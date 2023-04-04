Accesso Technology hails rises in annual revenue and profit

accesso Technology Group PLC - Berkshire, England-based provider of software for leisure, entertainment and cultural sectors - Posts revenue of USD139.7 million for 2022, up 12% from USD125.0 million in 2021. Says this strong growth was driven by a combination of new business volume and growing product utilisation across our product set. Pretax profit rises by 2.5% to USD12.4 million from USD12.1 million, as gross profit climbs to USD104.0 million from USD96.4 million a year earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation amounts to USD25.8 million, down 8.3% from USD28.1 million in 2021. Administrative expenses increase 10% to USD91.2 million from USD82.9 million. Looking ahead, expects 2023 to be profitable and cash generative in line with current expectations.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Brown says: "In 2022 we delivered a record year for revenue, continuing our robust growth trend as well as very strong cash Ebitda, beating our expectations."

Current stock price: 689.99 pence each, up 2.5% on Tuesday morning in London

12-month change: down 17%

