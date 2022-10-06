Advanced search
ACCOLADE, INC.

(ACCD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
12.39 USD   -0.72%
Accolade : 2Q'23 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:53pACCOLADE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:25pAccolade Fiscal Q2 Loss Shrinks, Revenue Rises; Company Issues Fiscal Q3 Revenue Guidance
MT
Accolade : 2Q'23 Earnings Presentation

10/06/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Accolade Inc.

Investor Presentation

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" -that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' "guidance," ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' or ''would'' or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, particular uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements include: our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our reliance on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our expectations and management of future growth; our market opportunity and our ability to estimate the size of our target market; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in our market; and our ability to retain our existing customers and to increase our number of customers. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key customers or partners; (v) the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operation; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022 and subsequent reports that we file.

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. For example, other companies may calculate similarly-titlednon-GAAP financial measures differently. Refer to the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2

76%

of people don't understand their available benefits or how they work

$225.88B

in lost workforce productivity due to poor healthcare and preventable chronic conditions cost U.S. companies in 2020

88%

of workers reported extreme stress, compared to 16% before the onset of COVID

56%

of people say healthcare coverage was a deciding factor in leaving their job

The Cost of a

Poor Healthcare

Experience

3

Our Mission

Our mission is to empower people through expertise, empathy, and technology to make the best decisions for their health and well-being.

Our Vision

Our vision is every person living their healthiest life.

4

What We Believe

What we believe shapes our approach to personalized healthcare

HEALTHCARE IS FOR

EVERYONE

WHOLE PERSON

HEALTHCARE

RELATIONSHIPS

MATTER

DELIVER VALUE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Accolade Inc. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 21:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
