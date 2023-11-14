ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO), a world leader in branded consumer and end user products, was named one of America’s Safest Companies in 2023 by EHS Today. The magazine for environment, health, and safety leaders, announced its list of the 2023 America’s Safest Companies last month with 10 companies on the list. These companies are involved in a broad range of activities, from industrial contracting to robotics, from packaging to cabinetry, from consumer packaged goods to electrical construction, and more.

ACCO Brands was among the outstanding companies being honored because of a committed understanding of the value that safety brings to an organization. This is the third time that ACCO Brands has been awarded this title, something only six other companies have achieved.

For more than 20 years, the America’s Safest Companies competition has sought to identify those characteristics that differentiate good safety programs from great ones, and to then celebrate the best practices and procedures that exemplify safety excellence.

“Every America’s Safest Company winner is a standard-bearer of safety excellence. Each winning company has engrained into their culture and their employees a consistent and constant need to keep every person and every situation free from harm,” said EHS Today Editor-in-Chief Dave Blanchard.

To be considered as one of America’s Safest Companies, organizations must complete an application that requires them to demonstrate excellence in several areas: support from leadership and management for EHS efforts; employee involvement in the EHS process; innovative solutions to safety challenges; injury and illness rates lower than the average for their industries; comprehensive training programs; evidence that prevention of incidents is the cornerstone of the safety process; good communication about the value of safety; and a way to substantiate the benefits of the safety process.

As a company with a personal stake in all things ergonomic, ACCO Brands understands the discomfort of aches and pains. That is why the company provides on-site massages using the certified active release technique (ART) to all U.S. manufacturing and distribution center employees—regardless of whether those aches and pains are job-related or not.

“While there is a significant cost to providing the ART benefit to our employees, we believe we have prevented many minor employee issues from becoming more serious medical issues and have a healthier workforce as a result of this program,” says James Edwards, senior director of environmental, health and safety, ACCO Brands.

The best practices from the 2023 America’s Safest Companies are featured in a special section in the July/August 2023 issue of EHS Today magazine and on the brand’s website, www.ehstoday.com. Since 2002, America’s Safest Companies has honored more than 250 organizations for their unwavering commitment to worker safety, health, and environmental stewardship.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play, and thrive. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

About EHS Today

Owned by Endeavor Business Media, EHS Today is an American occupational safety, and health media brand. It is the leading US magazine for environmental, health and safety management professionals in the manufacturing, construction, and service sectors.

