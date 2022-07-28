Acciona S A : Sustainability report h1 2022

This report is published at a time when the impacts of climate change on our daily reality are increasingly severe and palpable. Specifically, so far this year, forest fires have burned 69,859.38 hectares of land1 in Spain, according to data from the Ministry for Ecological Transition, which is 56.60% more than the average of the last 10 years. On the other hand, the national average value of accumulated rainfall from October 1, 2021 to July 19, 2022 is set at 418 mm, which is 26% less precipitation than the normal value for that period (566 mm).
To cope with the unstoppable advance of climate change, in 2022 we have seen a significant acceleration in terms of regulatory frameworks, report publications and recommendations.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which publishes assessments of climate science every six to seven years, presented in February of this year the findings of Working Group
of AR6 on the impacts of climate change on human and natural systems. Also, the findings of the third Working Group on global and national efforts to mitigate the devastating and varied effects of climate change were published in April.
On the policy front, the European Union published in May the REPowerEU Plan to reduce the continent's energy dependence on Russian fossil resources, especially following the invasion of Ukraine. As part of the "Target 55 by 2030" package of measures, also known as Fit for 55, the European Parliament voted in June on three of its main aspects: (1) the reform of the Emissions Trading System; (2) the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM); and (3) the Social Climate Fund (SCF).
In the social area, the Corporate Due Diligence Directive on sustainability has been launched (February 2022), the final report for the new social taxonomy (February 2022) has also been launched and the new target for 2026 to ensure that large European companies have at least 40% women in management positions (June 2022).
In the governance area, the CSDR (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) and the development of its disclosure requirements for standardization and subsequent comparability (the ESRS - European Sustainability Reporting Standard), commissioned to EFRAG, whose public consultation period ends in August, stand out.
ACCIONA has worked this semester to incorporate all these new advances and develop a real competitive advantage through the Sustainability Master Plan (SMP) 2025. The Plan has 4 main pillars: People Centric, Positive Planet, Integrate to Transform and Exponential Leadership.
The progress made on the four pillars of the Sustainability Master Plan 2025 and its objectives are described in this report.
1 from January 1 to June 26, 2022
2
K E Y M I L E S T O N E S
Throughout the first six months of the year, CAPEX aligned with taxonomic criteria reached 91%.
On the other hand, the company has maintained the leadership in external sustainability evaluations, with the rating awarded by S&P to ACCIONA Energy as the best ESG rating in the energy sector worldwide standing out.
ACCIONA's different business units have launched campaigns to promote the SMP, permeating its regenerative purpose among all the people who form part of the company.
The visualization of non-financial information has been digitalized and facilitated, increasing its management capacity and the granularity of its scope.
Despite the significant increase in the company's activity, emissions have been reduced by 4.9% compared to the beginning of the previous year, mainly due to the fact that the intense rains suffered in projects in Australia have delayed their execution. The increase in activity has also led to the hiring of 5,509 people.
The MESENA CAMPUS was opened in Madrid, which aims to be a reference point for all ACCIONA work centers, having obtained multiple social and environmental certifications.
In addition, several volunteer initiatives were launched during the semester. Among them, the "Solidarity Bridge with Ukraine", demostrating the company's capacity to quickly mobilize resources and meet the needs of Ukrainian society.
3
D E P L O Y M E N T A N D D I S S E M I N A T I O N O F T H E S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y M A S T E R P L A N
2 0 2 5
Throughout the first half of 2022, some of the 80 transformational levers contained in the Plan have been used, leading to numerous positive results around the four pillars of the Plan: People Cetric, Positive Planet, Integrate to Transform and Exponential Leadership.
The SMP 2025 focuses on improving the overall productivity of infrastructure, thereby increasing the value of infrastructures by increasing the multiplied positive impacts they generate.
To improve awareness of the Plan, communication and dissemination actions have been implemented, including direct training of ACCIONA professionals in the Academy, Global Graduate, New Manager, M5 and Global Executive programs. During the first half of 2022, more than 600 employees have been directly trained.
On the other hand, ad-hoc SMP landing sessions have been given in different countries such as the Philippines, the United States, Canada, Australia, Peru and Norway. Also, presentations have been made to different technical areas such as Acciona Engineering, Acciona Industrial, and detailed work has been carried out with several departments of the different businesses (studies, technology center, special projects, etc.) Training has also been given at project level in different countries and business areas such as in the Folloline, Moss, E6, Site C, Pattullo Bridge or Broadway Subway projects, and in the main construction projects in Chile and Peru.
The development of complementary SMP landing materials has been completed, such as the Regenerative Playbook or the Practical Guide and the training video on decarbonization. In the second half of 2022, the communicative deployment of all the materials, as well as the ad-hoc training sessions at global level, is planned for the second half of 2022.
In addition, the "Origami Campaign" has been carried out to disseminate the Positive Planet pillar on the occasion of the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Summit in Stockholm. Specifically, 9 countries have joined the campaign, and the SMP materials, pop-ups and infographics have been distributed to almost 9,000 employees, with an average campaign effectiveness rate of 61%.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.