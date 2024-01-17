Stock ANA ACCIONA, S.A.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Acciona, S.A.

Equities

ANA

ES0125220311

Construction & Engineering

Market Closed - BME
Other stock markets
 11:42:56 2024-01-17 am EST 		After market 02:40:10 pm
116.75 EUR -4.77% Intraday chart for Acciona, S.A. 116.65 -0.09%
07:28pm ACCIONA : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
Dec. 21 Vinci-Acciona Consortium to Set Up Transmission Lines in Australia Under 35-Year Agreement MT
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Acciona, S.A.

ACCIONA : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
Vinci-Acciona Consortium to Set Up Transmission Lines in Australia Under 35-Year Agreement MT
Acciona Plans to Sell EUR500 Million Portfolio of Spanish Wind, Solar Assets MT
Spain's Acciona Energias hires BNP to sell renewable assets -Expansion RE
ACCIONA and AECOM Wins Contract for the M80 Ring Road Completion from MACA Civil CI
Maca Civil in Partnership with ACCIONA and AECOM Selects to Design and Construct the M80 Ring Road Completion CI
ACCIONA : 9M23 minor changes Alphavalue
ACCIONA : 9M23 trading statement: strong backlogs offer visibility to businesses despite poor generation Alphavalue
Wind turbine maker Nordex turns Q3 core profit, shares rise RE
ACCIONA : EPS adjustments Alphavalue
Wind Power Package Overview Alphavalue
UTILITIES : Time for a come back? Alphavalue
Global Group, Inc. Announces Five-Year Power Purchase Agreement with ACCIONA Energía to Power All Four of its Facilities in Mexico with Wind and Solar Power CI
Ursula von der Leyen promises a new ‘Wind Power Package‘ in 2024 Alphavalue
European Commission Clears Acciona Concesiones, Cobra, Endeavour JV MT
ACCIONA : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
ACCIONA : H1 23: infrastructure backlog boosts revenues but power prices trim margin Alphavalue
Transcript : Acciona, S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023
Acciona, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Acciona's first-half profit edges up despite revenue drop RE
Acciona, S.A. completed the acquisition of unknown stake in Renomar, Energías Renovables Mediterráneas, S.A. from Grupo Med Wind Energy, SL. CI
[UPDATE] SGRE WIND TURBINES ISSUES : what do we know about operators? Alphavalue
SAALG Geomechanics SL announced that it has received â‚¬3.65 million in funding from Acciona, S.A., EIC Accelerator, European Commission, Credit Andorra SA, Investment Arm CI
SGRE wind turbines issues, what do we know about operators? Alphavalue
Global markets live: Meta, Twitter, Yahoo, Engie, Haleon... Our Logo

Chart Acciona, S.A.

Chart Acciona, S.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Acciona, S.A. is a building and public works group organized around five areas of activity: - design, construction and maintenance of infrastructures and buildings: roads, highways, tunnels, railroads, hydraulic facilities, wastewater processing plants, parking lots, hospitals, residences, etc.; - energy services: production of electricity (wind, water, solar, and biomass), engineering and construction of wind power plants, production of aero-generators and bio-diesel fuel; - water environmental services: design, construction and management of desalination units, distribution of potable water, wastewater treatment, etc.; - services: cleaning services (streets, hospitals, etc.), airport handling services, collection and processing of wastes, logistics services, etc.; - other: fund management, securities brokerage services, wine production, etc.
Sector
Construction & Engineering
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Acciona, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
122.6 EUR
Average target price
171.19 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+39.63%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Construction & Engineering

1st Jan change Capi.
ACCIONA, S.A. Stock Acciona, S.A.
-12.42% 7 310 M $
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Stock Larsen & Toubro Limited
+1.27% 59 126 M $
QUANTA SERVICES, INC. Stock Quanta Services, Inc.
-7.37% 29 256 M $
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
-0.21% 28 063 M $
FERROVIAL SE Stock Ferrovial SE
+4.51% 27 593 M $
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED Stock China Railway Group Limited
+1.76% 18 352 M $
WSP GLOBAL INC. Stock WSP Global Inc.
+1.10% 17 650 M $
BOUYGUES SA Stock Bouygues SA
+1.96% 14 588 M $
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Communications Construction Company Limited
-5.17% 13 963 M $
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China Railway Construction Corporation Limited
-0.79% 13 280 M $
Other Construction & Engineering
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Acciona, S.A. - BME
  4. News Acciona, S.A.
  5. Acciona : Opinion change, from Buy to Add
The best tools reserved for subscribers to boost the performance of your investments!
Optimize my profits
fermer