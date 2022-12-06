accesso Technology : ® Powers IFS Cloud Cable Car Ticketing Operations

Twyford, UK (Dec. 6, 2022) - accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has partnered with the IFS Cloud Cable Car - the UK's first and only urban cable car attraction, operated by Mace - to support on-site ticketing, eCommerce operations and global ticketing distribution for the London-based attraction. Through the three-year agreement, Mace will leverage the award-winning accesso Passport® eCommerce ticketing suite and accesso's global ticketing distribution system to connect international visitors to one of London's most unique sightseeing activities.

Owned by Transport for London and sponsored by IFS, the IFS Cloud Cable Car offers breath-taking views of London - 90 metres above the River Thames. The IFS Cloud Cable Car provides a unique sightseeing experience near the popular O2 arena and throughout east London. In addition to daytime trips, the IFS Cloud Cable Car offers relaxing evening experiences, as well as special joint ticket packages that combine a cable car round trip with a single or return journey on the nearby Uber Boat by Thames Clipper, from North Greenwich Pier.

"As the IFS Cloud Cable Car continues to grow as a valuable and exciting way to take in the sights of London, we needed a technology partner that could scale for and support our continued evolution," said Nathan Nicholas, Mace General Manager for the IFS Cloud Cable Car. "With its comprehensive, mobile-first technology - a must-have for today's market - Accesso was the clear choice for this partnership."

With nearly 75 per cent of global transactions taking place on mobile devices in 2021, consumers are increasingly seeking ways to plan out their day in full and with ease, from the palm of their hands. With the accesso Passport ticketing solution, Mace is empowered to deliver a streamlined, intuitive eCommerce experience to IFS Cloud Cable Car guests worldwide on any device. Personalized up-sell, cross-sell and quick-sell opportunities ease the trip planning process for guests, all while generating meaningful revenue for the attraction. Onsite, Mace can drive greater sales with a simplified front gate point-of-sale, as well as robust access control options.

Additionally, Mace will extend the IFS Cloud Cable Car's reach through accesso's expansive distribution network of eCommerce partners, tapping the potential to engage over one billion potential global customers - including ticket and travel agents, trip planning sites and tour operators.

"We're excited to partner with Mace to further empower the ticketing process and sales reach of the IFS Cloud Cable Car," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "Our technology solutions are uniquely suited to support the attraction's needs, and we're excited to help streamline operations and boost revenue for the one-of-a-kind London experience."