
Company Secretary
Mr Sunday Ekwochi
Corporate Head Office
Access Holdings Plc
Plot 14/15, Prince Alaba Oniru Street, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos
Access Holdings Plc Consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
Directors' Report
for the year ended 31 December, 2022
The Directors have pleasure in presenting their report on the affairs of Access Holdings Plc ("the company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as "the Group" and separately referred to as "Group entities"), the Company and the Group's Audited Financial Statements with Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 .
Legal form and principal activities
Access Holdings Plc trading as Access Corporation ('the Corporation') was incorporated as a public limited liability company on 10 February 2021. The Corporation is a Nigerian Exchange listed parent non-operating financial holding company for Access Bank ('the Bank') and the related group companies that emerged from the court-sanctioned Scheme of Arrangement between the Bank and holders of its fully paid ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each.
The Corporation's business segments include banking, consumer lending, payment services, insurance brokerage and pension funds administration. The banking business and payment services are currently in operation while the vehicles for the other business segments are at various stages of licensing , acquisition and operational readiness as at the end of the reporting year
The financial results of all operating subsidiaries and verticals have been consolidated in these financial statements.
Operating results
*Restated
Group
Group
Company
Company
December 2022
December 2021
December 2022
December 2021
In millions of Naira
Gross earnings
1,387,911
971,885
36,679
-
Profit before income tax
167,680
176,580
31,684
-
Income tax
(14,778)
(16,485)
(152)
-
Profit from continuing operations
152,902
160,095
31,532
-
Discontinued operations
(700)
120
Profit for the year
152,202
160,215
31,532
-
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
81,035
(34,701)
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
233,238
125,514
31,532
-
Non-controlling interest
662
14,662
-
-
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Access Holdings
232,575
110,852
31,532
-
Group
Group
Company
Company
December 2022
December 2021
December 2022
December 2021
Earnings per share - Basic (k)
444
458
89
-
Earnings per share - Diluted (k)
429
445
89
-
*Restated
Group
Group
Company
Company
In millions of Naira
December 2022
December 2021
December 2022
December 2021
Total equity
1,231,391
1,050,029
250,660
-
Total impaired loans and advances
176,940
181,660
-
-
Total impaired loans and advances to gross risk assets (%)
3.15%
4.00%
-
-
4
Access Holdings Plc Consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
Interim dividend
The Board of Directors paid an Interim Dividend of 20 Kobo (Twenty Kobo) per ordinary share of 50 Kobo each on the 35,545,225,622 issued ordinary shares of 50k each payable
to shareholders on the register of shareholding at the closure date. Withholding Tax was deducted at the time of payment.
Proposed dividend
The Board of Directors proposed Final Dividend of N1.30k (One Naira Thirty Kobo) per ordinary share of 50 Kobo each on the 35,545,225,622 issued ordinary shares of 50k each payable to shareholders on the register of shareholding at the closure date. Withholding Tax will be deducted at the time of payment.
Directors and their interests
The Directors who served during the year, together with their direct and indirect interests in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Directors' Shareholding and as notified by the Directors for the purposes of Sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act and listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd is noted below:
Number of Ordinary Shares of 50k each held as at 31 December 2022
December 2022
December 2021
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
H. O. Wigwe
201,231,713
1,554,369,017
-
-
R. M. Ogbonna
44,883,087
-
-
-
B. O. Agbede
20,275,086
-
-
-
O. Ogbonnewo
7,519,297
-
-
-
O. Kumapayi
28,931,432
-
-
-
O. B. Osunkoya
1,565,002
-
-
-
N. O. Olaghere
16,398,695
-
-
-
A. A. Jimoh
-
-
-
-
F. B. Bello-Ismail
-
-
-
-
B.A. Babatunde
759
-
-
-
The indirect holdings relate to the holdings of the under listed companies
December 2022
December 2021
H.O. Wigwe
United Alliance Company of Nig. Ltd
537,734,219
-
Trust and Capital Limited
584,056,979
-
Coronation Trustees Tengen Mauritius
432,577,819
-
Directors' interest in contracts
In accordance with the provisions of Section 303 (1) and (3) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria, the following Directors have disclosed their interest in the under listed vendors to the company.
Related director
Interest in entity
Name of company
Services to the Bank
H. O. Wigwe
Shareholder
Coronation
Insurance
Insurance Plc and its
Subsidiaries
R. M. Ogbonna
Director
Central Securities
Stockbroking
Clearing System
(CSCS)
R. M. Ogbonna
Director
Access Bank Plc
Banking
O. Ogbonnewo
Director
Coronation Insurance Plc
Insurance
O. Ogbonnewo
Director
Coronation Registrars Limited
Registrar
O. Kumapayi
Director
Access Bank Plc
Banking
O. N. Olaghere
Director
The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc
Regulatory
A. A. Jimoh
Director
Coronation Insurance Plc
Insurance
F. B. Bello-Ismail
Director
The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc
Regulatory
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.