  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ACCO Brands Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCO   US00081T1088

ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION

(ACCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

ACCO Brands Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/06/2021 | 10:27am EDT
ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 27, 2021.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones®, and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 016 M - -
Net income 2021 91,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 838 M 838 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 6 100
Free-Float 92,7%
Managers and Directors
Boris Y. Elisman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neal Vernon Fenwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Byers Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory J. McCormack Senior Vice President-Global Products & Operations
Robert J. Keller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION3.79%838
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.184.96%6 323
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED6.56%6 239
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.-2.70%3 197
BIC25.05%3 074
BRADY CORPORATION1.72%2 797