Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Access Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCESSCORP   NGACCESS0005

ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC

(ACCESSCORP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-11
10.40 NGN   +4.00%
04/12Aurelia Metals Starts Site Works on Federation Project in New South Wales
MT
04/12Chile's Boric proposes restricted pension withdrawals, citing inflation
RE
04/12Heidelbergcement India Commissions 5.5 MW Solar Power Plant
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Outlook for Afghan economy 'dire' as household incomes shrink - World Bank

04/13/2022 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua

(Reuters) - The outlook for Afghanistan's economy is dire with per capita income having fallen by over a third in the last four months of 2021 after the Islamist Taliban seized power and foreign forces withdrew, the World Bank said on Wednesday.

"One of the poorest countries in the world has become much poorer," said Tobias Haque, World Bank Senior Country Economist for Afghanistan.

"The isolation of the Afghan economy following last August's political crisis risks...leading to grave poverty, displacement, fragility, and extremism threats," he told a briefing for the release of the World Bank's first development update on the country since August.

The Taliban takeover prompted foreign governments, led by the United States, to cut development and security aid, and the strict enforcement of sanctions has debilitated the country's banking sector.

The World Bank update said that incomes had dropped so starkly that around 37% of Afghan households did not have enough money to cover food while 33% could afford food but nothing more.

A Taliban failure to meet Western conditions, in particular access to education for all girls, has led the international community to withhold international assistance and keep financial sanctions in place, with exceptions for humanitarian aid.

"Under current conditions, the outlook for Afghanistan's economy is dire," the World Bank said in a statement accompanying the update.

If current conditions continued, the World Bank predicted, Afghanistan's real gross domestic produce (GDP) per capita would decline by around 34% between the end of 2020 and the end of 2022, reversing all progress since 2007.

The United States cancelled planned meetings in March, some of which would have included the World Bank, to discuss key economic issues after the Taliban sent all high school-aged girls home after they had arrived ready for classes.

The U-turn angered donors, foreign governments and many Afghans as Taliban officials had previously said they were opening all schools.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC
04/12Aurelia Metals Starts Site Works on Federation Project in New South Wales
MT
04/12Chile's Boric proposes restricted pension withdrawals, citing inflation
RE
04/12Heidelbergcement India Commissions 5.5 MW Solar Power Plant
MT
04/12Univar Solutions Strikes Mexico, Brazil Distribution Deal With Ashland
MT
04/12Quimbaya Gold Up More Than 50%, Has Hit Fresh 52 Week High Levels After Increasing its ..
MT
04/12Fobi AI Wins Joint Bid to Provide AI Powered Data Services in the District of Muskoka
MT
04/12Munich Re Life US Agrees to Acquire Clareto
DJ
04/12ING Notes Eurozone Bank Lending Survey Adds to Bleak Growth Outlook
MT
04/12Jushi Holdings Applauds Bill in Commonwealth of Virginia Designed to Improve Medical Ca..
MT
04/12RGP to Expand HUGO Digital Staffing Platform to California, Texas in 2023
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 596 B 1 436 M 1 436 M
Net income 2022 122 B 294 M 294 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,04x
Yield 2022 8,65%
Capitalization 360 B 867 M 867 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 875
Free-Float 100%
Chart ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Access Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 10,40 NGN
Average target price 12,99 NGN
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Ajoritsedere Awosika Chairman
Adeolu Bajomo Executive Director & Executive Director-IT
Pattison Boleigha Chief Conduct & Compliance Officer
Adeniyi Adedokun Adekoya Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC11.83%867
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%166 177
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.83%80 853
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.85%66 951
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)18.97%60 942
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-0.33%57 281