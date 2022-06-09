Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ACCO Brands Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCO   US00081T1088

ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION

(ACCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:20 2022-06-09 am EDT
7.355 USD   +0.75%
09:09aACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in Virtual 2022 East Coast Ideas Conference
BU
05/26ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/17ACCO BRANDS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in Virtual 2022 East Coast Ideas Conference

06/09/2022 | 09:09am EDT
ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its management will participate in the virtual 2022 East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference. The company’s virtual presentation will be available on June 16 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

The presentation will be webcast and will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com, through the conference website www.threepartadvisors.com/east-coast, and through the host’s main website www.IDEASconferences.com. The presentation will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 114 M - -
Net income 2022 133 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 708 M 708 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,30 $
Average target price 13,75 $
Spread / Average Target 88,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Boris Y. Elisman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Tedford President & Chief Operating Officer
Deborah A. O'Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Byers Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert J. Keller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION-11.62%708
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-13.69%6 465
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-14.17%5 027
BIC14.65%2 577
BRADY CORPORATION-10.19%2 431
HNI CORPORATION-6.44%1 634