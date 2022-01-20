Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Accesso Technology Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACSO   GB0001771426

ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(ACSO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

accesso Technology : Parks! America Inc. Selects accesso® Ticketing Solution

01/20/2022 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

accesso Passport® Ticketing Suite to Boost Guest Experience at Parks! America Inc.'s Wild Animal Safari Parks

ORLANDO, Fla.(January 20, 2022) - accessoTechnology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has signed a three-year agreement with Parks! America Inc. (OTC PINK: PRKA) to implement its award-winning accesso Passport ticketing solution across the organization's portfolio of Drive-Thru and Walkabout Adventure Zoo Animal Safari parks, supporting both online sales and on-site operations. Implementation is set to begin in February 2022 at Parks! America Inc.'s locations in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and, Bryan-College Station, Texas.

Using the accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite, guests to each Wild Animal Safari location will be able to select from among the parks' multiple admission, pass and group reservation options with ease, and enjoy an easy-to-navigate shopping experience on any device. The accesso Passport eCommerce suite is fully hosted, with secure payment processing available through CyberSource integration, reducing operational burdens while allowing for seamless delivery of intuitive up-sell and cross-sell opportunities to park guests.

Onsite, the accesso Passport ticketing suite provides a streamlined front gate point of sale, focused on driving improved sales results. Training is quick and easy, and the interface helps to reinforce sales training through automated prompts to encourage up-selling - all while enabling quick and simple transactions to keep lines moving quickly. In addition, the solution provides robust group sales features, season pass processing and access control options, as well as the ability to launch self-service kiosks or mobile points of sale.

"With Accesso's ticketing system in place, we know that our guests will enjoy a top-quality online experience, no matter how or where they make their digital purchase," remarked Parks! America Inc. Executive Vice President Mark Whitfield. "By partnering with Accesso, our team can place even more focus on what we do best - providing exceptional animal safari experiences to our guests during a time of growth for our company."

Parks! America Inc. is the parent company of Wild Animal Safari, one of the fastest-growing animal park brands in the U.S., with Aggieland Safari - the operator's newest Wild Animal Safari Park & Walkabout Adventure Zoo - recently acquired in 2020. Its parks offer family-friendly adventures into the wild, where guests can see animals up close and experience the thrill of safari. Located in three states across North America, Wild Animal Safari's parks offer a mix of individual vehicle drive-thru, tour bus, van rental and walkabout experiences, as well as educational, private encounters with the parks' most popular animals. Since opening its first location in 2005, Parks! America Inc. has grown to become a beloved family destination and is recognized as the nation's best Drive-Thru Wild Animal Safari parks. Parks! America boasts decades of successful operations, with its venues in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and Strafford, Missouri, having celebrated 30th and 50th anniversaries in 2021, respectively.

"Our ticketing technology is uniquely suited for multi-site venues, such as Parks! America, delivering the scalable support operators need while maintaining the great, personalized experience guests crave," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "We are pleased to partner with Parks! America Inc., known for its outstanding wild animal safari experiences, and look forward to helping their guests book and enjoy unforgettable adventures."

Disclaimer

Accesso technology group plc published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 13:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
08:41aACCESSO TECHNOLOGY : Parks! America Inc. Selects accesso® Ticketing Solution
PU
01/11ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY : Merlin Entertainments Extends Global Ticketing Partnership with acces..
PU
01/11Merlin Entertainments Extends Global Ticketing Partnership with Accesso® Through 2026
CI
01/11Accesso Technology Group Continues Partnerships With Merlin, Six Flags
MT
01/11accesso Technology Group plc Announces Continue Partnerships with Merlin Attractions Op..
CI
01/06ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY : Performing Arts Venues, Racetracks and Casino Among 15 New Clients fo..
PU
2021ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY : ® partners with OWA Parks & Resort to Streamline Ticketing and Enhanc..
PU
2021Accesso® Partners with OWA Parks & Resort to Streamline Ticketing and Enhance Guest Exp..
CI
2021ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY : ® and Sansei Technologies, Inc., Enter Virtual Queuing Distribution P..
PU
2021accesso Technology Group plc Signs Three-Year Strategic Agreement with Sansei Technolog..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 91,7 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2021 6,48 M 8,82 M 8,82 M
Net cash 2021 31,3 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 326 M 444 M 444 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 435
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
accesso Technology Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 790,00 GBX
Average target price 1 216,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Kyle Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fern MacDonald Chief Financial Officer & Director
William V. Russell Non-Executive Chairman
John Guilfoy Chief Operating Officer
Karen Slatford Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC-3.42%444
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-9.81%2 277 396
SEA LIMITED-24.98%94 310
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-23.04%74 173
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-12.45%68 390
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.29%47 894