|
TCFD ACCIONA (Sólo en inglés)
REGENERATING CLIMATE
RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES
REPORT ACCORDING TO THE TASK
FORCE ON CLIMATE-RELATED
FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES (TCFD)
RECOMMENDATIONS
REGENERATING CLIMATE
INDEX
OVERVIEW
OUR
COMPANY
STRATEGY
RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES
KEY CLIMATE
METRIC AND INDICATORS
ANNEX I
ANNEX II
Pag 3
Pag 6
Pag 13
Pag 22
Pag 35
Pag 46
Pag 48
OVERVIEW
TOWARDS A POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION | INVEST TO REGENERATE THE PLANET
ACCIONA activity by solutions
|
2 % Financial 2% Social
|
3 % Real Estate
|
8 % Cities
|
44 %
|
|
|
|
REGENERATING
|
|
|
|
CLIMATE
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
3 % Social
|
0
|
5 % Financial
|
2 % Real Estate
|
Overview
|
|
5 % Transport
|
|
|
|
7 % Water
|
1,124 M€
|
78 %
|
The company's business model is based on the performance of sustainable activities that are significantly aligned with the requirements of the European taxonomy.
ACCIONA revitalises urban space in an efficient way and increases green spaces
|
16 % Water 6,472 M€
|
Energy
|
SALES
|
|
25 % Transport
|
|
EBITDA
|
Energy
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Our
|
|
|
company
|
Professional,scientific and
|
Agriculture
|
technical activities
|
and forestry
ACCIONA's activity aligned with European taxonomy of sustainable activities
|
Information and
|
Environmental protection
|
communication
|
and restoration activities
3.8 % Non-aligned activity because of updated methodology in 2020
0.4 % Non-aligned activity because of updated methodology in 2020
|
Construction and real
|
Manufacturing
|
estate activities
|
|
|
The company holds a
|
|
minority stake in wind turbine
49.5 % Activity not in line with the taxonomy
46.7 % Activity in line with the taxonomy
15.7 % Activity not in line with the taxonomy
84 % Activity in line with the taxonomy
Risks and opportunities
4
|
Transport
|
Energy
|
manufacturer Nordex.
|
Water supply, sewerage,
waste management
and remediation
7.4 % Extraordinary activity not aligned because of acquisition of proyects in Australia
7.9 % Activity not in line with the taxonomy
3.7 % Extraordinary activity aligned because of acquisition of projects in Australia
0.1 % Non-aligned activity because of updated methodology in 2020
80.9 % Activity in line with the taxonomy
Key climate metric and indicators
I
Annex I
ACCIONA certifies all of its new housing developments with the BREEAM sustainable housing label
|
The group builds and operates
|
ACCIONA designs
|
ACCIONA Energy produces
|
passenger and freight
|
infrastructures with the
|
energy exclusively from
|
transport infrastructure,
|
capacity to address the main
|
renewable sources, with
|
particularly in low-carbon
|
challenges related to water
|
activities that span the entire
|
environments, and manages
|
and ensure its availability and
|
value chain. Named the
|
electric shared mobility
|
sustainable management.
|
world's greenest electricity
|
services
|
It also addresses waste
|
company
|
|
management and circular
|
|
|
economy
|
|
Governance
|
|
Remuneration
|
|
ACCIONA has had a Sustainability Committee on the
|
|
The ACCIONA Bonus includes a target to reduce
|
Board of Directors since 2009, as the body responsible
|
|
scope 1 and 2 emissions by 60% from 2017 to 2030.
|
for leading climate action and sustainability activities.
|
|
|
1.
|
Lower hydroelectric
|
|
generation due to
|
|
lower rainfall
|
2.
|
Lower wind power
|
|
generation due to
|
|
higher temperatures
|
3.
|
Efficiency requirements
|
|
for machinery
|
4.
|
Heat stress for workers
|
5.
