(Alliance News) - Access Intelligence PLC on Tuesday reported a lower half-year loss as costs declined.

The London-based software-as-a-service products provider said for the six months to May 31, its pretax loss narrowed 19% to GBP6.1 million from GBP7.6 million a year prior. Revenue declined 4.4% to GBP31.3 million from GBP32.7 million.

Administrative expenses however reduced by 11% to GBP21.4 million from GBP24.1 million, while cost of sales decreased 4.3% to GBP7.9 million from GBP8.3 million.

Looking ahead, Chair Christopher Satterthwaite said: "The full release of the group's next generation platform into the APAC market during the next few months provides a considerable opportunity for accelerated growth. Both existing and potential customers in the region will be able to benefit from Access Intelligence's market-leading technology, positioning the group well for further expansion. In the EMEA and North America region, growth has been sustained with a focus on providing a wider range of the group's products to both new and existing customers at higher average order values."

Access Intelligence shares were 0.7% lower at 71.00 pence each on Tuesday morning in London.

