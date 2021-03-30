accesso Technology : Walibi Holland Renews Virtual Queuing Partnership with accesso®

Leading Theme Park Operator Doubles Down on Future-Proof Technology to Maintain Safety Guidelines and Enhance the Guest Experience



TWYFORD, UK. (March 30, 2021) - accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has renewed its agreement with Walibi Holland - a longstanding theme park customer located in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands - for use of its 100% Virtual Queuing model through 2021, carrying the park through its summer season reopening, slated for April of this year.

In May 2020, Walibi Holland - owned by Compagnie des Alpes - expanded its partnership with accesso to pivot operations in response to unique challenges presented by COVID-19. Already having accesso's patented virtual queuing solution in place as a premium service option for its guests prior to the pandemic, the operator made the forward-thinking decision to implement 100% Virtual Queuing powered by accesso, allowing all of its guests to leverage the formerly premium add-on at a number of rides throughout the park, all through the convenience of their mobile devices.



The 100% Virtual Queuing model not only supported Walibi Holland's operational needs, but also played a crucial role in maintaining overall guest satisfaction for the park's 2020 season, keeping it on par with 2019 levels despite the challenging year. And, illustrating the incredible impact that well-integrated technology can have on building brand loyalty and boosting in-park spend, an end-of-season evaluation showed that more than three quarters of Walibi Holland guests made food and beverage purchases during their time in a virtual queue, and a majority of guests noted they would be more likely to return to the park for future visits if virtual queuing remained in place.

Now, with renewal of the 100% Virtual Queuing model, Walibi Holland is setting the stage for a safe and enjoyable visit for guests eager to return to the adrenaline-packed thrills awaiting them on-site. In preparation for the 2021 season, accesso will debut all-new virtual queuing functionality to support its partners, including ride sorting by wait time for guests, the ability for one group to split up and join separate ride queues, operator tools to accommodate for guests arriving at the park later in the day and more.

'Through our expanded partnership with Accesso over the past year, we've seen firsthand the power the right technology can have in regaining traction during such precarious times, especially when that technology has been reimagined to meet the needs and demands of the day,' said Mascha van Till, director of Walibi Holland. 'The Accesso 100% Virtual Queuing model has allowed us to safely operate at a higher capacity than we originally expected, as it allows us to properly maintain physical distancing. As we continue to navigate new and unique challenges related to the pandemic, we are excited to be extending our virtual queuing agreement with Accesso as we welcome back our treasured guests for another thrilling summer season.'

Every year, accesso's virtual queuing technology empowers millions of guests to step out of physical lines at theme parks and attractions around the world. The solution dynamically adjusts to unpredictable variables such as guest flow and operational changes - unlike more traditional ride reservation systems - allowing operators like Walibi Holland to employ real-time capacity optimization and real-time communication with guests.

'Over the last year, we've seen many technologies that were originally designed as 'quick fixes' to temporary challenges emerge as mainstay, must-have innovations for operators seeking to rise above the pandemic and thrive in its wake,' said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. 'We are honored to stand by the side of Walibi Holland - an incredibly progressive, innovative partner - and serve as an extension of their team as they continue to deliver unforgettable memories to their guests, both now and into the future.'

Using accesso's smartphone powered QsmartSM virtual queuing platform is quick and easy. After selecting a ride or attraction on their mobile device - removing yet another potential point of physical contact - guests are placed in a virtual queue and a countdown begins. When it's their turn to ride, guests are notified to proceed to the attraction. Park attendants conduct a contactless scan of the QR code on the guest's smartphone to redeem the ride reservation.

Additionally, accesso's back-end solution configuration allows operators to offer virtual queuing at multiple service levels - including preservation of a premium option for guests interested in enhancing their experience - a key factor to maintaining or rebuilding revenue generation while providing new, innovative ways to heighten guest safety.

