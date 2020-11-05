Acciona S A : adjunta presentación en inglés relativa a los resultados del tercer trimestre de 2020
11/05/2020 | 03:42pm EST
Madrid, 5 de noviembre de 2020
ACCIONA adjunta presentación en inglés que se seguirá en la multiconferencia de mañana día 6 de noviembre, a las 10:00h (CET). La presentación podrá ser seguida vía webcast a través de la Web de ACCIONA (www.acciona.com)
ACCIONA attaches the presentation to follow the conference call to be held tomorrow 6th of November at 10:00am (CET). The presentation can be followed via webcast through Acciona's website (www.acciona.com)
| A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S
9 M 2 0 2 0 - J a n u a r y - S e p t e m b e r
R E S U L T S
P R E S E N T A T I O N
6 N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 0
| A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S
| A C C I O N A 9 M 2 0 2 0 R E S U L T S
K E Y H I G H L I G H T S 9 M 2 0 2 0
Q3 performance confirms the improving trend in the operating environment
G R A D U A L C O N V E R G E N C E T O W A R D S ' N O R M A L I S E D ' P R O F I T A B I L I T Y L E V E L S A C R O S S M O S T O F A C C I O N A ' S B U S I N E S S E S …
…although the slope of recovery has proven to be less steep than anticipated at the outset of the Pandemic
E B I T D A 9 M 2 0 2 0 D O W N B Y 2 4 % - N A R R O W I N G T H E G A P R E L A T I V E T O H 1 W H E R E E B I T D A F E L L B Y 2 9 % …
COVID-19impact diminishing with €50m impact at EBITDA level in Q3 relative to €144m in H1
R E S I L I E N T E N E R G Y D E S P I T E L O W E R S P A N I S H R E G U L A T O R Y / W H O L E S A L E P R I C E S , A N D G E N E R A L L Y W E A K W I N D V O L U M E S›Incremental EBITDA from newly commissioned projects contributes to mitigating lower 2020 prices/volumes
› ~80% of Energy EBITDA on an ongoing basis arising from regulated/contracted assets
I N F R A D I V I S I O N S U F F E R S A C U T E I M P A C T F R O M C 1 9 B U T B A C K T O P O S I T I V E E B I T D A I N Q 3
S I G N I F I C A N T A C C E L E R A T I O N I N G R O W T H P R O S P E C T S - E N E R G Y V I S I B I L I T Y A N D I N F R A B A C K L O G A T A L L - T I M E H I G H S D E S P I T E C 1 9
Energy 5GW target: >100% covered by scheduled capacity additions (3.6GW) and high probability development projects in a mature stage (2.7GW)
Infra project backlog as of September stands at €12.7bn with €7.5bn new additions, as well as >€1bn of potential projects as preferred bidder in October
Megatrends continue to support ACCIONA's sustainable business model
P R O T E C T I N G T H E B A L A N C E S H E E T A N D T H E B U S I N E S S P L A N - C 1 9 W I L L N O T S E T B A C K A C C I O N A ' S G R O W T H
›
Net debt remains flat relative to H1 with controlled investment cash outflows and positive WC
›
Asset disposal process on track
