June 2024
NASDAQ: ACCD
Accolade Inc.
Investor Presentation
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" -that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' "guidance," ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' or ''would'' or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, particular uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements include: our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our reliance on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our expectations and management of future growth; our market opportunity and our ability to estimate the size of our target market; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in our market; and our ability to retain our existing customers and to increase our number of customers. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key customers or partners; (v) the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operation; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2024, Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024 and subsequent reports that we file.
This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. For example, other companies may calculate similarly-titlednon-GAAP financial measures differently. Refer to the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Building a customer-obsessed, nationwide healthcare delivery company
Investment Highlights
Consistent revenue growth with increasing profitability
Market leader in highly underpenetrated Personalized Healthcare market
High revenue visibility and customer diversification
Integrated platform enables scale, utilization, and margin expansion
Massive opportunity to leverage AI and healthcare tech to transform healthcare experience for all employers and millions of consumers
What stands us apart
World-classPartner
technologyplatform
Broad customer
Flywheel
profile
value
High Touch Healthcare Services Powered by Next Gen Technology
Our extraordinary care teams drive engagement, solve the Physician Gap, and fight for our members.
Care
Advocates
Nurses
Nurse Case
Women's
Behavioral
Health
Health
Managers
Nurses
Clinician
Physicians (typically internal medicine or family practice)
Panel of 1000+ Physician
Specialists
Medical Director
Medical
Records
Specialist
Provider
Search
Specialists
Claims
- Benefits Specialists
Pharmacist
&
Pharmacist
Tech
Dietician
Social
Worker
The Physician Gap impact is real
Delayed and deferred doctor visits
Fragmented communication between providers (episodes)
Unnecessary surgeries and wrong treatments
We put doctors at the heart of the solution
Targeted outreach
Single Point of Entry
Verification of benefits
ID card
Utilization management
Mobile app
Risk stratification
Member
ADT data
Physician-led Care Team
Internal Physicians & Therapists
Elite Specialists
Expert Nurses
Care Advocates
Doctor-to-doctor data sharing
External Physicians
Support
Benefits
Claims and appeals
DEI-focused provider search Care & case management Primary care
Mental health therapy Expert medical opinion
Accolade fixes the Physician Gap
80% of visits occur same day
Data sharing with outside physicians
visit summaries and relevant data
Overall savings: 4%+
EMO: 25% of surgeries cancelled, 85% care plans improved
Our
World-Class
Technology
We use technology and data to seamlessly give members trust and human connection, every time.
MemberCall
FingerprintScheduling
Skills-BasedAutomation Routing
TrueHealthAI
Actions
