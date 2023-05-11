Acciona S A : Q1 2023 Trading Statement

This Trading Statement has been prepared by ACCIONA, S.A. ("ACCIONA", "the Group" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "ACCIONA Group") with the purpose of providing the market with an update on the main trends and high-level operational data corresponding to the Q1 2023 period. Therefore, it cannot be disclosed or made public by any person or entity for any other purpose without the prior written consent of ACCIONA. ACCIONA Group does not assume any liability for the content of this document if used for any purposes different from the one outlined above.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
K E Y H I G H L I G H T S
ACCIONA starts 2023 with good overall operating performance across its businesses. In Energy, electricity prices remain at high levels and generation output is recovering, while the Group saw strong levels of activity in Infrastructure and its solid backlog stands at record levels. Additionally, both AUMs at Bestinver and the GAV at the property development business grew during the quarter. With regards to the outlook for the 2023 financial year, ACCIONA Energía is not reassessing at this stage the EBITDA outlook provided to the market, while the performance of the rest of the ACCIONA group in Q1 2023 is consistent with the growth expected for the full year. Thus, ACCIONA maintains in broad terms its outlook for 2023.
ACCIONA Energía financial & operating performance - the Company starts yet another year of elevated electricity prices, with recovering output and on track to deliver the majorramp-upin capacity additions during the year of ~1.8 GW.
Operating performance - achieved prices remain satisfactory in absolute terms and the
Company's balanced commercial and hedging policy is contributing positively, mitigating the lower Spanish power prices relative to record-high Q1 2022 levels.
Outlook 2023 - although Spanish forwards for the rest of 2023 have eased, taking into account gas market volatility and potential perimeter changes in progress that should be contributive, the Company is not reassessing at this stage the EBITDA outlook provided to the market.
With respect to net investment cashflow for the year and Net Debt to EBITDA ratio at year-end, the Company's current expectations remain broadly aligned with the ~€1.8-1.9 billion and ~2.0x-or-below outlook presented at the end of February 2023.
Spain - the Spanish generation business during Q1 2023 achieved prices above €100/MWh on average, although, as expected, the average captured price fell year on year. The portfolio of financial and long-term contracting positions - covering in excess of 50% of volumes generated in the quarter - contributed positively with a blended price well above pool prices during the period. As a result, achieved power prices were higher than the market price.
Generation volumes during the quarter improved compared to the same period last year with better load factors and the contribution of new capacity, although these remain below long-term expected averages, particularly in hydro.
International - volumes recovered in part during Q1 while average achieved prices generally declined in International markets. Exchange rates had a marginally positive impact.
Positive industry outlook - the Company remains upbeat about the overall prospects for the renewable energy sector with sustained policy support across the globe to accelerate decarbonisation and energy independence. Supply chain tensions are ameliorating significantly, reducing uncertainty and project construction delays. With respect to the more structural challenges faced by the industry, there is a growing appreciation of the need to streamline permitting and grid access processes, increase the pace of transmission investments, and improve social acceptance; this is a positive development although a tangible read-through to short term pipelines may take some time to materialise.
3
Appetite for clean, affordable, and secure energy is on the rise and the Company continues to see healthy demand and pricing for PPAs, reflecting the scarcity of short- term projects as well as higher financing and capex costs. Project returns in most regions remain adequate if selective, with offtake prices moving in tandem with the higher cost of investment.
The Company remains very well positioned to accelerate its growth on the back of its strong balance sheet position and excellent access to the capital markets, its large and profitable operating asset base, its diversified and dynamic pipeline, and its strong geographical footprint. ACCIONA Energía will continue to exercise discipline, prioritising returns and the preservation of its balance sheet strength/investment grade credit ratings over growth.
Installed capacity - total installed capacity as of 31 March 2023 reached 11,942 MW. This implies a net increase of 116 MW compared to FY 2022, namely 118 MW of new capacity installed during the first quarter (74 MW in Australia, 43 MW in USA and 0.3 MW in Spain) and a reduction of 2 MW due to the decommissioning of a wind turbine in the USA.
In consolidated terms, capacity stood at 10,012 MW, a net increase of 128 MW, with 118 MW of new capacity installed in Australia, USA and Spain, and 10 MW in Canada resulting from the increased stake in two projects. As of March 2023, total capacity under construction amounted to 2.1 GW, mainly in the US and Australia.
Generation volumes - consolidated production amounted 5,724 GWh, up 6.7% year on year (+9.0% in Spain and +4.6% in International), with partial recovery of volumes and contribution from new capacity in operation. While output has improved, it still remains below long-term expected averages.
Achieved generation prices - the average price captured by the Company's generation business decreased by 29.5% to €81.4/MWh, compared to €115.4/MWh in the same period last year. Despite the decline, these prices remain high relative to pre-Energy Crisis levels.
The average Spanish pool price during the first three months of the year was €96.4/MWh. ACCIONA Energía's average captured price in the Spanish market - including the benefit of hedging, the now marginal regulated revenues, the regulatory banding mechanism, and the gas clawback windfall tax - fell to €103.5/MWh.
With respect to the International portfolio, the average price achieved fell by 9.8% to €61.0/MWh, mainly due to the decrease in prices in USA, Chile and Italy, while prices in the rest of the Americas improved
Hedging/contracted positions in Spain -ACCIONA Energía's current contracted volumes in the Spanish market for 2023 stand at approximately 5.6 TWh, equivalent to just over 50% of expected output, through a combination ofshorter-termfinancial hedges (c. 3 TWh) and customer contracts (mostlylong-term).The average price is €122/MWh reflecting the blend of financial forwards (€165/MWh) andend-usercontracts (€71/MWh for 2023) mostly of along-termnature. The Company may moderately increase its hedged volumes for the current financial year.
With respect to 2024, the Company is starting to close financial hedges for the year in accordance with its Default Hedge Line risk model, targeting around 3 TWh. These incremental hedged volumes will add to the existing ~3.5 TWh already locked-in under long-term contracts.
Investment during the period - cumulative investment during the first quarter in terms of net investment cashflow reached just over €1 billion, concentrated in Australia and the