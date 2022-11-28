Spain's Acciona to build $1.3 bln wind farm in Australia in expansion drive

MELBOURNE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Acciona SA
announced plans on Monday to build a wind farm worth
A$2 billion ($1.34 billion) in Australia, nearly doubling its
investment and generation capacity at a site in the northeastern
state of Queensland.
The 1,000-megawatt (MW) Herries Range wind farm will be
built at the MacIntyre Wind Precinct, where the renewable energy
and infrastructure conglomerate is already building a 923 MW
wind farm alongside a state-owned one.
Queensland has been pushing to attract investment in
wind and solar farms as it wants 70% of the state's power
supplied by renewable energy by 2032 and hopes to create more
jobs.
More than 2,000 MW of capacity at the precinct with
investment of more than A$4 billion will provide enough clean
energy to annually supply the equivalent of 1.4 million homes,
Acciona said.
"With this project, we expect to dramatically accelerate the
decarbonisation of Queensland's electricity grid," Acciona
Energia's managing director in Australia, Brett Wickham, said in
a statement.
The Herries Range project would support up to 600 new
jobs during construction, the state's deputy premier, Steven
Miles, said in a statement.
($1 = 1.4943 Australian dollars)
