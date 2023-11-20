Acciona, S.A.
Equities
ANA
ES0125220311
Construction & Engineering
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|130.38 EUR
|+0.99%
|+3.29%
|-24.23%
|02:30pm
|ACCIONA : 9M23 trading statement: strong backlogs offer visibility to businesses despite poor generation
|Nov. 14
|Wind turbine maker Nordex turns Q3 core profit, shares rise
|RE
Acciona, S.A. is a building and public works group organized around five areas of activity: - design, construction and maintenance of infrastructures and buildings: roads, highways, tunnels, railroads, hydraulic facilities, wastewater processing plants, parking lots, hospitals, residences, etc.; - energy services: production of electricity (wind, water, solar, and biomass), engineering and construction of wind power plants, production of aero-generators and bio-diesel fuel; - water environmental services: design, construction and management of desalination units, distribution of potable water, wastewater treatment, etc.; - services: cleaning services (streets, hospitals, etc.), airport handling services, collection and processing of wastes, logistics services, etc.; - other: fund management, securities brokerage services, wine production, etc.
SectorConstruction & Engineering
Calendar
2023-11-21 - Kempen Conference
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
129.10EUR
Average target price
179.94EUR
Spread / Average Target
+39.38%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-24.26%
|7 693 M $
|+16.82%
|67 977 M $
|+49.07%
|51 337 M $
|-6.26%
|29 585 M $
|+28.50%
|26 603 M $
|+23.70%
|23 868 M $
|+4.50%
|18 461 M $
|+21.10%
|17 262 M $
|-6.93%
|15 023 M $
|+23.61%
|14 353 M $
