Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Acciona, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANA   ES0125220311

ACCIONA, S.A.

(ANA)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-08-12 am EDT
199.50 EUR   -0.84%
01:18pWind turbine maker Nordex sticks to 2022 sales drop forecast
RE
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Acciona, S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/28ACCIONA S A : Resultados primer semestre 2022 (inglés)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wind turbine maker Nordex sticks to 2022 sales drop forecast

08/14/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex reported a 21% fall in 2022 first half sales on Sunday, citing lower demand for installations, and stuck to a forecast of a drop for the year as a whole.

Nordex said the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing energy and logistics disruptions had led to negative first-half earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 173.3 million euros, after a positive 68.4 million euro result in the same year-ago period.

The company also reported a consolidated 283.2 million euro net loss for January to June, a sharp deterioration from a net loss in the comparable period of 2021 of 63.7 million euros.

Looking to the full year, consolidated sales in 2022 should come in between 5.2 and 5.7 billion euros, compared with 5.4-6.0 billion originally forecast, and the EBITDA margin at minus 4% to zero%, Nordex reiterated.

The EBITDA margin in the first half of the year was minus 8.1%. Nordex wants to achieve a margin of 8% as a strategic medium term target.

"With markets remaining challenging, our business performance in the second quarter was as expected," said chief executive Jose Luis Blanco.

But having strengthened its capital structure through capital increases in June and July and with a strong order book, Blanco said Nordex is confident it would benefit from positive growth prospects in the mid-term.

Nordex said the drop in installations in the second quarter was especially noticeable outside Europe and Latin America.

The value of new orders in the six-month period totalled 2.4 billion euros, which was 20.2% higher than a year earlier.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCIONA, S.A. -0.84% 199.5 Delayed Quote.18.68%
ENERGY S.P.A. 0.19% 2.67 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NORDEX SE -2.40% 10.57 Delayed Quote.-18.56%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S -3.63% 192.84 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
All news about ACCIONA, S.A.
01:18pWind turbine maker Nordex sticks to 2022 sales drop forecast
RE
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Acciona, S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/28ACCIONA S A : Resultados primer semestre 2022 (inglés)
PU
07/28ACCIONA S A : Sustainability report h1 2022
PU
07/28Acciona, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/28ACCIONA S A : 2022 condensed consolidated financial statements first semester (spanish)
PU
07/28ACCIONA, S.A. : Press Release
CO
07/28ACCIONA, S.A. : Half-year results
CO
07/28ACCIONA, S.A. : Half-year report
CO
07/20China greentech company Envision to build EV battery plant in Spain
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACCIONA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 251 M 9 485 M 9 485 M
Net income 2022 415 M 425 M 425 M
Net Debt 2022 4 908 M 5 032 M 5 032 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 10 910 M 11 187 M 11 187 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 44 476
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart ACCIONA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Acciona, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCIONA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 199,50 €
Average target price 194,11 €
Spread / Average Target -2,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Manuel Entrecanales Domecq Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Ángel Tejero Santos Group Chief Financial Officer
Arantza Ezpeleta Puras Director-Technology & Innovation
Raul Rivero Head-Technology
Vicente Santamaría de Paredes Castillo Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCIONA, S.A.18.68%11 187
VINCI1.18%54 490
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-2.69%32 544
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.60%30 603
QUANTA SERVICES25.12%20 518
FERROVIAL, S.A.-4.32%19 534