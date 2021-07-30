Acciona S A : Sustainability Report H1 2021

The new plan focuses on strengthening the sustainable competitive advantage of all our projects and activities, implementing innovative "regenerative measures" that create value by multiplying the positive impacts of our activities. It adds "regeneration" to the "responsibility" and "resilience" areas of the two former plans, raising the ambition and scope of our sustainability targets.

The SMP 2025 is a complete tool kit that allows us to act on the main processes of the company to reinforce our sustainable differentiation. It is rolled out through 4 basic pillars:

PEOPLE CENTRIC: our people are our advantage.

INTEGRATE TO TRANSFORM: creating a sustainable difference in each project.

EXPONENTIAL LEADERSHIP: we are not neutral; we pursue a goal.

PLANET POSITIVE: beyond net-zero, positive impact on natural capital.

This plan contains more than 80 transformation levers that will make a decisive contribution to the group by maintaining its leadership as a global corporate benchmark in decarbonisation and in the development of sustainable infrastructures.

The following pages of the report detail the evolution of the indicators in this period and the actions of the Sustainability Master Plan (SMP) 2021-2025 developed in this area.

S U S T A I N A B L E F I N A N C E I N N O V A T I O N

ACCIONA basically uses two sustainable financing mechanisms: those aimed at projects or activities with sustainable goals, whose objective is to promote specific positive impacts linked to financing, and corporate financing that entails commitments to improve its ESG performance. In both types of financing, the company's investment is linked to the company's vocation to develop the sustainable agenda, such as renewable energies, access to water and sanitation, sustainable mobility, circular economy and adaptation to climate change.

In May 2021, we signed a new sustainability-linked finance operation worth EUR 800 million, over two stages: EUR 200 million and a revolving credit line of EUR 600 million, both at five years and extendible to seven. The funding is structured around an innovative "double impact" ESG scheme, which links cost reductions to corporate sustainability goals and, for the first time, to pledges to generate positive local impacts. At corporate level, our pledge is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030. As regards additional local positive impact, we have included targets such as training for vulnerable groups and giving isolated rural communities access to clean energy.

ACCIONA Energía, of which the group holds 82.75%, has used a similar funding scheme. In May 2021, the company signed a €2.5 billion ESG-linked finance contract. The commitments are to

