Kensington Expands Portfolio of High-Performance Docking Solutions

Kensington®, a worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals and the professionals’ choice, today announced the expansion of its growing portfolio of high-performance docking solutions with the launch of the Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt™ 4 Dual 4K Docking Station with 96W Power Delivery (K33040NA). The SD5780T enables users of the latest MacBooks, Surface devices and other Thunderbolt 4-enabled laptops, to transform the device into a complete, high-performance desktop workstation using a single Thunderbolt 4 port.

The plug-and-play, multi-Gigabit SD5780T supports one 8K monitor or up to two 4K monitors, and allows the user to connect a mouse, keyboard and other USB devices at ultra-fast data transfer speeds up to 40Gbps, to provide a future-proof desktop workstation. The SD5780T provides fixed 96W of power to charge the laptop and attached USB-C or USB4 accessories, and the 2.5Gbps Ethernet port helps eliminate bottlenecks between the laptop and the local network. The SD5780T is universally compatible with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB-C devices running Windows (10 or later) or macOS (11 or later), and includes a one meter Thunderbolt 4 passive cable for ease of mounting and placement.

Features and Benefits of the SD5780T include:

Powerful Connectivity Options for Maximum Productivity – Three Thunderbolt 4 ports support data, dedicated HDMI 2.1 video port, high-resolution audio, four USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) ports, one 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, one audio combo jack, and one UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader.

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports support data, dedicated HDMI 2.1 video port, high-resolution audio, four USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) ports, one 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, one audio combo jack, and one UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader. Fast Refresh Rates for Thunderbolt 4-Enabled Devices – Supports a single 8K @ 60Hz, single 4K @ 120Hz, or dual 4K @ 60Hz video outputs for Thunderbolt 4 host devices, to extend visual productivity with the crisp resolution, contrast and color depth of Ultra HD.

Supports a single 8K @ 60Hz, single 4K @ 120Hz, or dual 4K @ 60Hz video outputs for Thunderbolt 4 host devices, to extend visual productivity with the crisp resolution, contrast and color depth of Ultra HD. Thunderbolt 4 Technology – Directly connect up to two additional Thunderbolt devices (up to a total of five) while providing transfer speeds up to 40Gbps, and high-resolution audio for Thunderbolt 4 host devices. Intel VT-d DMA protection blocks peripheral devices from unauthorized access to system memory.

Directly connect up to two additional Thunderbolt devices (up to a total of five) while providing transfer speeds up to 40Gbps, and high-resolution audio for Thunderbolt 4 host devices. Intel VT-d DMA protection blocks peripheral devices from unauthorized access to system memory. 96W Power Delivery – Quickly and easily charge any Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, or USB-C device, in addition to providing full support for the USB4 and USB-C peripheral accessories. One of the only full-powered docking stations on the market, the SD5780T delivers optimal performance for any connected device.

Quickly and easily charge any Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, or USB-C device, in addition to providing full support for the USB4 and USB-C peripheral accessories. One of the only full-powered docking stations on the market, the SD5780T delivers optimal performance for any connected device. Zero-Footprint Mounting Option and Security Cable Lock Slots – An optional Docking Station Mounting Bracket (K34050WW) enables the SD5780T to be mounted out of the way to maximize desktop space and reduce clutter. Standard and Nano lock slots enable users to protect their investment with a Kensington lock such as the MicroSaver 2.0 Keyed Laptop Lock (K65020WW) or NanoSaver Keyed Laptop Lock (K64444WW), sold separately.

An optional Docking Station Mounting Bracket (K34050WW) enables the SD5780T to be mounted out of the way to maximize desktop space and reduce clutter. Standard and Nano lock slots enable users to protect their investment with a Kensington lock such as the MicroSaver 2.0 Keyed Laptop Lock (K65020WW) or NanoSaver Keyed Laptop Lock (K64444WW), sold separately. Kensington DockWorks™ Software – DockWorks WiFi Auto-Switch guarantees the fastest, most reliable internet connection. MAC Address ID Pass-Through and Reset, and Device Connection Monitoring give IT managers maximum network monitoring and visibility.

New Mobile and Mini Docks Provide Versatility and Flexibility

Ideal for education environments, and certified within Google’s Works With Chromebook program, the Kensington G1000P USB-C Mini Dock is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for Chromebooks, while also compatible with Windows and macOS devices. The compact G1000P supports one 4K @ 60Hz video output, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 5Gbps ports, one USB-C 3.2 port designed for 85W power pass-through only, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. The sleek, portable docking station eliminates the need for adapters and dongles, and is easily carried in a backpack or carrying case.

The new Kensington UH1440P USB-C 5Gbps Dual Video Driverless Mobile Dock is an ideal connectivity solution for professionals that need to connect to multiple monitors in varying locations, with different video connectivity ports. The compact, mobile dock, which allows users to connect up to two DP/HDMI and/or DP/VGA monitors at 1080p @ 60Hz, features a 10-in-1 design that includes three USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, Micro and SD card slots, and one Gigabit Ethernet port. The UH1440P supports up to 85W power pass-through, enabling the laptop’s USB-C power supply to charge the laptop while powering the dock.

The Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Docking Station with 96W PD and G1000P USB-C Mini Dock are covered by three-year warranties, and the UH1440P USB-C 5Gbps Dual Video Driverless Mobile Dock is covered by a two-year warranty. All three docks are is available now through the Kensington Store and its partner sites.

To learn more about Kensington’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for consumers and businesses, visit www.kensington.com.

