    ACCESSCORP   NGACCESS0005

ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC

(ACCESSCORP)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
9.200 NGN   -0.54%
09:44aACCESS : Bank Joins African Natural Capital Alliance as Founding Member
PU
06/22Access Bank Records Growth Across Key Indicators in 2021
AQ
06/21Margibi Opens Arms - to Access Bank Liberia's Venture
AQ
Access : Bank Joins African Natural Capital Alliance as Founding Member

07/18/2022 | 09:44am EDT
In its commitment to driving the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals come 2030, Access Bank has announced a partnership with the Financial Sector Deepening Africa (FSD Africa); the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Ghana; and several other leading financial institutions across Africa to form the African Natural Capital Alliance (ANCA). The alliance will serve as a platform that harnesses the financial sector's responses to nature-related risks and opportunities across the continent.

ANCA will address the dip in natural capital in Africa- a continent where countries' individual and combined GDP are largely dependent on the state of the different facets of nature.

"We believe that every organisation, financial or non-financial, owes a duty of care to the communities they operate in, ensuring the environment does not degrade as a result of operations," said Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director, Access Bank.

"The African Natural Capital Alliance is in tandem with our sustainability principles as a bank as it seeks to influence global standards for nature-related risk management. Furthermore, it will help facilitate peer learning to help financial institutions better reflect the connection between their portfolios and nature whilst supporting approaches to policy, regulation and investment that maximise opportunities for sustainable growth from Africa's natural capital. These are functions we already perform in our capacity as the Chair of the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles (NSBP) Steering Committee and through the many sustainability initiatives we spearheaded and launched over the years," Ogbonna said.

Access Bank's involvement and proactiveness with the alliance reiterates its stance on protecting the environment. In 2019, Access Bank issued Africa's first-ever green bond targeted at financing and refinancing environmentally beneficial projects that span across flood defence, agriculture irrigation and renewable energy. The Bank has also launched initiatives like the Green Social Entrepreneurship Programme, Family Cooking Support Programme, the Paper-To-Pencil Initiative and the Tyre Upcycyling Initiative that have sustainably impacted Africa across social, economic and environmental spheres.

The alliance is backed by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and the United Kingdom's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA). It is also working with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) to provide an African voice in the development of TNFD's reporting framework for nature-related risk and opportunities.

Disclaimer

Access Bank plc published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 13:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 658 B 1 584 M 1 584 M
Net income 2022 161 B 387 M 387 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,04x
Yield 2022 11,9%
Capitalization 318 B 766 M 766 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 6 875
Free-Float 100%
Chart ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Access Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,20 NGN
Average target price 13,57 NGN
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Ajoritsedere Awosika Chairman
Adeolu Bajomo Executive Director & Executive Director-IT
Pattison Boleigha Chief Conduct & Compliance Officer
Adeniyi Adedokun Adekoya Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC-1.08%766
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.34%140 225
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-8.96%62 614
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.11%57 586
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.41%54 201
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.41%48 967