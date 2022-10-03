Acciona S A : 2022 condensed consolidated financial statements first semester

(Together with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the directors' report of Acciona, S.A. and subsidiaries for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022)

We conducted our limited review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A limited review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A limited review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on the accompanying interim financial statements.

We have conducted a limited review of the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "interim financial statements") of Acciona, S.A. (the "Company") and subsidiaries (together the "Group"), which comprise the balance sheet at 30 June 2022, the income statement, the statement of recognised income and expense, the statement of changes in equity, the statement of cash flows, and the explanatory notes, all condensed and consolidated,for the six- month period then ended (). The Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of these interim financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union, pursuant to article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007as regards the preparation of condensed interim financial information. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our limited review.

Conclusion _______________________________________________________________

Based on our limited review, which can under no circumstances be considered an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 have not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union, pursuant to article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007 as regards the preparation of condensed interim financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter_______________________________________________________

We draw your attention to note 2 (a) of the accompanying explanatory notes, which states that these interim financial statements do not include all the information that would be required in a complete set of consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. The accompanying interim financial statements should therefore be read in conjunction with the Group's consolidated annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021. This matter does not modify our conclusion.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

The accompanying consolidated interim directors' report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 contains such explanations as the Directors of the Company consider relevant with respect to the significant events that have taken place in this period and their effect on the interim financial statements, as well as the disclosures required by article 15 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. The consolidated interim directors' report is not an integral part of the interim financial statements. We have verified that the accounting information contained therein is consistent with that disclosed in the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022. Our work is limited to the verification of the consolidated interim directors' report within the scope described in this paragraph and does not include a review of information other than that obtained from the accounting records of Acciona, S.A. and subsidiaries.

Other Matter _____________________________________________________________

This report has been prepared at the request of Acciona, S.A.´s Directors in relation to the publication of the six-monthly financial report required by article 119 of the Revised Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015 and enacted by Royal Decree 1362/2007 of 19 October 2007.

