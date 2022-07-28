Acciona S A : Sustainability report h1 2022

C O N T E X T

This report is published at a time when the impacts of climate change on our daily reality are increasingly severe and palpable. Specifically, so far this year, forest fires have burned 69,859.38 hectares of land1 in Spain, according to data from the Ministry for Ecological Transition, which is 56.60% more than the average of the last 10 years. On the other hand, the national average value of accumulated rainfall from October 1, 2021 to July 19, 2022 is set at 418 mm, which is 26% less precipitation than the normal value for that period (566 mm).

To cope with the unstoppable advance of climate change, in 2022 we have seen a significant acceleration in terms of regulatory frameworks, report publications and recommendations.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which publishes assessments of climate science every six to seven years, presented in February of this year the findings of Working Group

of AR6 on the impacts of climate change on human and natural systems. Also, the findings of the third Working Group on global and national efforts to mitigate the devastating and varied effects of climate change were published in April.

On the policy front, the European Union published in May the REPowerEU Plan to reduce the continent's energy dependence on Russian fossil resources, especially following the invasion of Ukraine. As part of the "Target 55 by 2030" package of measures, also known as Fit for 55, the European Parliament voted in June on three of its main aspects: (1) the reform of the Emissions Trading System; (2) the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM); and (3) the Social Climate Fund (SCF).

In the social area, the Corporate Due Diligence Directive on sustainability has been launched (February 2022), the final report for the new social taxonomy (February 2022) has also been launched and the new target for 2026 to ensure that large European companies have at least 40% women in management positions (June 2022).

In the governance area, the CSDR (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) and the development of its disclosure requirements for standardization and subsequent comparability (the ESRS - European Sustainability Reporting Standard), commissioned to EFRAG, whose public consultation period ends in August, stand out.

ACCIONA has worked this semester to incorporate all these new advances and develop a real competitive advantage through the Sustainability Master Plan (SMP) 2025. The Plan has 4 main pillars: People Centric, Positive Planet, Integrate to Transform and Exponential Leadership.

The progress made on the four pillars of the Sustainability Master Plan 2025 and its objectives are described in this report.

1 from January 1 to June 26, 2022

2