|
Reduction of emissions
|
|
in desalination
|
1
|
Investment in renewable business
|
1 2 5
|
|
3
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
Sustainable infrastructure financing
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Desalination in water-stressed countries
|
|
|
|
Our
|
4
|
Electric vehicle manufacturing
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
company
|
5
|
Energy efficiency services
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
Development of nature based solutions
|
|
1
|
|
|
Scenario analysis examples
Risk 1: less hydroelectric generation due to lower rainfall
|
2
|
Strategy
|
Opportunity 1: Investment in renewable energy
|
16.6
|
|
|
Transitional scenarios
|
Physical scenarios
|
Economic result
|
Alignment in 2020 (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5°C
|
Current policies
|
RCP 4.5
|
RCP 8.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
Wind power
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
Photovoltaic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
Hydropower
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
Biomass
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
Hydrogen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
O&M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
Works
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
Construction machinery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
Environmental services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
Urban services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water
|
Wastewater treament plant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water
|
Drinking water treament plant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water
|
Desalation plant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water
|
Other water services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Concessions
|
Highways
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bestinver
|
Asset management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate
|
Real estate development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
Energy services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Substantial opportunity
|
Low opportunity
|
No material impact
|
Low risk
|
Substantial risk
|
Historical data
|
|
|
724
|
|
|
Year 2030, climate
|
|
|
|
748
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
scenario RCP 4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year 2030, climate
|
|
676
|
|
scenario RCP 8.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk 2: lower wind power generation due to higher temperatures
|
|
|
|
|
Coal
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wind
|
3
|
|
|
11.7
|
5.9
|
Oil
|
|
|
|
Solar PV
|
Risks and
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
opportunities
|
7.5
|
1.8
|
|
Natural Gas
|
1.8
|
3.1
|
|
|
1.2
|
Other RES
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
1.5
|
1.7
|
2.0
|
Nuclear
|
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
Other
|
4
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
Hydro
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2025
|
2030
|
2040
|
|
Key climate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
metric and
|
|
|
|
|
|
indicators
|
+7.0
|
ºC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I
|
+6.0
|
ºC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+5.0
|
ºC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annex I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+4.0
|
ºC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+3.0
|
ºC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+2.0
|
ºC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RCP 4.5
|
II
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+1.0
|
ºC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RCP 8.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
ºC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Historical climate
|
Annex II
|
-1.0 ºC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
models
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2.0 ºC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1850
|
1860
|
1870
|
1890
|
1900
|
1910
|
1920
|
1930
|
1940
|
1950
|
1960
|
1970
|
1980
|
1990
|
2000
|
2010
|
2020
|
2030
|
2040
|
2050
|
2060
|
2070
|
2080
|
2090
|
2100
|
4
|
|
Compensation 100%
|
|
|
SBT 2ºC set
|
SBT 1.5ºC set
|
|
|
Net zero
|
|
scope 1 y 2
|
|
|
|
|
2040 set
|
2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SMP 2015-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 INDICATORS
|
SMP 2020 TARGETS
|
DECARBONISATION
|
2020 INDICATORS
|
|
213, tCO2e scope 1+2
|
• Reducing and offsetting
|
FUND LAUNCHED
|
58% taxonomy-aligned CAPEX
|
|
29.4 tCO2e/sales
|
our emissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
133,146 tCO2e scope 1+2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,552,757 tCO2e scope 3
|
• Climate risk map
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.6 tCO2e/sales
|
|
30% renewable energy consumption
|
• Adaptation and climate
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,011,346 tCO2e scope 3
|
|
14.4 million tCO2e avoided
|
risk management
|
|
|
|
|
|
75% renewable consumption
|
|
249 € in green finance
|
• Climate change training
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.2 million tCO2e avoided
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
836 M€ in green finance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGENERATING
|
|
|
|
|
CLIMATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SMP 2020-2025
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overview
|
SMP 2025 TARGETS
|
20 GW OF
|
|
|
|
|
|
• 90% investment in taxonomic
|
RENEWABLE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities
|
GENERATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
•
|
Use of renewable energy in 100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of projects where available
|
|
|
Our
|
• Net zero emissions pathway
|
|
|
|
|
company
|
•
|
10% reduction of Scope 1 through
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
electrification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Establishment of reduction targets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at project level
|
|
|
2
|
• Zero carbon alternatives in
|
|
|
|
procurement
|
|
|
Strategy
Emissions to be reduced by decarbonisation fund (1st edition)
|
0.9 % Real estate
|
0.1 % Wineries
|
6.3 % Cross-cutting
|
|
28.1 % Energy
|
27
|
|
mtCO2e
|
|
|
64.7 % Infrastructures
Pathway net zero in
the SMP 2025 framework
|
250.000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200.000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150.000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2030 target:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60% reduction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2040 target:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90% reduction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50.000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
2035
|
2036
|
2037
|
2038
|
2039
|
2040
|
Scope 1 (tCO2e)
|
Scope 2 (tCO2e)
|
|
Pathway ACCIONA
|
|
Renewable installed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
power target
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risks and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
opportunities
|
|
|
Target capacity to be installedper year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Under construction or with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
construction assured in 2021-22.
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High-visibility portfolio.
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio at an advanced
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stage of development.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key climate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
metric and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
indicators
|
|
0.7
|
2.2
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
|
|
1.7
|
1.5
|
|
|
I
|
|
1.6
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
|
|
Annex I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
II
Annex II
|
Other FY2020 reports in
|
• Sustainability Report (verified alignment with TCFD)
|
the field of climate change:
|
• Report on projects with sustainable financing
|
|
• EU Low Carbon Taxonomy: ACCIONA's Case Study
5
Disclaimer
Acciona SA published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 13:52:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about ACCIONA, S.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ACCIONA, S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
7 432 M
8 617 M
8 617 M
|Net income 2021
|
366 M
425 M
425 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
4 559 M
5 286 M
5 286 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|24,9x
|Yield 2021
|2,30%
|
|Capitalization
|
8 984 M
10 411 M
10 416 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,82x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,82x
|Nbr of Employees
|38 967
|Free-Float
|43,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ACCIONA, S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Last Close Price
|
164,40 €
|Average target price
|
166,43 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
1,24%