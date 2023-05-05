Advanced search
    ACCO   US00081T1088

ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION

(ACCO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:49:00 2023-05-05 am EDT
4.940 USD   +11.76%
09:41aAcco Brands : 1Q 2023 Conference Call Slides
05/04Acco : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
05/04ACCO Brands Reports First Quarter 2023 Results Highlighted by Improved Margins and Cash Flow
ACCO Brands : 1Q 2023 Conference Call Slides

05/05/2023 | 09:41am EDT
ACCO Brands

1Q Earnings Conference Call

May 5, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein, other than statements of historical fact, particularly those anticipating future financial performance, business prospects, growth, strategies, business operations and similar matters, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management based on information available to us at the time such statements are made. These statements, which are generally

identifiable by the use of the words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," and similar expressions, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties,

are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty or obligation to update them. Because actual results may differ materially from those suggested or implied by such forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on them when deciding whether to buy, sell or hold the Company's securities.

Our outlook is based on certain assumptions, which we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances. These include, without limitation, assumptions regarding the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine; the impact of inflation and global economic uncertainties, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and acquisitions; and the other factors described below.

Among the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are: our ability to successfully execute our restructuring plans and realize the benefits of our productivity initiatives; our ability to obtain additional price increases and realize longer-term cost reductions; the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; a relatively limited number of large customers account for a significant percentage of our sales; issues that influence customer and consumer discretionary spending during periods of economic uncertainty or weakness; risks associated with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; challenges related to the highly competitive business environment in which we operate; our ability to develop and market innovative products that meet consumer demands and to expand into new and adjacent product categories that are experiencing higher growth rates; our ability to successfully expand our business in emerging markets and the exposure to greater financial, operational, regulatory, compliance and other risks in such markets; the continued decline in the use of certain of our products; risks associated with seasonality; the sufficiency of investment returns on pension assets, risks related to actuarial assumptions, changes in government regulations and changes in the unfunded liabilities of a multi-employer pension plan; any impairment of our intangible assets; our ability to secure, protect and maintain our intellectual property rights, and our ability to license rights from major gaming console makers and video game publishers to support our gaming accessories business; continued disruptions in the global supply chain; risks associated with inflation and other changes in the cost or availability of raw materials, transportation, labor, and other necessary supplies and services and the cost of finished goods; the continued global shortage of microchips which are needed in our gaming and computer accessories businesses; risks associated with outsourcing production of certain of our products, information technology systems and other administrative functions; the failure, inadequacy or interruption of our information technology systems or its supporting infrastructure; risks associated with a cybersecurity incident or information security breach, including that related to a disclosure of personally identifiable information; our ability to grow profitably through acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and achieve the financial and other results anticipated at the time of acquisition, including planned synergies; risks associated with our indebtedness, including limitations imposed by restrictive covenants, our debt service obligations, and our ability to comply with financial ratios and tests; a change in or discontinuance of our stock repurchase program or the payment of dividends; product liability claims, recalls or regulatory actions; the impact of litigation or other legal proceedings; our failure to comply with applicable laws, rules and regulations and self-regulatory requirements, the costs of compliance and the impact of changes in such laws; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the volatility of our stock price; risks associated with circumstances outside our control, including those caused by public health crises, such as the occurrence of contagious diseases like COVID-19, severe weather events, war, terrorism and other geopolitical incidents; and other risks and uncertainties described in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Reg. G - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We explain below how we calculate each of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of our current period and historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures follows.

We use our non-GAAP financial measures both to explain our results to stockholders and the investment community and in the internal evaluation and management of our business. We believe our non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our underlying operational results and trends, facilitate meaningful period-to-period comparisons and enhance an overall understanding of our past and future financial performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results such as restructuring charges, transaction and integration expenses associated with material acquisitions, the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions, unusual tax items, goodwill impairment charges, and other non-recurring items that we consider to be outside of our core operations. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the directly comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read in connection with the Company's financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We also provide forward-lookingnon-GAAP comparable sales, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted tax rate, and historical and forward-looking consolidated leverage ratio. We do not provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking and historical non-GAAP measures to GAAP because the GAAP financial measure is not currently available and management cannot reliably predict all the necessary components of such non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such a reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for restructuring, integration and acquisition-related expenses, the variability of our tax rate and the impact of foreign currency fluctuation and material acquisitions, and other charges reflected in our historical results. The probable significance of each of these items is high and, based on historical experience, could be material.

1Q 2023 Key Messages

Good start to the year with better-than-expected results

Gross margin improved 250 basis points driven by cumulative benefits of global pricing and cost actions

Adjusted operating income of $24 million grew 8% year-over-year

North America sales declined due to difficult comparison from early back-to-school purchases in prior year that did not recur and lower demand for technology accessories

EMEA sales declined due to challenging macroeconomic environment and adverse currency impacts; significant improvement in operating profit and margin due to the effect of cumulative pricing and cost actions

Realized double-digit sales and profit growth in the International segment, led by pricing and strong demand in Latin America

Free cash flow improved by $83 million versus the prior year, driven by better working capital management

Reiterating full year outlook; well positioned to improve profitability and free cash flow in 2023

Executing on 2023 Key Priorities

1). Restoring Gross Margin

Cumulative Impact of Price

Increases

Productivity Savings

SKU Reduction

Restructuring Actions

2). Profitably

Manage

Revenue

Complementary Assortments

Targeting Value to Premium

Price Points

Disciplined in Offering Right

Assortment for the Price

Point

Not Discounting Our

Premium Feature Rich

Brands

3). Invest in

Growth

Supporting Long-term

Innovation

New Product Introductions

Key Brands

4). Manage SG&A

Spend and Inventory

Prudent Management of Headcount

Control Discretionary Spending

Reduce Inventory and Normalize

Working Capital

Disclaimer

ACCO Brands Corporation published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 13:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
