Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Access Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCESSCORP   NGACCESS0005

ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC

(ACCESSCORP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-18
9.000 NGN   +1.69%
04/19Access : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/17Access Holdings Completes U.S.$300-Million Capital Investment
AQ
03/29Access : Bank PLC NCCG Report for the 2022 FY
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACCESS : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/19/2023 | 11:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Access Holdings Plc Consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC

Index to the consolidated and separate financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2022

Note

  1. Corporate information
    ii Directors' report
    iii Customer complaints and Feedback
    iv Reports to the CBN on Frauds and Forgeries
    v Corporate Governance report
    vi Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
    vii Report of the Statutory Audit Committee
    viii Statement of Corporate Responsibility
    ix Enterprise-wide Risk management
    x Independent auditors report
  1. Consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income
    xii Consolidated and separate statements of financial position
    xiii Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity
    xiv Consolidated and separate statements of cashflows
  1. Notes to the financial statements
    1 General information

2.0 Statement of compliance with international financial reporting standards

3.0 Basis of preparation

3 Summary of significant accounting policies

  1. Changes in accounting policy and disclosures
  2. Basis of consolidation
  3. Segment reporting
  4. Foreign currency translation
  5. Operating income
  6. Income tax
  7. Financial assets and liabilities
  8. Impairment of financial assets

3.10 Investment properties

  1. Property and equipment
  2. Leases
  3. Intangible assets
  4. Impairment of non-financial assets
  5. Discontinued operations
  6. Non-currentassets (or disposal groups) held for sale
  7. Provisions
  8. Financial Guarantees
  9. Employee benefits
  10. Share capital and reserves
  11. Levies
  12. Hedge Accounting
  13. Associates
  1. Use of estimates and judgements
  2. Credit risk management
  3. Capital management
  4. Operating segment
  5. Net interest income
  6. Net impairment charge on financial assets
    10a Fee and commission income
    10b Fee and commission expense
    11 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities
    12 Net foreign exchange (loss)/income

Page

  1. Other operating income
  2. Personnel expenses
  1. Other operating expenses
  1. Income tax
  1. Earnings per share
  1. Cash and balances with banks
  2. Investment under management
  3. Non pledged trading assets
  4. Derivative financial instruments
  1. Loans and advances to banks
  1. Loans and advances to customers
  2. Pledged assets
  3. Investment securities
  1. Other assets
  1. Investment in associates
  1. Investment in subsidiaries
  1. Property and equipment Intangible assets
  1. Deferred tax assets and liabilities
  1. Investment properties
  2. Assets classified as held for sale

55

Deposits from financial institutions

57

Deposits from customers

  1. Other liabilities
  2. Debt securities issued

60

Interest bearing borrowings

61

Retirement benefit obligations

  1. Capital and reserves
  1. Contingencies

77

Reconciliation to the Cash and cash equivalents

78

Contraventions of the Banks and Other Financial

79

Institutions Act of Nigeria and CBN circulars

80

Events after the reporting date

80

Related parties

81

Business Combination

81

Director-related exposures

81

Restatementof prior year financial information

82

Discontinued operations

83

Non-audit services

84

Other national disclosures:

84

85

Value added statement

86

Five-year financial summary

106

184

186

191

191

191

192

192

193

Page

194

194

196

197

199

199

200

200

201

202

204

208

210

214

216

219

222

227

233

235

235

235

236

236

238

239

244

246

250

251

251

251

251

252

258

259

260

261

262

264

Access Holdings Plc Consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

Corporate information

This is the list of Directors who served in the entity during the year and up to the date of this report

Directors

*Mr. Bababode Olukayode Osunkoya, FCA

Chairman/Independent Non-Executive Director

*Dr. Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, FCA

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

*Mr. Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh, CFA

Independent Non-Executive Director

*Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail

Independent Non-Executive Director

*Mrs. Ojinika Nkechinyelu Olaghere, FCA

Non-Executive Director

*Mr. Olusegun Babalola Ogbonnewo

Non-Executive Director

*Mr. Roosevelt Michael Ogbonna, FCA,CFA

Non-Executive Director

*Mr. Oluseyi Kolawole Kumapayi, FCA

Non-Executive Director

*Ms. Bolaji Olaitan Agbede

Executive Director

**Mr. Lanre Babatunde Bamisebi

Executive Director

*Appointed February 22, 2022

**Apointed August 11, 2022

Company Secretary

Mr Sunday Ekwochi

Corporate Head Office

Access Holdings Plc

Plot 14/15, Prince Alaba Oniru Street, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos

Victoria Island, Lagos.

Telephone: +234 (01) 4619264 - 9 +234 (01) 2773300-99

Company Registration Number: RC1755118

Independent Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Landmark Towers, 5b Water Corporation way, Oniru

Victoria Island, Lagos

Telephone: (01) 271 1700

Website: www.pwc.com/ng

FRC Number: FRC/2013/ICAN/00000000639

Registrars

Coronation Registrars Limited

9, Amodu Ojikutu Street, Off Saka Tinubu

Victoria Island, Lagos

Telephone: +234 01 2272570

Investor Relations

Access Holdings Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link https://www.theaccesscorporation.com/investor-relations.aspx

For further information please contact:

Access Holdings Plc. +234 (1) 236 4365

3

Access Holdings Plc Consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

Directors' Report

for the year ended 31 December, 2022

The Directors have pleasure in presenting their report on the affairs of Access Holdings Plc ("the company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as "the Group" and separately referred to as "Group entities"), the Company and the Group's Audited Financial Statements with Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 .

