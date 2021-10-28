Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Acciona, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANA   ES0125220311

ACCIONA, S.A.

(ANA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TCFD ACCIONA (Sólo en inglés)

10/28/2021 | 09:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REGENERATING CLIMATE

RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES

REPORT ACCORDING TO THE TASK

FORCE ON CLIMATE-RELATED

FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES (TCFD)

RECOMMENDATIONS

REGENERATING CLIMATE

INDEX

0

1

2

3

4

I

II

OVERVIEW

OUR

COMPANY

STRATEGY

RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES

KEY CLIMATE

METRIC AND INDICATORS

ANNEX I

ANNEX II

Pag 3

Pag 6

Pag 13

Pag 22

Pag 35

Pag 46

Pag 48

OVERVIEW

TOWARDS A POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION | INVEST TO REGENERATE THE PLANET

ACCIONA activity by solutions

2 % Financial 2% Social

3 % Real Estate

8 % Cities

44 %

REGENERATING

CLIMATE

Index

3 % Social

0

5 % Financial

2 % Real Estate

Overview

5 % Transport

7 % Water

1,124 M€

78 %

The company's business model is based on the performance of sustainable activities that are significantly aligned with the requirements of the European taxonomy.

ACCIONA revitalises urban space in an efficient way and increases green spaces

16 % Water 6,472 M€

Energy

SALES

25 % Transport

EBITDA

Energy

1

Our

company

Professional,scientific and

Agriculture

technical activities

and forestry

ACCIONA's activity aligned with European taxonomy of sustainable activities

2

Strategy

Information and

Environmental protection

communication

and restoration activities

3.8 % Non-aligned activity because of updated methodology in 2020

0.4 % Non-aligned activity because of updated methodology in 2020

3

Construction and real

Manufacturing

estate activities

The company holds a

minority stake in wind turbine

49.5 % Activity not in line with the taxonomy

46.7 % Activity in line with the taxonomy

46.7 %

15.7 % Activity not in line with the taxonomy

84 % Activity in line with the taxonomy

84 %

Risks and opportunities

4

Transport

Energy

manufacturer Nordex.

Water supply, sewerage,

waste management

and remediation

7.4 % Extraordinary activity not aligned because of acquisition of proyects in Australia

7.9 % Activity not in line with the taxonomy

3.7 % Extraordinary activity aligned because of acquisition of projects in Australia

0.1 % Non-aligned activity because of updated methodology in 2020

80.9 % Activity in line with the taxonomy

Key climate metric and indicators

I

Annex I

ACCIONA certifies all of its new housing developments with the BREEAM sustainable housing label

The group builds and operates

ACCIONA designs

ACCIONA Energy produces

passenger and freight

infrastructures with the

energy exclusively from

transport infrastructure,

capacity to address the main

renewable sources, with

particularly in low-carbon

challenges related to water

activities that span the entire

II

environments, and manages

and ensure its availability and

value chain. Named the

electric shared mobility

sustainable management.

world's greenest electricity

services

It also addresses waste

company

management and circular

economy

Governance

Remuneration

ACCIONA has had a Sustainability Committee on the

The ACCIONA Bonus includes a target to reduce

Board of Directors since 2009, as the body responsible

scope 1 and 2 emissions by 60% from 2017 to 2030.

for leading climate action and sustainability activities.

Annex II

3

REGENERATING CLIMATE

Climate risks

Climate opportunity

Index

1.

Lower hydroelectric

generation due to

lower rainfall

2.

Lower wind power

generation due to

higher temperatures

1

2

3 4

1 2 16254

0

Overview

3.

Efficiency requirements

for machinery

4.

Heat stress for workers

5.

Reduction of emissions

in desalination

4

4

5

4

4

4

1

Investment in renewable business

1 2 5

3

1

2

Sustainable infrastructure financing

3

Desalination in water-stressed countries

Our

4

Electric vehicle manufacturing

2

company

5

Energy efficiency services

1

2

6

Development of nature based solutions

1

Scenario analysis examples

Risk 1: less hydroelectric generation due to lower rainfall

2

Strategy

Opportunity 1: Investment in renewable energy

16.6

Transitional scenarios

Physical scenarios

Economic result

Alignment in 2020 (%)

