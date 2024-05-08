Effective May 08, 2024, Access Intelligence Plc will change its London Stock Exchange AIM Market stock ticker symbol to PULS from ACC.
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|61 GBX
|+0.83%
|+7.96%
|+11.93%
|06:00am
|Access Intelligence Plc will Change its Ticker to PULS from ACC
|CI
|May. 07
|Access Intelligence Plc has Changed its Name to Pulsar Group plc
|CI
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+11.93%
|97.12M
|+8.86%
|3,074B
|+6.74%
|83.22B
|+4.28%
|77.61B
|+24.64%
|56.14B
|-14.03%
|52.63B
|-22.59%
|47.31B
|+24.57%
|44.65B
|+60.89%
|37.98B
|-11.33%
|25.66B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- ACC Stock
- News Access Intelligence Plc
- Access Intelligence Plc will Change its Ticker to PULS from ACC