Equities ANA ES0125220311
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:16:44 2023-08-17 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|126.25 EUR
|-1.17%
|-4.72%
|-26.64%
|08:54am
|ACCIONA : Opinion change, from Buy to Add
|Jul. 28
|ACCIONA : H1 23: infrastructure backlog boosts revenues but power prices trim margin
ACCIONA : Opinion change, from Buy to Add
Today at 02:54 am
More about the company
Acciona, S.A. is a building and public works group organized around five areas of activity: - design, construction and maintenance of infrastructures and buildings: roads, highways, tunnels, railroads, hydraulic facilities, wastewater processing plants, parking lots, hospitals, residences, etc.; - energy services: production of electricity (wind, water, solar, and biomass), engineering and construction of wind power plants, production of aero-generators and bio-diesel fuel; - water environmental services: design, construction and management of desalination units, distribution of potable water, wastewater treatment, etc.; - services: cleaning services (streets, hospitals, etc.), airport handling services, collection and processing of wastes, logistics services, etc.; - other: fund management, securities brokerage services, wine production, etc.
SectorConstruction & Engineering
Calendar
2023-09-05 - Bank of America Infrastructure Conference
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
127.75EUR
Average target price
200.44EUR
Spread / Average Target
+56.90%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-25.68%
|7 628 M $
|+76.92%
|7 647 M $
|+51.92%
|7 737 M $
|+0.06%
|7 500 M $
|+39.90%
|7 454 M $
|+49.07%
|6 611 M $
|+55.62%
|6 387 M $
|+17.78%
|8 872 M $
|+28.31%
|6 317 M $
|+13.22%
|6 238 M $