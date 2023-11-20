Stock ANA ACCIONA, S.A.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Acciona, S.A.

Acciona, S.A.

Equities

ANA

ES0125220311

Construction & Engineering

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 08:45:31 2023-11-20 am EST 		Intraday chart for Acciona, S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
130.38 EUR +0.99% +3.29% -24.23%
02:30pm ACCIONA : 9M23 trading statement: strong backlogs offer visibility to businesses despite poor generation Alphavalue
Nov. 14 Wind turbine maker Nordex turns Q3 core profit, shares rise RE
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Acciona, S.A.

ACCIONA : 9M23 trading statement: strong backlogs offer visibility to businesses despite poor generation Alphavalue
Wind turbine maker Nordex turns Q3 core profit, shares rise RE
ACCIONA : EPS adjustments Alphavalue
Wind Power Package Overview Alphavalue
UTILITIES : Time for a come back? Alphavalue
Global Group, Inc. Announces Five-Year Power Purchase Agreement with ACCIONA Energía to Power All Four of its Facilities in Mexico with Wind and Solar Power CI
Ursula von der Leyen promises a new ‘Wind Power Package‘ in 2024 Alphavalue
European Commission Clears Acciona Concesiones, Cobra, Endeavour JV MT
ACCIONA : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
ACCIONA : H1 23: infrastructure backlog boosts revenues but power prices trim margin Alphavalue
Transcript : Acciona, S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023 CI
Acciona, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Acciona's first-half profit edges up despite revenue drop RE
Acciona, S.A. completed the acquisition of unknown stake in Renomar, Energías Renovables Mediterráneas, S.A. from Grupo Med Wind Energy, SL. CI
[UPDATE] SGRE WIND TURBINES ISSUES : what do we know about operators? Alphavalue
SAALG Geomechanics SL announced that it has received â‚¬3.65 million in funding from Acciona, S.A., EIC Accelerator, European Commission, Credit Andorra SA, Investment Arm CI
SGRE wind turbines issues, what do we know about operators? Alphavalue
Global markets live: Meta, Twitter, Yahoo, Engie, Haleon...
Yearly payment FA
ACCIONA : EPS reduced by lower achieved prices in Spain Alphavalue
Acciona, S.A. and CorporaciÃ³n Acciona EnergÃ­as Renovables, S.A. acquired unknown majority stake in Solideo Eco Systems S.L. CI
ACCIONA : Q1 2023: New capacity and higher generation but at a lower price Alphavalue
Acciona, S.A. acquired a 6.18% stake in Nordex SE. CI
Global markets live: ASML, Netflix, United Airlines, Morgan Stanley, Tesla...
AFC Energy Wins Contract to Deliver Hydrogen-Powered Generator to Spain's Acciona MT

Chart Acciona, S.A.

Chart Acciona, S.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Acciona, S.A. is a building and public works group organized around five areas of activity: - design, construction and maintenance of infrastructures and buildings: roads, highways, tunnels, railroads, hydraulic facilities, wastewater processing plants, parking lots, hospitals, residences, etc.; - energy services: production of electricity (wind, water, solar, and biomass), engineering and construction of wind power plants, production of aero-generators and bio-diesel fuel; - water environmental services: design, construction and management of desalination units, distribution of potable water, wastewater treatment, etc.; - services: cleaning services (streets, hospitals, etc.), airport handling services, collection and processing of wastes, logistics services, etc.; - other: fund management, securities brokerage services, wine production, etc.
Sector
Construction & Engineering
Calendar
2023-11-21 - Kempen Conference
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Acciona, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
129.10EUR
Average target price
179.94EUR
Spread / Average Target
+39.38%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Construction & Engineering

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ACCIONA, S.A. Stock Acciona, S.A.
-24.26% 7 693 M $
VINCI Stock VINCI
+16.82% 67 977 M $
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Stock Larsen & Toubro Limited
+49.07% 51 337 M $
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
-6.26% 29 585 M $
QUANTA SERVICES, INC. Stock Quanta Services, Inc.
+28.50% 26 603 M $
FERROVIAL SE Stock Ferrovial SE
+23.70% 23 868 M $
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED Stock China Railway Group Limited
+4.50% 18 461 M $
WSP GLOBAL INC. Stock WSP Global Inc.
+21.10% 17 262 M $
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Communications Construction Company Limited
-6.93% 15 023 M $
BOUYGUES SA Stock Bouygues SA
+23.61% 14 353 M $
Other Construction & Engineering
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Acciona, S.A. - Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  4. News Acciona, S.A.
  5. Acciona : 9M23 trading statement
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer