Acciona S A : Resultados tercer trimestre 2020 (inglés)

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S 9 M 2 0 2 0 - J a n u a r y - S e p t e m b e r R E S U L T S P R E S E N T A T I O N 6 N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 0 | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S D I S C L A I M E R This document has been prepared by ACCIONA. S.A. ("ACCIONA" or the "Company") exclusively for use during the presentation of financial results. Therefore it cannot be disclosed or made public by any person or entity with an aim other than the one expressed above, without the prior written consent of the Company. The Company does not assume any liability for the content of this document if used for different purposes thereof. The information and any opinions or statements made in this document have not been verified by independent third parties nor audited; therefore no express or implied warranty is made as to the impartiality, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions or statements expressed herein. Neither the Company, its subsidiaries or any entity within ACCIONA Group or subsidiaries, any of its advisors or representatives assume liability of any kind, whether for negligence or any other reason, for any damage or loss arising from any use of this document or its contents. The information contained in this document on the price at which securities issued by ACCIONA have been bought or sold, or on the performance of those securities, cannot be used to predict the future performance of securities issued by ACCIONA. Neither this document nor any part of it constitutes a contract, nor may it be used for incorporation into or construction of any contract or agreement. IMPORTANT INFORMATION This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe shares, in accordance with the provisions of the Spanish Securities Market Law (Law 24/1988. of July 28, as amended and restated from time to time). Royal Decree-Law 5/2005. of March 11, and/or Royal Decree 1310/2005, of November 4, and its implementing regulations. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of purchase, sale or exchange, nor a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities, nor a request for any vote or approval in any other jurisdiction. Particularly, this document does not constitute an offer to purchase, sell or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, sell or exchange any securities. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking information and statements about ACCIONA, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plan, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates" and similar expressions. Although ACCIONA believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of ACCIONA shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of ACCIONA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by ACCIONA to the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They have not been reviewed by the auditors of ACCIONA. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to ACCIONA or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to ACCIONA, on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, ACCIONA does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Results Report includes the list and definition of the Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) used both in this presentation and the Results Report, according to the guidelines published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). 2 | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S K E Y H I G H L I G H T S 9 M 2 0 2 0 Q3 performance confirms the improving trend in the operating environment G R A D U A L C O N V E R G E N C E T O W A R D S ' N O R M A L I S E D ' P R O F I T A B I L I T Y L E V E L S A C R O S S M O S T O F A C C I O N A ' S B U S I N E S S E S … …although the slope of recovery has proven to be less steep than anticipated at the outset of the Pandemic E B I T D A 9 M 2 0 2 0 D O W N B Y 2 4 % - N A R R O W I N G T H E G A P R E L A T I V E T O H 1 W H E R E E B I T D A F E L L B Y 2 9 % … COVID-19 impact diminishing with €50m impact at EBITDA level in Q3 relative to €144m in H1 R E S I L I E N T E N E R G Y D E S P I T E L O W E R S P A N I S H R E G U L A T O R Y / W H O L E S A L E P R I C E S , A N D G E N E R A L L Y W E A K W I N D V O L U M E S › Incremental EBITDA from newly commissioned projects contributes to mitigating lower 2020 prices/volumes › ~80% of Energy EBITDA on an ongoing basis arising from regulated/contracted assets I N F R A D I V I S I O N S U F F E R S A C U T E I M P A C T F R O M C 1 9 B U T B A C K T O P O S I T I V E E B I T D A I N Q 3 S I G N I F I C A N T A C C E L E R A T I O N I N G R O W T H P R O S P E C T S - E N E R G Y V I S I B I L I T Y A N D I N F R A B A C K L O G A T A L L - T I M E H I G H S D E S P I T E C 1 9 Energy 5GW target: >100% covered by scheduled capacity additions (3.6GW) and high probability development projects in a mature stage (2.7GW)

Infra project backlog as of September stands at €12.7bn with €7.5bn new additions, as well as >€1bn of potential projects as preferred bidder in October

Megatrends continue to support ACCIONA's sustainable business model P R O T E C T I N G T H E B A L A N C E S H E E T A N D T H E B U S I N E S S P L A N - C 1 9 W I L L N O T S E T B A C K A C C I O N A ' S G R O W T H › Net debt remains flat relative to H1 with controlled investment cash outflows and positive WC › Asset disposal process on track 3 | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S K E Y F I G U R E S 9 M 2 0 2 0 9M 2020 (€m) % Chg. vs 9M 2019 9M 2020 (€m) 9M 2019 (€m) Revenues 4,554 -13.9% Total Investment 660 982 EBITDA 760 -23.8% EBT 136 -61.4% 9M 2020 (€m) Dec 2019 (€m) of which Nordex contribution -56 62.6% Net Financial Debt 5,230(1) 4,915 Attributable net profit 78 -63.4% Net Financial Debt (incl.IFRS16) 5,694 5,317 Depreciation of wind and PV over 30 years - lower depreciation charges and one-off partial reversal of 2013 impairment

one-off partial reversal of 2013 impairment EBITDA figures presented including equity-accounted investments when underlying activity is analogous to the group's 4 1. Including the reduction for the Net Debt of Spanish concessions classified held for sale (€127m) | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S Q U A R T E R L Y R E V E N U E & E B I T D A - C L O S I N G T H E G A P Converging towards normalized levels of activity - expect trend to continue in Q4 and 2021 Revenues (€m) 1,861 1,903 1,708 1,718 1,622 1,512 1,420 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 2020 EBITDA (€m) 5 | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S I N V E S T M E N T B Y D I V I S I O N Total Investment breakdown (Million Euro) Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19 Energy 502 346 Infrastructure 117 369 Construction 58 34 Concessions 9 288 Water 10 9 Service 40 37 Other Activities -1 17 Net Ordinary Capex 618 731 Property Development 42 251 Total Investment 660 982 Key highlights Reduction in quarterly investment cash outflows to contain indebtedness, while protecting the business plan - no energy investments have been postponed

Energy growth represents the majority of investment during the period:

Construction of new windfarms mainly in Mexico (Santa Cruz, San Carlos), USA (La Chalupa, Palmas Altas), Australia (Mortlake) and Chile (Tolpán) New PV capacity in Chile (Usya)

The investment in the Infrastructure division is associated mainly with the first instalment of LLE acquisition and, to a lesser extent, investment in equipment

Steep decline in investment in property development, 9M 2019 included the Mesena development project acquisition Quarterly investment evolution (€m) 322 182 156 6 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S N E T D E B T E V O L U T I O N Net debt reconciliation 9M 2020 (€m) N E T F I N A N C I N G / O P E R A T I N G I N V E S T M E N T O T H E R S C F : € 3 2 4 m C F : - € 6 6 0 m C F : € 2 1 m (106) (5,694) (618) (42) (7) (5,230) 464 (4,915) (299) (149) 133 760 12 3,887 4,179 5,230 126 88 902 963 Net debt EBITDA Financial results (2) Working Other op. CF Net Ordinary Capex Real Estate Dividends Derivatives, FX Perimeter Net debt Debt incl. Dec 2019 (1) capital (taxes, min. & & IFRS 16 changes(3) Sep 2020 IFRS16 IFRS16) principal (2) adjustment Debt associated to work in progress Derivates IFRS16 adjustment D E S P I T E C O V I D - L E D F A L L I N E B I T D A , N E T D E B T I N C R E A S E S A R E C O N T A I N E D W I T H R E D U C E D I N V E S T M E N T C A S H F L O W S A N D H A L V E D D I V I D E N D , A S W E L L A S F L A T T I S H W O R K I N G C A P I T A L 1. IFRS16 adjustment as of December 2019 not included (€402m) 2. IFRS16 lease payments: €77m of which €18m is reflected in Financial results (interests) and €59m in Derivatives, FX & IFRS16 principal 7 3. Includes the portfolio of Spanish concessions classified as held for sale (€127m) | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S N E T F I N A N C I A L D E B T Net financial debt breakdown by nature (€m) Net debt & cash interest evolution (€m) 1,015 6,826 5,811 5,230 464 5,694 (1,596) Corporate Project Debt Gross Debt Cash + Net Debt IFRS 16 Net Debt Debt 9M 2020 C. Equiv. 9M 2020 liability incl. IFRS16 9M 2020 Average Average Av. maturity undrawn cost of debt debt maturity (years) Credit Lines (years) 2.82% 3.25% 7.39% 6.92% Project debt 4.05 3.92 3.35 1.97% Corporate debt 2.31% 2.64 9M 2020 FY 2019 9M 2020 FY 2019 Jan-Sep 2020 Jan-Dec 2019 8 | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S L I Q U I D I T Y A N D N E A R - T E R M D E B T M A T U R I T Y Liquidity remains at peak levels and markets have normalised significantly in recent months Commercial paper market and EMTN activity recovering fast

Bank of Spain/ECB remains supportive in commercial paper issuance

Ordinary renewal and extension of bilateral and syndicated facilities throughout the worst of COVID

Pipeline of targeted financing transactions leveraging on our green/ESG credentials and innovation Liquidity evolution (€m) 4,066 4,478 4,367 4,477 3,709 3,602 3,811 3,319 3,615 3,560 3,358 2,808 2,170 2,839 2,881 2,059 1,931 2,195 2,363 3,080 1,612 2,195 1,799 1,315 1,520 1,493 1,556 1,629 1,896 1,746 1,514 1,407 1,639 1,448 1,288 1,596 FY 17 Q1 18 H1 18 9M 18 FY 18 Q1 19 H1 19 9M 19 FY 19 (1) Q1 20 H1 20 9M 20 Cash Available facilities Near-term debt maturities (€m) 1,577 531 517 ECP 225 EMTN 265 16 440 Term Loans 75 106 270 Credit lines 70 125 Project Debt 1 1 Q4 20 FY 21 1. Adjusted for Nordex tender offer cash deposit. Deposit cancelled and facility repaid on 10 of Jan 2020. FY 2019 available facilities figure included €455m undrawn amounts from €675m ESG-linked syndicated term loan 9 | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S E N E R G Y B U S I N E S S Key figures 9M 2020 (Million Euro) Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19 Chg. Chg. (%) Generation Spain 491 571 -80 -13.9% Generation International 486 493 -7 -1.4% Other & Adjustments 291 434 -143 -32.9% Revenues 1,268 1,497 -229 -15.3% Generation Spain 270 302 -32 -10.8% Generation International 342 325 17 5.3% Other & Adjustments -30 -22 -7 -33.0% EBITDA 583 605 -23 -3.7% Generation Margin (%) 62.6% 59.0% Consolidated capacity variation (MW) 8,007 1 142 107 126 64 1 8,443 (2) (3) +436 MW 9M 2019 Wind Hydro PV Spain Wind Wind Wind PV PV 9M 2020 Spain Spain Mexico USA Chile Chile Ukraine EBITDA evolution (€m) Output +10 -3.7% Output -21 Price +14 Price -97 Other +54 Other -5 Consolidated production variation (GWh) 13,276 700 5 849 13,974 (544) (313) +5.3% 9M 2019 LF LF Hydro Rest of LF New 9M 2020 Wind Spain Spain International projects Spain 10 | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S E N E R G Y B U S I N E S S P L A N - H I G H V I S I B I L I T Y Major increase in scheduled capacity additions › 5,000MW › Potential additional capacity Minimum committed target MW already installed YTD 392MW › Additional targeted capacity increases to be fed from 14.8 GW of total pipeline, of which 2.7 GW are high probability development projects in a mature stage M O R E T H A N 1 0 0 % O F 5 G W T A R G E T C O V E R E D B Y S C H E D U L E D C A P A C I T Y A N D H I G H P R O B A B I L I T Y M A T U R E P R O J E C T S 11 | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S I N F R A S T R U C T U R E B U S I N E S S Key figures 9M 2020 (Million Euro) Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19 Chg. Chg. (%) Construction Revenues 1,950 2,556 -606 -23.7% EBITDA 22 232 -209 -90.4% Margin (%) 1.1% 9.1% Concessions Revenues 59 58 1 1.7% EBITDA 36 40 -4 -9.6% Margin (%) 60.6% 68.2% Water Revenues 701 514 188 36.5% EBITDA 65 52 13 25.7% Margin (%) 9.3% 10.1% Services Revenues 535 605 -70 -11.5% EBITDA 5 28 -23 -81.2% Margin (%) 1.0% 4.6% Consolidation Adjustments -62 -33 -29 -88.9% Total Infrastructure Revenues 3,184 3,700 -516 -13.9% EBITDA 128 351 -223 -63.4% EBITDA evolution (€m) 351 -63.4% 13 128 (209) (4) (23) 9M 2019 Construction Concessions Water Services 9M 2020 EBITDA & Industrial EBITDA Total Backlog (€m) 15,966 11,391 (1) (2) 1. Spain not included 12 2. Mexico included in Latam | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S I N F R A B A C K L O G - A D V A N C I N G D E S P I T E C O V I D - 1 9 Infrastructure activity - gradual stabilisation after Q2 disruption Activity resuming normality - no suspended projects due to COVID, much improved logistics & procurement, and resuming International mobility

Reaching agreements with a number of clients with respect to sharing COVID impacts in existing projects, new contracts contain COVID-specific clauses

COVID-specific clauses Successful delivery of projects: Dubai Metro inauguration, Sidney Light Rail opened to the public, and Quito Metro in final construction phase

Backlog at historical highs - closing of acquisition of LendLease Engineering projects, confirmation of Linha 6 metro project in São Paulo, together with other major awards (Millennium Line Broadway metro project in Canada, Malolos Railway in Philippines, etc.) New project additions (€m) Infrastructure projects backlog (€m) 7,490 › LLE › >€1bn of potential 12,705 projects as 1,288 preferred bidder in 6,202 projects 8,695 8,047 October 7,305 4,620 7,126 3,741 3,993 3,452 2016 2017 2018 2019 9M 2020 2016 2017 2018 2019 9M 2020 13 | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S O T H E R A C T I V I T I E S Property Development - Key figures 9M 2020 Bestinver - Key figures 9M 2020 (Million Euro) Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19 Chg. Chg. (%) (Million Euro) Jan-Sep 20 Jan-Sep 19 Chg. Chg. (%) Revenues 107 71 36 50.8% Revenues 76 72 4 4.9% EBITDA 8 -4 12 n.a EBITDA 42 46 -4 -9.4% Margin (%) 7.7% -5.9% Margin (%) 55.7% 64.5% Estimated GAV breakdown and units delivered Assets Under Average Assets Under Management (€m) Management (€m) 21% 92 393 6% 171 €1,077m 6,790 5,979 5,682 73% 130 5,471 Develp. Int. Commercial Properties Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 9M 2020 FY 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 9M 2020 Develp. Spain Units delivered 14 | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S C O N C L U D I N G R E M A R K S E N C O U R A G I N G O P E R A T I N G T R E N D S - G R A D U A L N O R M A L I S A T I O N O F L E V E L S O F A C T I V I T Y / P R O F I T A B I L I T Y … …despite COVID uncertainties in Q4 A C C I O N A ' S B U S I N E S S M O D E L R E M A I N S I N T A C T A N D V E R Y R E L E V A N T I N A P O S T - C O V I D W O R L D COVID impact is manageable and of a temporary nature - does not challenge our business plan