1.5°C

Current policies

RCP 4.5

RCP 8.5

Energy

Wind power

Energy

Photovoltaic

Energy

Hydropower

Energy

Biomass

Energy

Hydrogen

Energy

O&M

Construction

Works

Construction

Construction machinery

Construction

Environmental services

Construction

Urban services

Water

Wastewater treament plant

Water

Drinking water treament plant

Water

Desalation plant

Water

Other water services

Concessions

Highways

Bestinver

Asset management

Real estate

Real estate development

Other

Energy services

Other

Mobility

Substantial opportunity

Low opportunity

No material impact

Low risk

Substantial risk

Historical data

724

Year 2030, climate

748

scenario RCP 4.5

Year 2030, climate

676

scenario RCP 8.5

Risk 2: lower wind power generation due to higher temperatures

Coal

Wind

3

11.7

5.9

Oil

Solar PV

Risks and

9.5

3.1

opportunities

7.5

1.8

Natural Gas

1.8

3.1

1.2

Other RES

1.3

1.5

1.7

2.0

Nuclear

1.8

2.0

2.0

2.1

Other

4

2.1

1.9

1.6

1.1

Hydro

2019

2025

2030

2040

Key climate

metric and

indicators

+7.0

ºC

I

+6.0

ºC

+5.0

ºC

Annex I

+4.0

ºC

+3.0

ºC

+2.0

ºC

RCP 4.5

II

+1.0

ºC

RCP 8.5

0.0

ºC

Historical climate

Annex II

-1.0 ºC

models

-2.0 ºC

1850

1860

1870

1890

1900

1910

1920

1930

1940

1950

1960

1970

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

2030

2040

2050

2060

2070

2080

2090

2100

4

Compensation 100%

SBT 2ºC set

SBT 1.5ºC set

Net zero

scope 1 y 2

2040 set

2015

2020

SMP 2015-2020

2017 INDICATORS

SMP 2020 TARGETS

DECARBONISATION

2020 INDICATORS

213, tCO2e scope 1+2

• Reducing and offsetting

FUND LAUNCHED

58% taxonomy-aligned CAPEX

29.4 tCO2e/sales

our emissions

133,146 tCO2e scope 1+2

2,552,757 tCO2e scope 3

• Climate risk map

20.6 tCO2e/sales

30% renewable energy consumption

• Adaptation and climate

2,011,346 tCO2e scope 3

14.4 million tCO2e avoided

risk management

75% renewable consumption

249 € in green finance

• Climate change training

13.2 million tCO2e avoided

836 M€ in green finance

REGENERATING

CLIMATE

2025

Index

SMP 2020-2025

0

Overview

SMP 2025 TARGETS

20 GW OF

• 90% investment in taxonomic

RENEWABLE

activities

GENERATION

1

Use of renewable energy in 100%

of projects where available

Our

• Net zero emissions pathway

company

10% reduction of Scope 1 through

electrification

Establishment of reduction targets

at project level

2

• Zero carbon alternatives in

procurement

Strategy

Emissions to be reduced by decarbonisation fund (1st edition)

0.9 % Real estate

0.1 % Wineries

6.3 % Cross-cutting

28.1 % Energy

27

mtCO2e

64.7 % Infrastructures

Pathway net zero in

the SMP 2025 framework

250.000

200.000

150.000

2030 target:

60% reduction

100.000

2040 target:

90% reduction

50.000

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

2035

2036

2037

2038

2039

2040

Scope 1 (tCO2e)

Scope 2 (tCO2e)

Pathway ACCIONA

Renewable installed

3

power target

Risks and

opportunities

Target capacity to be installedper year.

Under construction or with

3.5

construction assured in 2021-22.

3.0

High-visibility portfolio.

2.6

4

Portfolio at an advanced

stage of development.

Key climate

metric and

indicators

0.7

2.2

2.4

2.4

1.7

1.5

I

1.6

2.4

2.4

0.6

0.8

Annex I

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

II

Annex II

Other FY2020 reports in

• Sustainability Report (verified alignment with TCFD)

the field of climate change:

• Report on projects with sustainable financing

• EU Low Carbon Taxonomy: ACCIONA's Case Study

5

Disclaimer

Acciona SA published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 13:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACCIONA, S.A.
10/17ACCIONA S A : Company set to build wastewater treatment plant decries contract cancellatio..
AQ
10/15ACCIONA S A : B.C. regional district cancels wastewater treatment plant deal after delays
AQ
10/15North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Financial Close of Major Infrastructur..
AQ
10/01ACCIONA S A : Unit Prices $579 Million Green Bond Issue
MT
09/29ACCIONA S A : NHEO Institute for Sustainable Construction Holding Virtual Conference
AQ
09/24ACCIONA S A : 2021 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements First Semester
PU
08/25ENAGÁS S A : Enagas, Acciona Energía, GNL Quintero team up for green hydrogen project
AQ
08/09ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
07/30ACCIONA S A : Sustainability Report H1 2021
PU
07/30ACCIONA S A : Resultados primer semestre 2021 (inglés)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACCIONA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 432 M 8 617 M 8 617 M
Net income 2021 366 M 425 M 425 M
Net Debt 2021 4 559 M 5 286 M 5 286 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 8 984 M 10 411 M 10 416 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 38 967
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart ACCIONA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Acciona, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCIONA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 164,40 €
Average target price 166,43 €
Spread / Average Target 1,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Manuel Entrecanales Domecq Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Ángel Tejero Santos Group Chief Financial Officer
Arantza Ezpeleta Puras Director-Technology & Innovation
Vicente Santamaría de Paredes Castillo Director-Compliance
Jerónimo Marcos Gerard Rivero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCIONA, S.A.40.87%10 411
VINCI12.70%61 023
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED38.46%33 386
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.04%30 318
FERROVIAL, S.A.20.75%23 230
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD110.31%19 335