ACCO Brands : 2Q 2022 Conference Call Slides

Statements contained in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, particularly those anticipating future financial performance, business prospects, growth, strategies, business operations and similar matters, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management based on information available to us at the time such statements are made. These statements, which are generally identifiable by the use of the words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," and similar expressions, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty or obligation to update them. Because actual results may differ materially from those suggested or implied by such forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on them when deciding whether to buy, sell or hold the company's securities.
Our outlook is based on certain assumptions, which we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances. These include, without limitation, assumptions regarding both the near-term and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; inflation and the impact on demand of global economic uncertainties; changes in the competitive landscape, including ongoing uncertainties in the traditional office products channels; as well as the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency and acquisitions and the other factors described below.
Among the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are: the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; a relatively limited number of large customers account for a significant percentage of our sales; issues that influence customer and consumer discretionary spending during periods of economic uncertainty or weakness; risks associated with foreign currency fluctuations; challenges related to the highly competitive business environment in which we operate; our ability to develop and market innovative products that meet consumer demands and to expand into new and adjacent product categories that are experiencing higher growth rates; our ability to successfully expand our business in emerging markets and the exposure to greater financial, operational, regulatory, compliance and other risks in such markets; the continued decline in the use of certain of our products; risks associated with seasonality; the sufficiency of investment returns on pension assets, risks related to actuarial assumptions, changes in government regulations and changes in the unfunded liabilities of a multi-employer pension plan; any impairment of our intangible assets; our ability to secure, protect and maintain our intellectual property rights, and our ability to license rights from major gaming console makers and video game publishers to support our gaming business; continued disruptions in the global supply chain; risks associated with changes in the cost or availability of raw materials, transportation, labor, and other necessary supplies and services and the cost of finished goods; the continued global shortage of microchips which are needed in our gaming and computer accessories businesses; risks associated with outsourcing production of certain of our products, information technology systems and other administrative functions; the failure, inadequacy or interruption of our information technology systems or its supporting infrastructure; risks associated with a cybersecurity incident or information security breach, including that related to a disclosure of personally identifiable information; our ability to grow profitably through acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and achieve the financial and other results anticipated at the time of acquisition, including planned synergies; risks associated with our indebtedness, including limitations imposed by restrictive covenants, our debt service obligations, and our ability to comply with financial ratios and tests; a change in or discontinuance of our stock repurchase program or the payment of dividends; product liability claims, recalls or regulatory actions; the impact of litigation or other legal proceedings; our failure to comply with applicable laws, rules and regulations and self-regulatory requirements, the costs of compliance and the impact of changes in such laws; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the volatility of our stock price; risks associated with circumstances outside our control, including those caused by public health crises, such as the occurrence of contagious diseases like COVID-19, severe weather events, war, terrorism and other geopolitical incidents; and other risks and uncertainties described in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Reg. G - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. We explain how we calculate and use each of these non-GAAP measures and provide a reconciliation of our current period and historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the tables attached to this presentation.
We use our non-GAAP financial measures both to explain our results to stockholders and the investment community and in the internal evaluation and management of our businesses. We believe our non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our underlying operational results and trends, facilitate meaningful period-to-period comparisons and enhance an overall understanding of our past and future financial performance.
Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results such as restructuring charges, transaction and integration expenses associated with material acquisitions, the impact of foreign currency fluctuation and acquisitions, unusual tax items and other non-recurring items that we consider to be outside of our core operations. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the directly comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read in connection with the Company's financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.
This presentation also provides forward-lookingnon-GAAP comparable net sales, adjusted earnings per share, comparable adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted tax rate and net leverage ratio. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking comparable net sales, adjusted earnings per share, comparable adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted tax rate and net leverage ratio to GAAP because the GAAP financial measure is not accessible on a forward-looking basis and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such a reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for restructuring, integration and acquisition-related expenses, the variability of our tax rate and the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and material acquisitions, and other charges reflected in our historical numbers. The probable significance of each of these items is high and, based on historical experience, could be material.
2Q 2022 Results Summary
Comparisons Versus Prior Year
Sales up 1% to $521M Comparable sales up 5% to $545M
Operating income $55M, up from $50M Adjusted operating income $58M, down from $67M
EPS $0.40 vs $0.50
Adjusted EPS $0.37 vs. $0.43
Source of $12M free cash flow (after capex of $4M)
FX headwind of $24M
North America back-to-schoolsell-in consistent with expectations
Strong recovery in International segment
EMEA price increases offset by volume declines
Gaming accessories sales down due to semiconductor shortages and normalizing demand environment
Operating income increased due to a reversal of PowerA contingent earnout compared to expense last year
Adjusted operating income primarily down due to inflation not fully mitigated by price increases
EPS declined as 2021 included favorable discrete tax items and Brazilian operating tax credits, offset by the earnout change noted above.
Adjusted EPS down due to lower adjusted operating income
Dividend payment of ~$7M
Share repurchase of $19M for 2.7M shares
Normal seasonal working capital build up
2Q 2022 Segment Results Summary
Comparisons Versus Prior Year
• Sales up from higher prices
North America sales $307M, up 4%
• Strong back-to-schoolsell-in consistent with expectations
Comparable sales $308M, up 4%
• Gaming accessories sales declined due to market conditions
• Operating/adjusted operating income declined due to lower gross
Operating income $51M, down 6%
margins as inflation offset higher pricing and lower SG&A
Adjusted operating income $57M, down 5%
EMEA sales $138M, down 12%
• Sales down due to adverse foreign exchange of $20M
Comparable sales $158M, flat
• Comparable sales flat, with pricing offsetting lower volumes
Operating loss $2M vs $10M income
• Posted operating loss and lower adjusted operating income as
Adjusted operating income $2M vs. $14M
inflation exceeded price increases, and from lower volume
International sales $77M, up 16%
• Sales rose from higher prices and volume due to school re-
Comparable sales $79M, up 20%
openings
Operating income $6M vs. $3M
• Operating income/adjusted operating income up from higher sales
Adjusted operating income $9M vs. $5M
pricing and volume, partially offset by inflation
.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
ACCO Brands Corporation published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 13:35:01 UTC.