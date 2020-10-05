ACCO Brands Corporation : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings after the market close on October 27, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on October 28 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com and will be available for replay.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

