    ACCO   US00081T1088

ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION

(ACCO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-22 pm EDT
5.300 USD   -1.67%
04:19pTrapper Keeper Brings Throwback Vibes to Organization with New Monthly Planner
PR
09/13Kensington Marks 30 Years as Industry Leader in Physical Device Security
BU
08/30Environmental Wellness Brand TruSens™ Launches New Innovative Humidifier Series
BU
ACCO Brands : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/22/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Jones Angela Y
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ACCO BRANDS Corp [ACCO] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
SVP, Global Chief People Offic /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION , FOUR CORPORATE DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
LAKE ZURICH IL 60047
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Jones Angela Y
C/O ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION
FOUR CORPORATE DRIVE
LAKE ZURICH, IL60047

SVP, Global Chief People Offic
Signatures
Pamela R. Schneider, Attorney-in-fact for Angela Y. Jones 2022-09-22
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) acquired pursuant to the dividend equivalent provisions of the Reporting Person's outstanding RSU awards.
(2) Represents Performance Stock Units (PSUs) acquired pursuant to the dividend equivalent provisions of the Reporting Person's earned and outstanding PSU awards.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

ACCO Brands Corporation published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 20:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
