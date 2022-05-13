Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Access Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCESSCORP   NGACCESS0005

ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC

(ACCESSCORP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  05-11
9.600 NGN   +0.52%
05/12Trevali Provides Update on Search and Dewatering Efforts at Perkoa Mine
MT
05/12BridgeBio Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb Agreement Should Make Investors Rethink Position on SHP-2 Mechanism, Mizuho Says
MT
05/12Pear Therapeutics to Offer Patients Access to Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Through QuickMD
MT
South Africa's MTN first-quarter pretax profit up 21%

05/13/2022 | 03:13am EDT
The logo of MTN is pictured in Abuja

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African mobile operator MTN Group said on Friday first quarter pretax profit rose 21.1% year-on-year, supported by service revenue growth amid demand for data and financial services.

MTN, with 276 million customers in 19 countries across Africa and the Middle East, said service revenue came in ahead of its medium-term target, growing by 15.9% year-on-year to 45.8 billion rand ($2.86 billion).

That was supported by a 37.3% increase in data revenue, with growth in data usage and active data users of 45.4% and 13.1%, respectively.

Fintech revenue grew 21.2% as active monthly users of mobile money services climbed 25.9% year-on-year and volumes processed by its fintech platform rose 32.5% to 2.9 billion transactions. The value of transactions increased 12.6% to $59.9 billion.

After its Nigerian fintech subsidiary received final approval for a mobile money licence last month, MTN is planning to commercially launch its mobile money payment service in Africa's most populous country before the end of the second quarter, group Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita said.

Mobile phone operators like MTN have been pushing into financial services on the continent, where a large part of the population does not have good access to traditional banking services.

($1 = 15.9969 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 610 B 1 468 M 1 468 M
Net income 2022 152 B 365 M 365 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,31x
Yield 2022 10,4%
Capitalization 332 B 799 M 799 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 6 875
Free-Float 100%
Chart ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Access Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,60 NGN
Average target price 13,19 NGN
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Ajoritsedere Awosika Chairman
Adeolu Bajomo Executive Director & Executive Director-IT
Pattison Boleigha Chief Conduct & Compliance Officer
Adeniyi Adedokun Adekoya Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC3.23%799
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.21%156 219
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.9.69%72 906
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.34%64 980
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.10%61 134
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)13.92%59 115