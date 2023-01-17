ACCESS : UNVEILING ACCESS CORPORATION'S 2023-2027 CORPORATE STRATEGY

In two decades, Access Bank has emerged as a leading tier one financial institution in Nigeria, in line with its disciplined execution of rolling 5-year corporate plans

Strategic cycle 2003 -2007 Appointment of Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede as MD / CEO and Herbert Wigwe as DMD FMO becomes largest institutional investor through conversion of US$15m term loan Established Access Bank UK International subsidiary in 2007 in addition to Gambia & Sierra Leone subsidiaries Raised ₦15bn in public issues to meet capital requirements Embarked on a cyclical 5-year transformation agenda Successful acquisition of Capital and Marina Banks Moved from 65th to 9th

Strategic cycle 2008 - 2012 Raised ₦136bn in public offerings, including a highly successful and over-subscribed GDR Issued US$150m loan stock from multinational institutional investors Acquired Intercontinental Bank Issued US$350m Eurobond Passed CBN's special audit on Governance, Liquidity and Capital Adequacy Established Rwanda, Zambia, Ghana & DRC African subsidiaries Emerged as the fourth largest Nigerian bank following the acquisition Top 5 by 2012

Strategic cycle 2013 - 2017 Appointment of Herbert Wigwe as MD / CEO and Roosevelt Ogbonna as DMD Issued US$400m Tier II Subordinated Notes Raised ₦41.7bn in equity capital by way of a Rights Issue Issued US$350 Senior Unsecured Notes Transition to a large diversified banking institution Designated 'A Significant Important Financial Institution' by the CBN Top 3 by 2017