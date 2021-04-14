Log in
ACCIONA S.A.    ANA   ES0125220311

ACCIONA S.A.

(ANA)
Acciona S A : Spain's Acciona hires banks for IPO of $9.6 billion energy unit

04/14/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish energy, construction and services conglomerate Acciona is projected on a wall during its annual shareholder meeting

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish conglomerate Acciona is stepping up preparations for a stock market listing of its renewable energy unit and has hired banks to lead the deal expected to value the business at more than 8 billion euros ($9.6 billion).

Acciona said late on Wednesday that Citi, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bestinver Securities have been asked to organise the listing, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

"The perimeter of the new company will include Acciona's entire energy business, excluding its stake in wind turbine manufacturer Nordex," Acciona said.

The company said it would retain a 70% stake and free float would be at least 25% after the listing. But Acciona added that the size and structure of the placement had not yet been decided.

Shareholders gave their blessing on Monday to Acciona's plan to spin off the renewable energy generation and supply business, which brings in most of its money, and sell at least a 25% stake in it.

Renewable energy has become an increasingly popular sector for investors worldwide as governments and corporations try to wean themselves off fossil fuels and stem climate change.

With wind farms in the United States, Australia, Spain, Chile and Mexico, Acciona plans to plough proceeds from the sale into nearly doubling generation capacity to 20 gigawatts (GW) by 2025. It will also use the money to pay down debt.

Chief Executive Jose Manuel Entrecanales, whose family controls around 55% of the parent company, has said he wanted to do the deal in the first half of this year.

Entrecanales has declined to say how much money Acciona hopes to raise, but two people familiar with the matter said it was looking for a valuation of 10 times the unit's 2020 core earnings of 831 million euros.

A third person familiar with the matter said the deal could value the business at more than 10 billion euros.

Fellow energy groups Repsol and Eni are also considering partial listings of their low-carbon energy businesses to help finance transitions from oil and gas.

On Acciona's energy IPO, STJ Advisors and AZ Capital will act as independent advisers, while law firms Uría y Menéndez and Davis Polk & Wardwell are acting as issuer's legal advisers. Linklaters will act as counsel to the banking syndicate.

($1 = 0.8358 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Abhinav Ramnarayan and Isla Binnie. Editing by Mark Potter and Cynthia Osterman)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Arno Schuetze and Isla Binnie


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 399 M 8 861 M 8 861 M
Net income 2021 323 M 387 M 387 M
Net Debt 2021 5 508 M 6 597 M 6 597 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 7 551 M 9 041 M 9 043 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 38 355
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart ACCIONA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Acciona S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCIONA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 149,20 €
Last Close Price 140,70 €
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Manuel Entrecanales Domecq Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Ángel Tejero Santos Group Chief Financial Officer
Arantza Ezpeleta Puras Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Vicente Santamaría de Paredes Castillo Area General Manage-Compliance
Jerónimo Marcos Gerard Rivero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCIONA S.A.20.57%9 158
VINCI11.70%61 266
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.23%33 223
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.68%25 629
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.69%23 093
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.95%19 359
