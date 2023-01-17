ACCESS : UNVEILING ACCESS CORPORATION'S 2023-2027 CORPORATE STRATEGY

Our Corporate History
In two decades, Access Bank has emerged as a leading tier one financial institution in Nigeria, in line with its disciplined execution of rolling 5-year corporate plans
Strategic cycle 2003 -2007
Appointment of Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede as MD / CEO and Herbert Wigwe as DMD
FMO becomes largest institutional investor through conversion of US$15m term loan
Established Access Bank UK International subsidiary in 2007 in addition to Gambia & Sierra Leone subsidiaries
Raised ₦15bn in public issues to meet capital requirements
Embarked on a cyclical 5-year transformation agenda
Successful acquisition of Capital and Marina Banks
Moved from 65th to 9th
Strategic cycle 2008 - 2012
Raised ₦136bn in public offerings, including a highly successful and over-subscribed GDR
Issued US$150m loan stock from multinational institutional investors
Acquired Intercontinental Bank Issued US$350m Eurobond
Passed CBN's special audit on Governance, Liquidity and Capital Adequacy
Established Rwanda, Zambia, Ghana & DRC African subsidiaries
Emerged as the fourth largest Nigerian bank following the acquisition
Top 5 by 2012
Strategic cycle 2013 - 2017
Appointment of Herbert Wigwe as
MD / CEO and Roosevelt Ogbonna
as DMD
Issued US$400m Tier II
Subordinated Notes
Raised ₦41.7bn in equity capital by
way of a Rights Issue
Issued US$350 Senior Unsecured Notes
Transition to a large diversified banking institution
Designated 'A Significant Important Financial Institution' by the CBN
Top 3 by 2017
Strategic cycle 2018- 2022
Signed a Memorandum of Agreement, leading to a merger with Diamond Bank
Completed 6 M&A transactions across Africa- South Africa, Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, Cameroon, Guinea
Issued US$500 Tier 2 capital & US$500 AT1 Subordinated Notes
Issued N15bn Fixed Rate Green Bonds and listed on the FMDQ OTC Exchange and the Nigerian Stock Exchange
Unveiled new corporate strategy with intent to become Africa's Gateway to the World & launched a new brand reflective of the newly merged entity
#1 in 2022