Demand for sustainable energy & infrastructure remains strong and poised to benefit from recovery plans Q 4 2 0 2 0 - I N T E N S E F O C U S O N O P E R A T I O N A L D E L I V E R Y A N D E X E C U T I O N O F P L A N N E D D I S P O S A L S › containing temporary increase in Net Debt/EBITDA ratio within a range of 4.4-4.6xat year end 15 0 2 A P P E N D I X | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S A C C I O N A : E B I T D A B Y T Y P E O F A C T I V I T Y (Million Euro) Jan-Sep 2020 Jan-Sep 2019 Renewable Generation 612 627 Infrastructure Concessions - Trans., Social & Water 53 65 Long-term Asset Business 665 692 Infrastructure Services 31 57 Financial Services 42 46 Services Business 73 104 Greenfield Infrastructure - EPC 49 235 Renewable Energy Development -10 2 Property Development 8 -4 Greenfield Development Business 48 233 Corporate & other -25 -32 Total ACCIONA 760 997 LT asset business as % of total EBITDA(1) 85% 67% (1)(2) 71% 63% LT contracted assets & infra.mngt.contracts as % of total EBITDA LT CONTRACTED 71% ASSETS & INFRA 63% MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS (2) 6% 9% 23% Non - LT Contracted (15%) Generation 10% (10%) 85% 67% 9M 2020 EBITDA (€m) 9M 2019 L O N G - T E R M A S S E T B U S I N E S S S E R V I C E S B U S I N E S S Renewable Generation Infrastructure Services Infrastructure Concessions - Trans., Social & Water Financial Services G R E E N F I E L D D E V E L O P M E N T B U S I N E S S Greenfield Infrastructure - Infra projects Renewable Energy Development Property Development RISK 1. Percentages are calculated on EBITDA before consolidation adjustments, corporate costs & others 17 2. Renewable Generation excluding Non-LT Contracted + Infrastructure Concessions + Infrastructure Services | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S D E B T M A T U R I T Y & B R E A K D O W N Gross debt maturity schedule (€m) 1,577 531 714 912 447 1,153 (1) 1,492 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 >2025 Other Corporate Debt Project Debt ECP Debt breakdown by nature Gross financial debt - Level Gross financial debt - Currency Gross financial debt - Interest rate Corporate - Bank debt 15% 13% 7% 33% 44% 56% Euro 67% Bank Debt Corporate US Dollar Fixed 85% 80% Project Others Variable Non-Bank Debt 18 1. Extension of €1.3bn syndicated term loan from 2024 to 2025 signed in April | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S I N C O M E F R O M A S S O C I A T E S - 2 0 1 9 & 2 0 2 0 B R E A K D O W N Q1 2020 H1 2020 9M 2020 Q1 2019 H1 2019 9M 2019 FY 2019 Energy 28 37 51 17 30 39 46 Generation Spain 25 26 32 11 15 19 26 Generation International 4 10 13 17 17 17 5 Other 0 1 2 2 3 2 1 Infrastructure 7 1 16 25 35 12 17 Construction -1 -15 -13 9 -3 -5 -5 Water 4 10 11 18 23 15 5 Services 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Concessions 3 6 7 12 17 10 3 Other Activities 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Operating income from associated companies 35 38 63 34 46 64 81 Non-operating income from associated companies (Nordex) -22 -72 -56 -10 -33 -34 -20 Income from associated companies (1) 12 -34 7 24 12 30 61 19 1. The 2019 figures has been restated with contribution from associates with negative BV included in "other gains or losses" | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S E N E R G Y B U S I N E S S - S C H E D U L E D C A P A C I T Y A D D I T I O N S MW Scheduled Capacity Additions per year (MW) Technology Country Asset name % ANA stake Total Added Under const. Start const 2020 2021 2022 2023 Details YTD Sep 2020 2021 PV Chile Usya 100% 64 64 64 Private PPA Wind Chile Tolpán 100% 78 78 78 PPA with Discoms + Private PPA Wind Mexico Santa Cruz 100% 138 138 138 Private PPA Wind Mexico San Carlos 100% 198 3 195 69 129 Private PPA Wind Australia Mortlake 100% 158 158 41 117 PPA with State of Victoria Wind USA Chalupa 100% 198 107 91 198 Financial hedge + PTC + Merchant PV Chile Malgarida 100% 238 238 90 148 Private PPA PV Spain Sierra Brava 100% 1 1 1 Innovative demostration project: grid-connected floating photovoltaic solar plant Wind Spain Celada III 100% 48 48 48 Private PPA PV Spain Extremadura 100% 125 125 125 Private PPA PV Spain Ayora 100% 86 86 86 Private PPA Wind Australia MacIntyre Complex 90% 1,026 1,026 536 490 Private PPA with CleanCo for 40% of the production. ACCIONA will own 923 MW and build 103 MW for CleanCo. In advanced negotiations with offtaker-investment partners and working on