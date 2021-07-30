Log in
ACCO Brands : Boris Elisman Interview with Andy Braithwaite of OPI

07/30/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACCO Brands CEO Boris Elisman discusses the company's latest earnings and trends he is seeing in the marketplace.

As this podcast goes out at the end of July 2021, we are right in the middle of the quarterly earnings reporting season. Many businesses are seeing strong improvements versus last year - when earnings were hit by COVID lockdowns - and one such company is ACCO Brands, where organic growth was more than 20% year on year, with the EMEA region growing by over 50%.

About an hour after ACCO's analyst conference call had finished, OPI News Editor Andy Braithwaite had the opportunity to speak with CEO Boris Elisman about the company's results and some of the trends he is seeing.

Topics covered include:

  • taking share in EMEA
  • Brexit
  • supply chain issues
  • back-to-school replenishment
  • local manufacturing
  • the recovery in the B2B channel
  • continued growth in the e-commerce channel
  • opportunities in the wellness category
  • learning to live with COVID despite the rise of the Delta variant in many of ACCO's markets

All packed into just 20 minutes!

Click on the play button below to listen to the interview.

Disclaimer

ACCO Brands Corporation published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 20:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 989 M - -
Net income 2021 78,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 849 M 849 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 6 100
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ACCO Brands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,89 $
Average target price 13,20 $
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Boris Y. Elisman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neal Vernon Fenwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Byers Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory J. McCormack Senior Vice President-Global Products & Operations
Robert J. Keller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION5.21%849
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED10.23%6 450
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.126.83%5 419
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.-2.13%3 104
BIC25.16%3 097
BRADY CORPORATION2.69%2 824