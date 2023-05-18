Advanced search
    ACCESSCORP   NGACCESS0005

ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC

(ACCESSCORP)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-16
10.10 NGN   -0.49%
06:49aAccess : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
05/17Access Bank Paris Launch to Strengthen Trade and Investment Links Between Africa and Europe
AQ
05/17Access Bank Paris Launch to Strengthen Trade and Investment Links Between Africa and Europe This move will enable Access Bank to expand its operations in Europe, strengthen its international presence, and deepen its relationships with global clients
AQ
Access : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

05/18/2023 | 06:49am EDT
18 May 2023
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 34th Annual General Meeting of members of ACCESS BANK PLC ( 'the Bank') resolutions below:

Disclaimer

Access Bank plc published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 10:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC
06:49aAccess : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
05/17Access Bank Paris Launch to Strengthen Trade and Investment Links Between Africa and Eu..
AQ
05/17Access Bank Paris Launch to Strengthen Trade and Investment Links Between Africa and Eu..
AQ
05/10ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC : Final dividend
FA
05/09Access Bank Inspires, Empowers Women to Succeed in Business
AQ
05/04Access : Bank Plc Interim Consolidated and separate financial statements Q1
PU
05/03Access : 2023 Access Bank's Q1 Financial Statement (Abridged)
PU
05/02Access : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
05/02Access Holdings Plc announced that it has received $300 million in funding
CI
04/24GTU Inks Partnership With Kashma
AQ
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 177 B 385 M 385 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,03x
Yield 2023 17,1%
Capitalization 346 B 752 M 752 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 6 365
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Access Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,10 NGN
Average target price 13,45 NGN
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Morounke Olufemi Group Chief Financial Officer
Bababode O. Osunkoya Chairman
Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh Independent Non-Executive Director
Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC18.82%752
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.93%175 449
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.63%72 697
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.56%50 894
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.34%47 032
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.39%42 751
