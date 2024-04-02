PowerA brings its Lumectra™ RGB technology to Nintendo Switch fans with its newest controller in addition to intuitive motion controls, advanced mappable gaming buttons, and up to 20 hours of wireless battery life on a single charge.

WOODINVILLE, Wash., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerA, a division of ACCO Brands, and a global leader in enhancing interactive entertainment with officially licensed gaming accessories, proudly announces the newest controller featuring its Lumectra lighting technology, the Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch with Lumectra™ RGB. This officially licensed controller gives gamers an electrifying experience that not only enhances gameplay, but also adds a vibrant new dimension to their gaming adventures.

Offering numerous vivid RGB options, intuitive motion controls, and advanced mappable gaming buttons, this Enhanced Wireless Controller amplifies immersive and competitive gaming experiences. Coupled with the unparalleled convenience of up to 20 hours of wireless connectivity with a rechargeable battery and an included 10-ft USB-C charging cable, this controller promises extended sessions of gaming enjoyment.

Personalized RGB

The PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch with Lumectra features multi-zone RGB lighting, offering 24 different colors across four individual lighting zones. With three dynamic lighting modes, gamers can create thousands of unique color combinations, personalizing their gaming experience like never before.

Immersive & Competitive Gaming Experience

Thanks to its intuitive motion controls, users can delve deeper into their favorite games, experiencing fluid and responsive gameplay. Whether it's aiming, steering, flying, or exploring, the Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch with Lumectra™ offers exceptional immersion and precision. Specifically designed to give any gamer an edge, this controller is equipped with two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, allowing players to program them on the fly, even during intense gaming sessions, without the need to navigate through system settings or apps. With this customizable feature, gamers can conveniently gain a strategic advantage over their opponents.

Convenience & Comfort

Users can enjoy unparalleled wireless freedom with the Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch with Lumectra™, ensuring seamless connectivity with all Nintendo Switch models. With up to an impressive 20 hours of gameplay on a single charge and the convenience of recharging through the included extra-long 10 ft USB-C® charging cable, players can focus on their gameplay without worrying about their battery life. The controller's ergonomic design, textured grip, and responsive analog sticks guarantee hours of comfortable gaming experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch with Lumectra™ is available now for $59.99 at PowerA.com and major retailers world-wide.

PowerA Warranty

All PowerA products, including the Enhanced Wireless Controllers for Nintendo Switch with Lumectra, are backed by a two-year limited warranty.

About PowerA

PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers some of the most reliable products, including game controllers, cases, starter kits, and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA products are available across the globe at major retailers including North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA.com.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, and play. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

