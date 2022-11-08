Advanced search
    ACCO   US00081T1088

ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION

(ACCO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:04 2022-11-08 am EST
5.260 USD   +9.36%
09:44aAcco Brands : 3Q 2022 Conference Call Slides
11/07Acco : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
11/07ACCO Brands Reports Third Quarter Results
ACCO Brands : 3Q 2022 Conference Call Slides

11/08/2022 | 09:44am EST
ACCO Brands

3Q Earnings

Conference Call

November 8, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein, other than statements of historical fact, particularly those anticipating future financial performance, business prospects, growth, strategies, business operations and similar matters, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management based on information available to us at the time such statements are made. These statements, which are generally identifiable by the use of the words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," and similar expressions, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty or obligation to update them. Because actual results may differ materially from those suggested or implied by such forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on them when deciding whether to buy, sell or hold the company's securities.

Our outlook is based on certain assumptions, which we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances. These include, without limitation, assumptions regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine; changes in the competitive landscape, including ongoing uncertainties in the traditional office products channels; as well as the impact of inflation and global economic uncertainties, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and acquisitions; and the other factors described below.

Among the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are: our ability to improve profitability and adjusted free cash flow in the near-term by curtailing hiring, reducing inventory and limiting discretionary spending and capital expenditures; our ability to obtain additional price increases and realize longer-term cost reductions; the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; a relatively limited number of large customers account for a significant percentage of our sales; issues that influence customer and consumer discretionary spending during periods of economic uncertainty or weakness; risks associated with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; challenges related to the highly competitive business environment in which we operate; our ability to develop and market innovative products that meet consumer demands and to expand into new and adjacent product categories that are experiencing higher growth rates; our ability to successfully expand our business in emerging markets and the exposure to greater financial, operational, regulatory, compliance and other risks in such markets; the continued decline in the use of certain of our products; risks associated with seasonality; the sufficiency of investment returns on pension assets, risks related to actuarial assumptions, changes in government regulations and changes in the unfunded liabilities of a multi-employer pension plan; any impairment of our intangible assets; our ability to secure, protect and maintain our intellectual property rights, and our ability to license rights from major gaming console makers and video game publishers to support our gaming business; continued disruptions in the global supply chain; risks associated with changes in the cost or availability of raw materials, transportation, labor, and other necessary supplies and services and the cost of finished goods; the continued global shortage of microchips which are needed in our gaming and computer accessories businesses; risks associated with outsourcing production of certain of our products, information technology systems and other administrative functions; the failure, inadequacy or interruption of our information technology systems or its supporting infrastructure; risks associated with a cybersecurity incident or information security breach, including that related to a disclosure of personally identifiable information; our ability to grow profitably through acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and achieve the financial and other results anticipated at the time of acquisition, including planned synergies; risks associated with our indebtedness, including limitations imposed by restrictive covenants, our debt service obligations, and our ability to comply with financial ratios and tests; a change in or discontinuance of our stock repurchase program or the payment of dividends; product liability claims, recalls or regulatory actions; the impact of litigation or other legal proceedings; our failure to comply with applicable laws, rules and regulations and self-regulatory requirements, the costs of compliance and the impact of changes in such laws; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the volatility of our stock price; risks associated with circumstances outside our control, including those caused by public health crises, such as the occurrence of contagious diseases like COVID-19, severe weather events, war, terrorism and other geopolitical incidents; and other risks and uncertainties described in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reg. G - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We explain below how we calculate each of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of our current period and historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures follows.

We use our non-GAAP financial measures both to explain our results to stockholders and the investment community and in the internal evaluation and management of our business. We believe our non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our underlying operational results and trends, facilitate meaningful period-to- period comparisons and enhance an overall understanding of our past and future financial performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results such as restructuring charges, transaction and integration expenses associated with material acquisitions, the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions, unusual tax items, goodwill impairment charges, and other non-recurring items that we consider to be outside of our core operations. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the directly comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read in connection with the Company's financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We also provide forward-lookingnon-GAAP comparable sales, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted tax rate, and historical and forward-looking consolidated leverage ratio. We do not provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking and historical non-GAAP measures to GAAP because the GAAP financial measure is not currently available and management cannot reliably predict all the necessary components of such non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such a reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for restructuring, integration and acquisition-related expenses, the variability of our tax rate and the impact of foreign currency fluctuation and material acquisitions, and other charges reflected in our historical results. The probable significance of each of these items is high and, based on historical experience, could be material.

3Q 2022 Key Messages

  • Fundamentals remain intact and we have the right business model and strategy
  • Generated adjusted free cash flow of $84 million in the third quarter
  • Achieved solid North America back-to-school sell through; Five Star outperformed the market
  • Cautious retailer inventory replenishment led to sales shortfall in North America
  • Adverse foreign currency headwind of 5.7%, comparable sales down 2.1%
  • Sales decline in EMEA due to adverse currency impacts and reduced demand
  • Realized double-digit sales and profit growth in International segment, led by Latin America
  • Implemented multiple cost and pricing actions to improve margin profile
  • Well-capitalized,with robust cash flow; increased financial flexibility with a new bank amendment
  • Declared quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share

3Q 2022 Results Summary

Comparisons Versus Prior Year

Sales down 8% to $486M Comparable sales down 2% to $516M

Operating loss $63M, versus operating income of $39M

Adjusted operating income $43M, down from $57M

Loss per share $0.73 vs EPS of $0.21 Adjusted EPS $0.25 vs. $0.33

Source of $84M adjusted free cash flow (after capex of $5M)

  • 6% impact from FX headwind of $30M
  • Solid North America back-to-schoolsell-out
  • Inventory destocking by retailers in North America
  • EMEA price increases offset by volume declines
  • Strong recovery in International segment
  • Gaming accessories sales down due to semiconductor shortages and normalizing demand environment
  • Operating loss primarily due to $98.7 million goodwill impairment charge
  • Adjusted operating income decline primarily due to lower sales and lower gross margin reflecting the impact of inflation on finished goods and higher transportation costs
  • Loss per share driven by goodwill impairment charge
  • Adjusted EPS down due to lower adjusted operating income
  • Dividend payment of ~$7M
  • Normal seasonal working capital unwind

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 956 M - -
Net income 2022 82,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,66x
Yield 2022 6,44%
Capitalization 453 M 453 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Managers and Directors
Boris Y. Elisman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Tedford President & Chief Operating Officer
Deborah A. O'Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Byers Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert J. Keller Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION-41.77%453
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-12.75%5 270
BIC24.15%2 582
BRADY CORPORATION-12.49%2 355
HNI CORPORATION-31.84%1 185
OKAMURA CORPORATION13.22%971