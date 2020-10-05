ACCO Brands Corporation : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast

Log in
10/05/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings after the market close on October 27, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on October 28 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com and will be available for replay.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 630 M - -
Net income 2020 57,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 561 M 561 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ACCO Brands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,60 $
Last Close Price 5,94 $
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 78,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boris Y. Elisman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory J. McCormack Senior Vice President-Global Products & Operations
Neal Vernon Fenwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Byers Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert J. Keller Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION-36.54%561
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED8.29%5 320
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.98.35%3 419
BIC-30.45%2 272
BRADY CORPORATION-27.30%2 165
ASKUL CORPORATION34.55%2 153
