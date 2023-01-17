Advanced search
    ACCESSCORP   NGACCESS0005

ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC

(ACCESSCORP)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-15
8.950 NGN   -3.76%
08:40aAccess : Unveiling access corporation's 2023-2027 corporate strategy
PU
01/13Access : Discontinuation of Acquisition of SIDIAN BANK LTD
PU
2022Access Bank Partners DBG to Grow SME Sector
AQ
ACCESS : UNVEILING ACCESS CORPORATION'S 2023-2027 CORPORATE STRATEGY

01/17/2023 | 08:40am EST
Access

Corporation

Strategy

2027 5-Year Strategy Document

Investor Presentation

January 2023

CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2

Historical context and

financial performance

2018 -2022

3

Looking ahead - our strategy

for the future 2023 - 2027

2

Access Corporation's Global network and scale

Large customer base

Growing users on our digital channels

Listings

85%

52 Million+1 customers

2,883+ ATMs

11mn USSD users

18.5mn unique mobile app and internet banking users

633 Branches

53,440+ POS

(Primary equity listing)

($400m Tier II bond)

($300m Senior bond)

B3

46k+ Agents

B-

B-

AA-

More than the population of 85% (50) of African countries

Superior service through four SBUs, across 17 countries including, the UAE, UK, and 3 rep offices in China, India

and Lebanon

Corporate Commercial

Business

Retail

Holdco verticals

Payments

Pensions

Insurance

Consumer lending

  1. As at Q3 2022
  2. After Tax Return on Average Common Equity

Source: Access Bank Financial Statements

Consistent financial performance

Significant gender diversity

₦906.9bn

₦148.7bn

Gross Earnings

Profit before tax

6,000

(9M '22)

(9M '22)

Professional Staff

21.7%

22.6%

15.84

ROACE2

CAR

Tier 1 ratio

53%

47%

Awards & recognitions

  • 2022 International Investors Award - Best Environmental and Social Performance Award
  • 2022 Finance Derivative Award - Best Sustainable Bank Africa
  • 2022 Euromoney Awards - Best Bank in Nigeria

2022 Global Sustainable Finance Awards - Outstanding Leadership in ESG-Related Loans, Africa

  • 2022 Global Sustainable Finance Awards - Financial Leadership in Sustaining Communities, Africa

Global Brands Magazine Awards 2022 - Best Digital Banking Brand

3

Our Corporate History

In two decades, Access Bank has emerged as a leading tier one financial institution in Nigeria, in line with its disciplined execution of rolling 5-year corporate plans

Strategic cycle 2003 -2007

Appointment of Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede as MD / CEO and Herbert Wigwe as DMD

FMO becomes largest institutional investor through conversion of US$15m term loan

Established Access Bank UK International subsidiary in 2007 in addition to Gambia & Sierra Leone subsidiaries

Raised ₦15bn in public issues to meet capital requirements

Embarked on a cyclical 5-year transformation agenda

Successful acquisition of Capital and Marina Banks

Moved from 65th to 9th

Strategic cycle 2008 - 2012

Raised ₦136bn in public offerings, including a highly successful and over-subscribed GDR

Issued US$150m loan stock from multinational institutional investors

Acquired Intercontinental Bank Issued US$350m Eurobond

Passed CBN's special audit on Governance, Liquidity and Capital Adequacy

Established Rwanda, Zambia, Ghana & DRC African subsidiaries

Emerged as the fourth largest Nigerian bank following the acquisition

Top 5 by 2012

Strategic cycle 2013 - 2017

Appointment of Herbert Wigwe as

MD / CEO and Roosevelt Ogbonna

as DMD

Issued US$400m Tier II

Subordinated Notes

Raised ₦41.7bn in equity capital by

way of a Rights Issue

Issued US$350 Senior Unsecured Notes

Transition to a large diversified banking institution

Designated 'A Significant Important Financial Institution' by the CBN

Top 3 by 2017

Strategic cycle 2018- 2022

Signed a Memorandum of Agreement, leading to a merger with Diamond Bank

Completed 6 M&A transactions across Africa- South Africa, Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, Cameroon, Guinea

Issued US$500 Tier 2 capital & US$500 AT1 Subordinated Notes

Issued N15bn Fixed Rate Green Bonds and listed on the FMDQ OTC Exchange and the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Unveiled new corporate strategy with intent to become Africa's Gateway to the World & launched a new brand reflective of the newly merged entity

#1 in 2022

4

CONTENTS

1 Introduction

Historical context and 2 financial performance

(2018- 2022)

3

Looking ahead - our strategy

for the future (2023 - 2027)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Access Bank plc published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 13:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 658 B 1 453 M 1 453 M
Net income 2022 162 B 357 M 357 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,97x
Yield 2022 11,8%
Capitalization 310 B 684 M 684 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 6 875
Free-Float 95,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,95 NGN
Average target price 13,27 NGN
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Morounke Olufemi Group Chief Financial Officer
Bababode O. Osunkoya Chairman
Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh Independent Non-Executive Director
Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail Independent Non-Executive Director
