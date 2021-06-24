Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ACCO Brands Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACCO   US00081T1088

ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION

(ACCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACCO Brands Corporation : Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets' Virtual Road Show Series

06/24/2021 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its management will participate in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek. The virtual road show will feature a presentation from Boris Elisman, ACCO Brands Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, followed by a Q&A session proctored by Noble Senior Research Analyst Joe Gomes, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

The live broadcast of the virtual road show is scheduled for June 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. EDT. Registration is free and open to all investors. Register Here. The presentation also will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com or through Channelchek.com and will be archived on both websites following the event.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, PowerA®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION
08:08aACCO BRANDS CORPORATION  : Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets' Vir..
BU
06/16ACCO BRANDS  : Derwent® Launches New Chromaflow Colour Pencil Range to Collectio..
BU
06/09ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION  : Announces Participation in Virtual 2021 East Coast ID..
BU
06/02POWERA  : Announces the New FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller Designed for Xbox
PR
05/26ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/24ACCO BRANDS  : Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directo..
PU
05/24ACCO BRANDS CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Mat..
AQ
05/04ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/30ACCO BRANDS  : "Favorably Positioned" on Strong Sales From Europe, PowerA Buy, D..
MT
04/28ACCO BRANDS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 960 M - -
Net income 2021 56,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 802 M 802 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 6 160
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ACCO Brands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,40 $
Average target price 12,40 $
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Boris Y. Elisman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neal Vernon Fenwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen J. Byers Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory J. McCormack Senior Vice President-Global Products & Operations
Robert J. Keller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION-0.59%802
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED8.32%6 338
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.96.14%4 344
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.-4.36%3 263
BIC28.08%3 185
BRADY CORPORATION6.63%2 932