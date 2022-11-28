Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Acciona, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANA   ES0125220311

ACCIONA, S.A.

(ANA)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-11-25 am EST
187.60 EUR   +0.54%
01:10aSpain's Acciona to build $1.3 bln wind farm in Australia in expansion drive
RE
11/17Spanish Conglomerate Acciona Confirms FY22 Outlook Despite Lower Contribution from Energy Arm
MT
11/17Acciona S A : 9m trading statement 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spain's Acciona to build $1.3 bln wind farm in Australia in expansion drive

11/28/2022 | 01:10am EST
MELBOURNE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Acciona SA announced plans on Monday to build a wind farm worth A$2 billion ($1.34 billion) in Australia, nearly doubling its investment and generation capacity at a site in the northeastern state of Queensland.

The 1,000-megawatt (MW) Herries Range wind farm will be built at the MacIntyre Wind Precinct, where the renewable energy and infrastructure conglomerate is already building a 923 MW wind farm alongside a state-owned one.

Queensland has been pushing to attract investment in wind and solar farms as it wants 70% of the state's power supplied by renewable energy by 2032 and hopes to create more jobs.

More than 2,000 MW of capacity at the precinct with investment of more than A$4 billion will provide enough clean energy to annually supply the equivalent of 1.4 million homes, Acciona said.

"With this project, we expect to dramatically accelerate the decarbonisation of Queensland's electricity grid," Acciona Energia's managing director in Australia, Brett Wickham, said in a statement.

The Herries Range project would support up to 600 new jobs during construction, the state's deputy premier, Steven Miles, said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4943 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 481 M 9 858 M 9 858 M
Net income 2022 417 M 434 M 434 M
Net Debt 2022 4 952 M 5 149 M 5 149 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 10 220 M 10 627 M 10 627 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 44 476
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart ACCIONA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Acciona, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCIONA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 187,60 €
Average target price 198,84 €
Spread / Average Target 5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Manuel Entrecanales Domecq Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Ángel Tejero Santos Group Chief Financial Officer
Arantza Ezpeleta Puras Director-Technology & Innovation
Raul Rivero Head-Technology
Vicente Santamaría de Paredes Castillo Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCIONA, S.A.11.60%10 627
VINCI4.49%56 916
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.83%35 448
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED14.80%33 568
QUANTA SERVICES29.53%21 224
FERROVIAL, S.A.-6.13%19 761