ACCO Brands : Boris Elisman Interview with Andy Braithwaite of OPI

ACCO Brands CEO Boris Elisman discusses the company's latest earnings and trends he is seeing in the marketplace.
As this podcast goes out at the end of July 2021, we are right in the middle of the quarterly earnings reporting season. Many businesses are seeing strong improvements versus last year - when earnings were hit by COVID lockdowns - and one such company is ACCO Brands, where organic growth was more than 20% year on year, with the EMEA region growing by over 50%.
About an hour after ACCO's analyst conference call had finished, OPI News Editor Andy Braithwaite had the opportunity to speak with CEO Boris Elisman about the company's results and some of the trends he is seeing.
Topics covered include:
-
taking share in EMEA
-
Brexit
-
supply chain issues
-
back-to-school replenishment
-
local manufacturing
-
the recovery in the B2B channel
-
continued growth in the e-commerce channel
-
opportunities in the wellness category
-
learning to live with COVID despite the rise of the Delta variant in many of ACCO's markets
All packed into just 20 minutes!
Click on the play button below to listen to the interview.
Disclaimer
ACCO Brands Corporation published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 20:58:04 UTC.