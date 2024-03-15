Supplemental Business Segment Information and Reconciliation (Unaudited)

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use our non-GAAP financial measures both to explain our results to stockholders and the investment community and in the internal evaluation and management of our business. We believe our non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our underlying operational results and trends, facilitate meaningful period-to-period comparisons and enhance an overall understanding of our past and future financial performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results such as restructuring charges, the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, unusual tax items, goodwill impairment charges, and other non-recurring items that we consider to be outside of our core operations. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the directly comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read in connection with the Company's financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

(In millions)

2023 2022 Changes Adjusted Adjusted Reported Adjusted Operating Reported Adjusted Operating Adjusted Adjusted Operating Operating Income Operating Operating Income Operating Operating Adjusted Reported Income Adjusted Income (Loss) Reported Income Adjusted Income (Loss) Net Sales Net Sales Income Income Margin Net Sales (Loss) Items (Loss) - (A) Margin - (A) Net Sales (Loss) Items (Loss) - (A) Margin - (A) $ % (Loss) $ (Loss) % Points Q1: ACCO Brands Americas $230.0 $12.3 $6.4 $18.7 8.1% $244.4 $15.3 $6.6 $21.9 9.0% $(14.4) (5.9)% $(3.2) (14.6)% (90) ACCO Brands International 172.6 9.7 7.8 17.5 10.1% 197.2 8.4 4.8 13.2 6.7% (24.6) (12.5)% 4.3 32.6% 340 Corporate - (11.9) - (11.9) - (16.9) 4.4 (12.5) - 0.6 Total $402.6 $10.1 $14.2 $24.3 6.0% $441.6 $6.8 $15.8 $22.6 5.1% $(39.0) (8.8)% $1.7 7.5% 90 Q2: ACCO Brands Americas $336.4 $60.4 $6.4 $66.8 19.9% $345.6 $54.4 $7.6 $62.0 17.9% $(9.2) (2.7)% $4.8 7.7% 200 ACCO Brands International 157.2 7.1 4.6 11.7 7.4% 175.4 1.1 4.8 5.9 3.4% (18.2) (10.4)% 5.8 98.3% 400 Corporate - (12.3) - (12.3) - (0.1) (9.7) (9.8) - (2.5) Total $493.6 $55.2 $11.0 $66.2 13.4% $521.0 $55.4 $2.7 $58.1 11.2% $(27.4) (5.3)% $8.1 13.9% 220 Q3: ACCO Brands Americas $284.4 $33.8 $6.2 $40.0 14.1% $311.7 $(67.0) $105.2 $38.2 12.3% $(27.3) (8.8)% $1.8 4.7% 180 ACCO Brands International 163.6 9.4 7.6 17.0 10.4% 173.9 10.8 3.4 14.2 8.2% (10.3) (5.9)% 2.8 19.7% 220 Corporate - (11.0) - (11.0) - (6.8) (2.8) (9.6) - (1.4) Total $448.0 $32.2 $13.8 $46.0 10.3% $485.6 $(63.0) $105.8 $42.8 8.8% $(37.6) (7.7)% $3.2 7.5% 150 Q4: ACCO Brands Americas $284.9 $(62.6) $112.2 $49.6 17.4% $298.7 $26.0 $10.5 $36.5 12.2% $(13.8) (4.6)% $13.1 35.9% 520 ACCO Brands International 203.7 23.4 8.3 31.7 15.6% 200.7 18.3 6.6 24.9 12.4% 3.0 1.5% 6.8 27.3% 320 Corporate - (13.6) 0.6 (13.0) - (8.7) (0.4) (9.1) - (3.9) Total $488.6 $(52.8) $121.1 $68.3 14.0% $499.4 $35.6 $16.7 $52.3 10.5% $(10.8) (2.2)% $16.0 30.6% 350 YTD: ACCO Brands Americas $1,135.7 $43.9 $131.2 $175.1 15.4% $1,200.4 $28.7 $129.9 $158.6 13.2% $(64.7) (5.4)% $16.5 10.4% 220 ACCO Brands International 697.1 49.6 28.3 77.9 11.2% 747.2 38.6 19.6 58.2 7.8% (50.1) (6.7)% 19.7 33.8% 340 Corporate - (48.8) 0.6 (48.2) - (32.5) (8.5) (41.0) - (7.2) Total $1,832.8 $44.7 $160.1 $204.8 11.2% $1,947.6 $34.8 $141.0 $175.8 9.0% $(114.8) (5.9)% $29.0 16.5% 220

(A) Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)/Margin: Represents operating income (loss), excluding restructuring and goodwill impairment charges, the amortization of intangibles, the change in fair value of contingent consideration and non-recurring items. We believe these adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and management because they reflect our underlying operating performance before items that we consider to be outside our core operations and facilitate meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Senior management's incentive compensation is derived, in part, using adjusted operating income (loss).