additional PPAs PV USA Tenaska Portfolio 100% 890 890 125 360 405 Private PPA + Financial hedge + ITC PV USA Fort Bend 100% 316 316 260 56 Financial helge + ITC Total 3,565 392 682 2,491 680 827 1,163 895 Scheduled capacity additions of 3.6 GW cover 72% of 5 GW target for the period 2020-24 These projects represent capacity added so far this year (+392 MW) plus capacity under construction (+682 MW) or starting construction in 2021 (+2,491MW) Additionally, ACCIONA has 2.7 GW of high probability projects in a mature stage - out of a total pipeline of 14.8 GW Scheduled capacity additions together with the high probability mature stage pipeline cover more than 100% of the 5 GW target by 2024 20 | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S E N E R G Y B U S I N E S S - I N S T A L L E D C A P A C I T Y Installed MW (30 September 2020) Total Consolidated Eq accounted Net Spain 5,677 4,452 593 5,014 Wind 4,738 3,514 593 4,078 Hydro 873 873 0 873 Solar PV 4 4 0 4 Biomass 61 61 0 59 International 4,829 3,991 358 3,438 Wind 3,563 3,360 48 2,599 CSP 64 64 0 43 Solar PV 1,203 566 310 796 Total 10,506 8,443 952 8,452 21 | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S E N E R G Y B U S I N E S S - E Q U I T Y - A C C O U N T E D C A P A C I T Y Proportional figures (30 September 2020) MW GWh EBITDA (€m) NFD (€m) Average COD(1) Wind Spain 593 861 27 28 2005 Wind International 48 74 2 0 2005 Australia 32 49 1 0 2005 Hungary 12 16 0 0 2006 USA 4 9 0 0 2003 Solar PV 310 566 22 0 2017 Total equity accounted 952 1,500 51 28 22 1. Average COD weighted per MW | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S E N E R G Y - W I N D D R I V E R S B Y C O U N T R Y Wind prices (€/MWh) (1) and Load factors (%) 9M 2020 9M 2019 Chg. (%) Av. price (€/MWh) LF (%) Av. price (€/MWh) LF (%) Av. price (€/MWh) Average 66.3 21.4% 75.6 24.0% -12.3% Spain Regulated 81.8 88.5 Not regulated 38.6 51.2 Canada 55.8 29.8% 57.7 28.2% -3.2% USA (2) 24.9 29.3% 30.9 33.2% -19.5% India 50.5 27.3% 53.8 31.5% -6.1% Mexico 62.8 34.1% 63.4 36.0% -0.9% Costa Rica 89.5 54.3% 84.0 62.6% 6.6% Australia 58.6 32.4% 67.3 32.1% -13.0% Poland 86.1 25.6% 87.9 26.4% -2.0% Croatia 108.3 25.6% 109.1 29.4% -0.7% Portugal 99.4 27.0% 109.0 27.1% -8.8% Italy 118.7 16.3% 130.6 17.7% -9.1% Chile 57.1 31.1% 105.5 26.1% -45.9% South Africa 72.0 26.0% 79.7 26.8% -9.7% 1. Prices for consolidated MWs 23 2. 238MW located in the US additionally receive a "normalized" PTC of $25/MWh | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S E N E R G Y - O T H E R T E C H N O L O G I E S D R I V E R S B Y C O U N T R Y Other technologies (€/MWh) and Load factors (%) 9M 2020 9M 2019 Chg. (%) Av. price (€/MWh) LF (%) Av. price (€/MWh) LF (%) Av. price (€/MWh) Hydro Spain 41.6 33.2% 59.0 21.1% -29.6% Biomass Spain 127.1 82.8% 146.8 81.5% -13.4% Solar Thermoelectric USA 178.9 22.6% 177.7 23.3% 0.7% Solar PV South Africa 144.5 22.6% 159.3 23.8% -9.3% Chile 21.9% 20.0% 70.9 73.3 -3.3% Ukraine 15.9% 19.7% 138.9 156.2 -11.1% 24 | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S I N F R A S T R U C T U R E B U S I N E S S - C O N C E S S I O N S (1) Road Rail Canal Port Hospital Water Total # of concessions 6 3 1 1 5 53 69 Proportional EBITDA 9M 2020 (€m) 33 4 3 0 24 39 94 Consolidated EBITDA 9M 2020 (€m) 29 0 0 0 15 32 26 Average life (yrs) 30 35 20 30 28 26 29 Average consumed life (yrs) 13 11 14 15 10 13 12 Invested capital (2) (€m) 318 373 75 17 327 267 1,390 By region By status Equity Net debt 1% Infrastruc. 468 655 (3) 29% Water 134 133 (4) 31% Total 602 788 57% Spain Operating Latam Under 1% construction Asia 71% 7% Australia Africa For construction concessions EBITDA and invested capital include -€9m and €12m from holdings respectively. Lives are weighted by BV excluding holdings Invested capital: Capital contributed by banks shareholders and others finance providers Debt figure includes (i) net debt from concessions accounted by the equity method (€160m), (ii) net debt from the Spanish concessions portfolio held for sale accounted by the equity method (€308m) and (iii) net debt from the Spanish concessions portfolio held for sale fully consolidated (€115m) 25 4. Debt figure includes net debt from water concessions accounted by the equity method (€94m) | A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S 9 M 2 0 2 0 - J a n u a r y - S e p t e m b e r R E S U L T S P R E S E N T A T I O N 6 N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 0 Attachments Original document

