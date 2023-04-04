Advanced search
    ACSO   GB0001771426

ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(ACSO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:51:17 2023-04-04 am EDT
689.98 GBX   +2.52%
05:50aAccesso Technology hails rises in annual revenue and profit
AN
03/30Accesso Technology : ® Signs Five-Year Partnership with Adventureland Amusement Park to Expand Online and Point-of-Sale Ticket Operations
PU
03/30Accesso Technology Group plc Signs Five-Year Partnership with Adventureland Amusement Park to Expand Online and Point-Of-Sale Ticket Operations
CI
Accesso Technology hails rises in annual revenue and profit

04/04/2023 | 05:50am EDT
accesso Technology Group PLC - Berkshire, England-based provider of software for leisure, entertainment and cultural sectors - Posts revenue of USD139.7 million for 2022, up 12% from USD125.0 million in 2021. Says this strong growth was driven by a combination of new business volume and growing product utilisation across our product set. Pretax profit rises by 2.5% to USD12.4 million from USD12.1 million, as gross profit climbs to USD104.0 million from USD96.4 million a year earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation amounts to USD25.8 million, down 8.3% from USD28.1 million in 2021. Administrative expenses increase 10% to USD91.2 million from USD82.9 million. Looking ahead, expects 2023 to be profitable and cash generative in line with current expectations.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Brown says: "In 2022 we delivered a record year for revenue, continuing our robust growth trend as well as very strong cash Ebitda, beating our expectations."

Current stock price: 689.99 pence each, up 2.5% on Tuesday morning in London

12-month change: down 17%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 112 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2022 6,54 M 8,10 M 8,10 M
Net cash 2022 52,4 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 279 M 345 M 345 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 513
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
accesso Technology Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 673,00 GBX
Average target price 1 011,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Kyle Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fern MacDonald Chief Financial Officer & Director
William V. Russell Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Jones Senior Vice President-Engineering
Bruno Boehi President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC-18.72%345
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.77%2 138 084
SYNOPSYS INC.21.81%59 236
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.31.59%57 753
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.60%53 501
SEA LIMITED68.79%49 332
