Security ANA

ACCIONA, S.A.

Equities ANA ES0125220311

Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:16:44 2023-08-17 am EDT Intraday chart for Acciona, S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
126.25 EUR -1.17% -4.72% -26.64%
08:54am ACCIONA : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
Jul. 28 ACCIONA : H1 23: infrastructure backlog boosts revenues but power prices trim margin Alphavalue

ACCIONA : Opinion change, from Buy to Add

Today at 02:54 am

Transcript : Acciona, S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023 CI
Acciona, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Acciona's first-half profit edges up despite revenue drop RE
Acciona, S.A. completed the acquisition of unknown stake in Renomar, Energías Renovables Mediterráneas, S.A. from Grupo Med Wind Energy, SL. CI
[UPDATE] SGRE WIND TURBINES ISSUES : what do we know about operators? Alphavalue
SAALG Geomechanics SL announced that it has received â&#130;¬3.65 million in funding from Acciona, S.A., EIC Accelerator, European Commission, Credit Andorra SA, Investment Arm CI
SGRE wind turbines issues, what do we know about operators? Alphavalue
Global markets live: Meta, Twitter, Yahoo, Engie, Haleon... ZB
ACCIONA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
ACCIONA : EPS reduced by lower achieved prices in Spain Alphavalue
Acciona, S.A. (BME:ANA) and Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (BME:ANE) acquired unknown majority stake in Solideo Eco Systems S.L. CI
ACCIONA : Q1 2023: New capacity and higher generation but at a lower price Alphavalue
Acciona, S.A. acquired a 6.18% stake in Nordex SE. CI
Global markets live: ASML, Netflix, United Airlines, Morgan Stanley, Tesla... ZB
AFC Energy Wins Contract to Deliver Hydrogen-Powered Generator to Spain's Acciona MT
Ørsted Partners with Acciona for Offshore Wind Foundations MT
Orsted and Acciona team up to make floating wind more affordable RE
Spanish judge awards troubled Abengoa to Cox Energy RE
ACCIONA SA : From Neutral to Buy by Barclays MD
ACCIONA : FY2022: Acciona Energia remains the key driver of the group's growth Alphavalue
Acciona, S.A. (BME:ANA) and Acciona Generación Renovable, S.A. acquired 50% stake in Nordex H2 from Nordex SE (XTRA:NDX1) for &#128;68 million. CI
Transcript : Acciona, S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023 CI
Acciona, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI

Company Profile

Acciona, S.A. is a building and public works group organized around five areas of activity: - design, construction and maintenance of infrastructures and buildings: roads, highways, tunnels, railroads, hydraulic facilities, wastewater processing plants, parking lots, hospitals, residences, etc.; - energy services: production of electricity (wind, water, solar, and biomass), engineering and construction of wind power plants, production of aero-generators and bio-diesel fuel; - water environmental services: design, construction and management of desalination units, distribution of potable water, wastewater treatment, etc.; - services: cleaning services (streets, hospitals, etc.), airport handling services, collection and processing of wastes, logistics services, etc.; - other: fund management, securities brokerage services, wine production, etc.
Sector
Construction & Engineering
Calendar
2023-09-05 - Bank of America Infrastructure Conference
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Acciona, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
127.75EUR
Average target price
200.44EUR
Spread / Average Target
+56.90%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Construction & Engineering

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ACCIONA, S.A.
Chart Analysis Acciona, S.A.
-25.68% 7 628 M $
HOCHTIEF AG
Chart Analysis HOCHTIEF AG
+76.92% 7 647 M $
KAJIMA CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Kajima Corporation
+51.92% 7 737 M $
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
Chart Analysis Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.
+0.06% 7 500 M $
STANTEC INC.
Chart Analysis Stantec Inc.
+39.90% 7 454 M $
API GROUP CORPORATION
Chart Analysis APi Group Corporation
+49.07% 6 611 M $
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.
Chart Analysis Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
+55.62% 6 387 M $
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A.
Chart Analysis ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.
+17.78% 8 872 M $
OBAYASHI CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Obayashi Corporation
+28.31% 6 317 M $
TAISEI CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Taisei Corporation
+13.22% 6 238 M $
Other Construction & Engineering
