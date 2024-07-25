ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2024 earnings after the market close on August 1, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on August 2 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com and will be available for replay.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn and play. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

