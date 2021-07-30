ACCO Brands : Boris Elisman Interview with Andy Braithwaite of OPI

ACCO Brands CEO Boris Elisman discusses the company's latest earnings and trends he is seeing in the marketplace.

As this podcast goes out at the end of July 2021, we are right in the middle of the quarterly earnings reporting season. Many businesses are seeing strong improvements versus last year - when earnings were hit by COVID lockdowns - and one such company is ACCO Brands, where organic growth was more than 20% year on year, with the EMEA region growing by over 50%.

About an hour after ACCO's analyst conference call had finished, OPI News Editor Andy Braithwaite had the opportunity to speak with CEO Boris Elisman about the company's results and some of the trends he is seeing.

Topics covered include:

taking share in EMEA

Brexit

supply chain issues

back-to-school replenishment

local manufacturing

the recovery in the B2B channel

continued growth in the e-commerce channel

opportunities in the wellness category

learning to live with COVID despite the rise of the Delta variant in many of ACCO's markets

All packed into just 20 minutes!

Click on the play button below to listen to the interview.