(Alliance News) - Access Intelligence PLC on Tuesday said it attends to apply to Companies House to change its name to Pulsar Group PLC.

The London-based software-as-a-service products provider said this is because its Pulsar brand is "already highly regarded and well established as the leading technology offering in the growing audience intelligence category".

Once the name change becomes effective, of which the timing is currently unspecified, Access Intelligence said it will be known as Pulsar and adopt the 'PULS' stock ticker.

"With a focus on ensuring our customers can fully know and understand their audience through its Pulsar technology and the company's other brands Vuelio and Isentia, the rebrand as Pulsar Group is a logical positioning for the company as a leading media intelligence technology company," Access Intelligence said.

"This rebrand as Pulsar Group signals the company's continued goal to be seen as the partner of choice for the world's leading brands by leveraging its audience-first Pulsar technology at the heart of its products and services globally.'

Access Intelligence said a further announcement will be made when the name change becomes effective. Until then, trading will continue under the "ACC" stock ticker.

Shares in Access Intelligence were down 1.8% to 54 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