Legal form and principal activities

Access Holdings Plc trading as Access Corporation ('the Corporation') was incorporated as a public limited liability company on 10 February 2021. The Corporation is a Nigerian Exchange listed parent non-operating financial holding company for Access Bank ('the Bank') and the related group companies that emerged from the court-sanctioned Scheme of Arrangement between the Bank and holders of its fully paid ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each.

The Corporation's business segments include banking, consumer lending, payment services, insurance brokerage and pension funds administration. The banking business and payment services are currently in operation while the vehicles for the other business segments are at various stages of licensing , acquisition and operational readiness as at the end of the reporting year

The financial results of all operating subsidiaries and verticals have been consolidated in these financial statements.

Operating results

*Restated

Group

Group

Company

Company

December 2022

December 2021

December 2022

December 2021

In millions of Naira

Gross earnings

1,387,911

971,885

36,679

-

Profit before income tax

167,680

176,580

31,684

-

Income tax

(14,778)

(16,485)

(152)

-

Profit from continuing operations

152,902

160,095

31,532

-

Discontinued operations

(700)

120

Profit for the year

152,202

160,215

31,532

-

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

81,035

(34,701)

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

233,238

125,514

31,532

-

Non-controlling interest

662

14,662

-

-

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Access Holdings

232,575

110,852

31,532

-

Group

Group

Company

Company

December 2022

December 2021

December 2022

December 2021

Earnings per share - Basic (k)

444

458

89

-

Earnings per share - Diluted (k)

429

445

89

-

*Restated

Group

Group

Company

Company

In millions of Naira

December 2022

December 2021

December 2022

December 2021

Total equity

1,231,391

1,050,029

250,660

-

Total impaired loans and advances

176,940

181,660

-

-

Total impaired loans and advances to gross risk assets (%)

3.15%

4.00%

-

-

4

Access Holdings Plc Consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

Interim dividend

The Board of Directors paid an Interim Dividend of 20 Kobo (Twenty Kobo) per ordinary share of 50 Kobo each on the 35,545,225,622 issued ordinary shares of 50k each payable

to shareholders on the register of shareholding at the closure date. Withholding Tax was deducted at the time of payment.

Proposed dividend

The Board of Directors proposed Final Dividend of N1.30k (One Naira Thirty Kobo) per ordinary share of 50 Kobo each on the 35,545,225,622 issued ordinary shares of 50k each payable to shareholders on the register of shareholding at the closure date. Withholding Tax will be deducted at the time of payment.

Directors and their interests

The Directors who served during the year, together with their direct and indirect interests in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Directors' Shareholding and as notified by the Directors for the purposes of Sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act and listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd is noted below:

Number of Ordinary Shares of 50k each held as at 31 December 2022

December 2022

December 2021

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

H. O. Wigwe

201,231,713

1,554,369,017

-

-

R. M. Ogbonna

44,883,087

-

-

-

B. O. Agbede

20,275,086

-

-

-

O. Ogbonnewo

7,519,297

-

-

-

O. Kumapayi

28,931,432

-

-

-

O. B. Osunkoya

1,565,002

-

-

-

N. O. Olaghere

16,398,695

-

-

-

A. A. Jimoh

-

-

-

-

F. B. Bello-Ismail

-

-

-

-

B.A. Babatunde

759

-

-

-

The indirect holdings relate to the holdings of the under listed companies

December 2022

December 2021

H.O. Wigwe

United Alliance Company of Nig. Ltd

537,734,219

-

Trust and Capital Limited

584,056,979

-

Coronation Trustees Tengen Mauritius

432,577,819

-

Directors' interest in contracts

In accordance with the provisions of Section 303 (1) and (3) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria, the following Directors have disclosed their interest in the under listed vendors to the company.

Related director

Interest in entity

Name of company

Services to the Bank

H. O. Wigwe

Shareholder

Coronation

Insurance

Insurance Plc and its

Subsidiaries

R. M. Ogbonna

Director

Central Securities

Stockbroking

Clearing System

(CSCS)

R. M. Ogbonna

Director

Access Bank Plc

Banking

O. Ogbonnewo

Director

Coronation Insurance Plc

Insurance

O. Ogbonnewo

Director

Coronation Registrars Limited

Registrar

O. Kumapayi

Director

Access Bank Plc

Banking

O. N. Olaghere

Director

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc

Regulatory

A. A. Jimoh

Director

Coronation Insurance Plc

Insurance

F. B. Bello-Ismail

Director

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc

Regulatory

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Access Bank plc published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 03:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC
04/19Access : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/17Access Holdings Completes U.S.$300-Million Capital Investment
AQ
03/29Access : Bank PLC NCCG Report for the 2022 FY
PU
03/28Access : Access holdings plc - 2022 nccg 2018
PU
03/27Access : Regulators Approve Merger Between Access Bank Zambia Limited and African Corporat..
PU
02/10The Winners of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Get $370,000 and Qualify for the 202..
AQ
02/10The Winners of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Get $370,000 and Qualify for the 202..
AQ
02/02Despite Deadline Extension, Crowds Besiege Banks Amid Scarcity of New Notes
AQ
01/19Access Bank Seeks M&A
CI
01/17Access : Unveiling access corporation's 2023-2027 corporate strategy
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 154 B 335 M 335 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,05x
Yield 2022 11,7%
Capitalization 312 B 676 M 676 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 6 875
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Access Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,00 NGN
Average target price 13,33 NGN
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Morounke Olufemi Group Chief Financial Officer
Bababode O. Osunkoya Chairman
Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh Independent Non-Executive Director
Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC5.88%665
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.18%167 516
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.73%75 546
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.25%52 600
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.28%48 837
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-15.67%38 184
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer