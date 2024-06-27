June 2024

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" -that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' "guidance," ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' or ''would'' or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, particular uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements include: our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our reliance on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our expectations and management of future growth; our market opportunity and our ability to estimate the size of our target market; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in our market; and our ability to retain our existing customers and to increase our number of customers. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key customers or partners; (v) the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operation; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2024, Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024 and subsequent reports that we file.

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. For example, other companies may calculate similarly-titlednon-GAAP financial measures differently. Refer to the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Building a customer-obsessed, nationwide healthcare delivery company

Investment Highlights

Consistent revenue growth with increasing profitability

Market leader in highly underpenetrated Personalized Healthcare market

High revenue visibility and customer diversification

Integrated platform enables scale, utilization, and margin expansion

Massive opportunity to leverage AI and healthcare tech to transform healthcare experience for all employers and millions of consumers

What stands us apart

World-classPartner

technologyplatform

Broad customer

Flywheel

profile

value

High Touch Healthcare Services Powered by Next Gen Technology

Our extraordinary care teams drive engagement, solve the Physician Gap, and fight for our members.

Care

Advocates

Nurses

Nurse Case

Women's

Behavioral

Health

Health

Managers

Nurses

Clinician

Physicians (typically internal medicine or family practice)

Panel of 1000+ Physician

Specialists

Medical Director

Medical

Records

Specialist

Provider

Search

Specialists

Claims

  • Benefits Specialists

Pharmacist

&

Pharmacist

Tech

Dietician

Social

Worker

The Physician Gap impact is real

Delayed and deferred doctor visits

Fragmented communication between providers (episodes)

Unnecessary surgeries and wrong treatments

We put doctors at the heart of the solution

Targeted outreach

Single Point of Entry

Verification of benefits

ID card

Utilization management

Mobile app

Risk stratification

Member

ADT data

Physician-led Care Team

Internal Physicians & Therapists

Elite Specialists

Expert Nurses

Care Advocates

Doctor-to-doctor data sharing

External Physicians

Support

Benefits

Claims and appeals

DEI-focused provider search Care & case management Primary care

Mental health therapy Expert medical opinion

Accolade fixes the Physician Gap

80% of visits occur same day

Data sharing with outside physicians

visit summaries and relevant data

Overall savings: 4%+

EMO: 25% of surgeries cancelled, 85% care plans improved

Our

World-Class

Technology

We use technology and data to seamlessly give members trust and human connection, every time.

MemberCall

FingerprintScheduling

Skills-BasedAutomation Routing

TrueHealthAI

Actions

